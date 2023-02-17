 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Human composting is becoming a more popular way to die better   (cnbc.com) divider line
34
    More: Interesting, New York, Funeral, Death, Religion, Law, Human, University of Tennessee, Cremation  
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey subby, how you die should not be tied to how they recycle your meat sack.

At a certain age you should be keeping an eye out for a good death. Because if you're broke or unimaginative, the default in the US has become a bad death, if not for you then everyone around you.

But an environmentalist or anyone who gives the slightest fark should inform their friends to tie something heavy on the ankle, put the last stitch through the nose and yeet over the side in a hundred fathoms.

Or, sure compost for you shore crowd.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's likely what i'll be doing, burial is a stupid waste of land unless there's a haunted house attraction planned on being built on my grave later, and cremation is just a waste of gas.

"It is inappropriate to suddenly introduce a completely different method, with no input from the public, religious communities, or anyone else outside of the state Capitol," the New York State Catholic Conference wrote in a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul, three weeks before she legalized human composting in the state.


oh my god shut the fark up catholics.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for that one, will prob never become legal here, this place is still pretty damn religious.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I could help grow one more batch of peppers after I'm gone?  Sign me up and start designing the labels for Life After Death Hot Sauce!!
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we weren't supposed to compost meat? Does it really work?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think im good with cremation.

but compost doesnt have to be boring. Mmmm edible compost

Fark user imageView Full Size


Some day I will have a cuey compost pen in a kitchen. They get the scraps and turn it into grillable protein.
 
dascott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds good but I think I'd prefer to be dead first.
 
sotua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: I thought we weren't supposed to compost meat? Does it really work?


Probably not in backyard compost.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: I thought we weren't supposed to compost meat? Does it really work?


When you're composting like regular folks do for their garden, you don't want meat products or waste in there or else it'll turn into a maggot farm instead.

I'm thinking the specifics used in these body composting processes are made to avoid that specific situation from happening.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She wasn't composted, but my wife's aunt wanted a "green" burial. The Trappist Monastery east of Atlanta has a woodland set aside for a Cemetery. No embalming, only untreated wood caskets or cloth burial wraps (which is what she chose). No plants of any kind that aren't native to the area can go into the ground with the deceased. No huge markers. And the gravesites are not landscaped in any way.
The really impressive thing is the crew that digs the graves. They are dug with hand tools. No backhoe or other powered digging. The crew dug her grave in summer in the red clay soil.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I request a sky burial where carnivorous centipedes coat my corpse at an undisclosed location and then the Zoroastrian priest plays Technotronic's classic '89 hit Pump up the Jamz and the feasting begins. Now that's the circle of life
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: I thought we weren't supposed to compost meat? Does it really work?


Meat can be composted, but the reason we don't do that is because it will become infected with listeria, e. coli, salmonella, and more.  If you're using that compost for growing plants, there's a chance those microbes will transfer to those plants.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's fine...the Rube Goldberg device that disposes of my corpse in an elaborate/silly manner can just as easily be aimed at a compost pile instead of a cremation oven.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Munden: RobotSpider: I thought we weren't supposed to compost meat? Does it really work?

Meat can be composted, but the reason we don't do that is because it will become infected with listeria, e. coli, salmonella, and more.  If you're using that compost for growing plants, there's a chance those microbes will transfer to those plants.


RobotSpider you insufferable fool! Now you've given us zombie plants?!

I don't know who the hell put RS in charge, but I didn't vote for f*cking zombie plants.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My dream for my body is for it to be vaporized by a nuclear weapons test. Not exactly environmentally friendly. But on the plus side, I get a chance to be reborn as a rampaging sentient cloud of radioactive plasma.

Note to Roger Corman: don't even think about it unless I get a percentage
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: My dream for my body is for it to be vaporized by a nuclear weapons test. Not exactly environmentally friendly. But on the plus side, I get a chance to be reborn as a rampaging sentient cloud of radioactive plasma.



Mine is a funeral pyre like vader's but it's made of sticks of dynamite.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It will become even more popular as funeral homes find ways to make more profit from it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 522x500]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: I thought we weren't supposed to compost meat? Does it really work?


If we're growing plants near people, especially crops that we're going to use as food, you're right. Meat is bad b/c it can transfer diseases "up the chain" very quickly. The other bad one is carnivore feces for the same reason (that's why all the good compost manure is cow or chicken).

However, if we're planting trees out on the edge of the forest, or flowers out in the middle of a wild field, yeah, go for it. Just keep it away from human food or homes.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is my preferred method of disposal for myself.  Why people get all up in arms about what happens to their body I'll never understand.  You're dead.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: This is my preferred method of disposal for myself.  Why people get all up in arms about what happens to their body I'll never understand.  You're dead.


Unfortunately, I live in a state with a state senator who owns a casket company, so guess what will never be legal in Indiana?
 
susler
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: This is my preferred method of disposal for myself.  Why people get all up in arms about what happens to their body I'll never understand.  You're dead.


Can't agree more.  I'm going to the forensic research lab at the U of Tenn. Knoxville.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: stuhayes2010: This is my preferred method of disposal for myself.  Why people get all up in arms about what happens to their body I'll never understand.  You're dead.

Unfortunately, I live in a state with a state senator who owns a casket company, so guess what will never be legal in Indiana?


Better than when the president of the legislature owned the trebuchet factory.
 
Ostman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It is every citizen's final duty to go into the tanks, and become one with all the people.

/Besides, it's not like we'll be around to worry about it after.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: She wasn't composted, but my wife's aunt wanted a "green" burial. The Trappist Monastery east of Atlanta has a woodland set aside for a Cemetery. No embalming, only untreated wood caskets or cloth burial wraps (which is what she chose). No plants of any kind that aren't native to the area can go into the ground with the deceased. No huge markers. And the gravesites are not landscaped in any way.
The really impressive thing is the crew that digs the graves. They are dug with hand tools. No backhoe or other powered digging. The crew dug her grave in summer in the red clay soil.


That is the back to basics approach.
 
Chilkoot Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
National Lampoon's "Lemmings" was way ahead of it's time.

/TNT suppositories for everyone!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Csb: For some bizarre vain reason my step-dad insisted in his will he be interred in an identical model of the coffin that R god Reagan was. It was unbelievably huge, heavy and expensive. I ended up being the in pall bearer in front with a bunch of old frail dudes and we had to go down a steep set of stairs from the church to the cemetery. I thought for sure we'd drop it and he's spill out and it would be a horrific disaster. We did it somehow and my arms were quivering jello from the strain.
I think the sick bastard wanted to get the funereal treatment of a Pharaoh to be remembered for eternity. What a waste of wood and money
 
Picklehead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I just looked online to see how much it costs. It's much cheaper than burial. I going to request to have that done to my body.

The idea of formaldehyde preserving my body sounds...creepy.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I never understood peoples obsession with the dead and graves. What's the point? At best a few loved ones visit your grave for the first few years, even if you're lucky and have someone who continues to visit over the years, once they're gone what then? Once a couple generations pass nobody will even know where you're burred, let alone visit the grave. At that point your just taking up space. For eternity.

I remember watching some documentary years ago where they were in some storage room of a museum. There were dozens of cabinets, with drawers filled with skeletal remains. Cabinet after cabinet filled with the bones of people who've been dead hundreds of years. One day that will be all of us.
 
Free Range Fetus Farmer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: stuhayes2010: This is my preferred method of disposal for myself.  Why people get all up in arms about what happens to their body I'll never understand.  You're dead.

Unfortunately, I live in a state with a state senator who owns a casket company, so guess what will never be legal in Indiana?


Is that Dick Hamm?

How One Man Kept Water Cremation Illegal
Youtube l-kYyy7WXjE
 
Giantilio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

berylman: I request a sky burial where carnivorous centipedes coat my corpse at an undisclosed location and then the Zoroastrian priest plays Technotronic's classic '89 hit Pump up the Jamz and the feasting begins. Now that's the circle of life


Aproves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Compost me, plant a tree on me, and then everyone should meet at a state park shelter for beer and board games.
 
