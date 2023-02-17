 Skip to content
(Action News Jacksonville) Hero Florida Woman proves she is no Florida Man, defends self and her 90-year-old mother from armed intruder without shooting herself   (actionnewsjax.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Homicide, Death, Report, Firearm, Door, Sheriff, 67-year-old woman shot, Neighbourhood  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"...she heard the door handle shaking around 3:30 a.m... grabbed a gun to see what was going on... thought it could have been her husband because he works late, odd hours. "

Can you imagine being her husband, knowing that every night you come home could be your last?

Something is off with this story besides the mental state of the dead guy.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach

Your sheriff's name is Gator?
 
khatores
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: "...she heard the door handle shaking around 3:30 a.m... grabbed a gun to see what was going on... thought it could have been her husband because he works late, odd hours. "

Can you imagine being her husband, knowing that every night you come home could be your last?

Something is off with this story besides the mental state of the dead guy.


If it's not him, it's too late to go back and get the gun.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: "...she heard the door handle shaking around 3:30 a.m... grabbed a gun to see what was going on... thought it could have been her husband because he works late, odd hours. "

Can you imagine being her husband, knowing that every night you come home could be your last?

Something is off with this story besides the mental state of the dead guy.


Yeah, that whole "told him to leave several times" thing is the totally irresponsible behavior of an itchy trigger finger and her husband needs body armor!!1!!

Gimmeabreak.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach

Your sheriff's name is Gator?


Well ya, the sheriff is an actual gator, it's a Florida thing
 
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My level of preoccupation for the deaths of home invaders and carjackers remains firmly below zero.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach

Your sheriff's name is Gator?


It's Spanish, you jerk.

It means "catr".
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach

Your sheriff's name is Gator?


Obviously the late/great Burt Reynolds did not play a law enforcement officer in this classic, but it's the first that that came to mind:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Out of character for "Best" huh?

it was also out of character for the woman to shoot him. Can you imagine what she's going through now? Killing someone?

If he was indeed in trouble. he could've easily just knocked on the door explained the situation, not present a firearm.

See, live by the gun, die by the gun.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm just here to be entertained by the folks who will be along in a while to explain why this is a Bad Thing.
 
Snargi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It looks like last night,
(puts on sunglasses)
he was second Best.
(Yeahhhhhhh)
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Prior to the shooting, the sheriff's office said they took several "erratic" 911 calls from Best and another woman at his home on Silver Lake Drive, roughly half a mile from where the shooting happened. In these calls, Best said he was hiding from people outside his house and that there were people in orange standing outside it.

The incident report said he had heard and/or seen unknown people in the woods or in his vehicle near his residence. The third call was the woman who said Best jumped out of the window with a gun and ran down the street.

This guy was clearly not in his correct state of mind. He called the police on himself!
 
Pert
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach

Your sheriff's name is Gator?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
