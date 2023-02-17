 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(FOX6Now)   In Wisconsin, armed security requires less training than giving manicures or cutting hair. Just watch this how-to video and enjoy your gun   (fox6now.com) divider line
21
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

475 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2023 at 2:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've had CCW permits from multiple states, and the training varied substantially in length and quality. But when I got my license here in Wisconsin I was stunned at the uselessness. It was a few hours in the courthouse basement listening to cops tell us lock up your gun when you aren't using it, and if you're carrying it, be ready to kill. And always carry it.
At the end was an open book multiple guess test. The police helped the hapless answer questions. The "hands on" was them handing you a pistol and an empty magazine. You had to insert the magazine, remove the magazine, and then rack the slide. The over 70yo feeble lady who went before me wasn't really able to rack the slide, so he helped her then recommended she stick to revolvers.
There was no marksmanship proof, no range time, no lessons on escalation and levels of force, no mention of legal issues tied to use of force. At the end of the class we all had certificates of training from the Police department, and permission to go get concealed carry licenses.
And I felt less safe then when I started the class.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone has a gun pointed at my chest the last thing I'm going to do is move closer to them.

Belligerent FAs and FO.  The woman ignored the BLM memo.  Assholes, the lot of them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta keep that magical Foxconn facility as safe as possible.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real reflection on society is the fact that chipotle con queso needs an armed guard.
 
Seacop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't take knowledge and training to protect the corn fields and cheese curds here, it just takes a lot of people.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I've had CCW permits from multiple states, and the training varied substantially in length and quality. But when I got my license here in Wisconsin I was stunned at the uselessness. It was a few hours in the courthouse basement listening to cops tell us lock up your gun when you aren't using it, and if you're carrying it, be ready to kill. And always carry it.
At the end was an open book multiple guess test. The police helped the hapless answer questions. The "hands on" was them handing you a pistol and an empty magazine. You had to insert the magazine, remove the magazine, and then rack the slide. The over 70yo feeble lady who went before me wasn't really able to rack the slide, so he helped her then recommended she stick to revolvers.
There was no marksmanship proof, no range time, no lessons on escalation and levels of force, no mention of legal issues tied to use of force. At the end of the class we all had certificates of training from the Police department, and permission to go get concealed carry licenses.
And I felt less safe then when I started the class.


My brother said one of the states he got his in just gave him a form to fill out and get notarized. One of the questions was "what caliber do you plan on carrying?"
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I've had CCW permits from multiple states, and the training varied substantially in length and quality. But when I got my license here in Wisconsin I was stunned at the uselessness. It was a few hours in the courthouse basement listening to cops tell us lock up your gun when you aren't using it, and if you're carrying it, be ready to kill. And always carry it.
At the end was an open book multiple guess test. The police helped the hapless answer questions. The "hands on" was them handing you a pistol and an empty magazine. You had to insert the magazine, remove the magazine, and then rack the slide. The over 70yo feeble lady who went before me wasn't really able to rack the slide, so he helped her then recommended she stick to revolvers.
There was no marksmanship proof, no range time, no lessons on escalation and levels of force, no mention of legal issues tied to use of force. At the end of the class we all had certificates of training from the Police department, and permission to go get concealed carry licenses.
And I felt less safe then when I started the class.


I have a CCW from Michigan. The training was 8 hours--4 hours of technical, ~3 hours of 'legal' (a lawyer explains the laws), and ~1 hour of range time which involved competency, shooting from different positions, dos and don'ts. The legal stuff was worthwhile. The most useless part of the "training" was when they brought in representatives from a "shooter's insurance consortium" or some damn thing. You can buy insurance so if you ever shoot someone, they'll cover your legal bills, bail, etc. Disgusting. They had couple and family plans. The usual insurance tag-lines--"You owe it to yourself to make sure you're covered." Like, "Don't let taking someone's life become an inconvenience!" Christ.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: The real reflection on society is the fact that chipotle con queso needs an armed guard.


Was curious until I saw it was the Qdoba on Brady Street, which is nestled in with a stretch of bars and is open after bar close some nights. Not surprising.

/used to drink at HiHat and Nomad, and went to Rochambo for coffee semi-regularly
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lock her up for a very, very long time, and forever take away her right to own a firearm or use when for a job, but not for shooting the guy. Do it for shooting him because he walked through the wrong f*cking door! I mean, seriously, all this because he came in through the out door?
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wisconsin is a beautiful state. It's biggest problem is that it is filled with people from Wisconsin.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We should decrease training for "jobs where people can easily spread lice and/or fecal contamination among the population" to make everything more fair for guns.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In Oregon police offices get more training than masseuses - by 15 hours.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
officers
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: Wisconsin is a beautiful state. It's biggest problem is that it is filled with people from Wisconsin.


I spent two months there every summer throughout my childhood. It was pretty dairy country with postcard farms and good people. Now, it's harder to find the postcards. Many farms aren't even farms and others look like shiat. The old guys kept them neat and painted. Quaint.

My grandpa had a small operation and often teamed up with a neighbor, sharing equipment and labor to get it all done. Unfortunately, the neighbor actually went crazy and ended up in an institution. Now, all the people appear to have gone nuts.
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
themoviedb.orgView Full Size


Sounds like she had less training than employees of Guard Dog Security.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Accuracy with a gun is important, but a bigger part of gun training needs to be about the choices you make with it.  The police don't do enough of this either.
 
AlfalfaMale
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mock26: [themoviedb.org image 533x300]

Sounds like she had less training than employees of Guard Dog Security.


"Just remember, when you pull the trigger, the bullets come out going very, very fast. So make sure to keep the weapon pointing away from you. Now that's about it. You are now armed... guards. God help us all."
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: Private_Citizen: I've had CCW permits from multiple states, and the training varied substantially in length and quality. But when I got my license here in Wisconsin I was stunned at the uselessness. It was a few hours in the courthouse basement listening to cops tell us lock up your gun when you aren't using it, and if you're carrying it, be ready to kill. And always carry it.
At the end was an open book multiple guess test. The police helped the hapless answer questions. The "hands on" was them handing you a pistol and an empty magazine. You had to insert the magazine, remove the magazine, and then rack the slide. The over 70yo feeble lady who went before me wasn't really able to rack the slide, so he helped her then recommended she stick to revolvers.
There was no marksmanship proof, no range time, no lessons on escalation and levels of force, no mention of legal issues tied to use of force. At the end of the class we all had certificates of training from the Police department, and permission to go get concealed carry licenses.
And I felt less safe then when I started the class.

My brother said one of the states he got his in just gave him a form to fill out and get notarized. One of the questions was "what caliber do you plan on carrying?"


20x102mm.
 
khatores
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mock26: Lock her up for a very, very long time, and forever take away her right to own a firearm or use when for a job, but not for shooting the guy. Do it for shooting him because he walked through the wrong f*cking door! I mean, seriously, all this because he came in through the out door?


That's not what happened according to the article. He got shot because he was a bully and kept advancing towards her. He came in looking for trouble and got it from someone who wouldn't let him push her around. Hopefully she shot his dick off and he won't be able to produce any more burdens on society.


ColleenSezWhuut: The real reflection on society is the fact that chipotle con queso needs an armed guard.


This is why we can't have nice things.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: I've had CCW permits from multiple states, and the training varied substantially in length and quality. But when I got my license here in Wisconsin I was stunned at the uselessness. It was a few hours in the courthouse basement listening to cops tell us lock up your gun when you aren't using it, and if you're carrying it, be ready to kill. And always carry it.
At the end was an open book multiple guess test. The police helped the hapless answer questions. The "hands on" was them handing you a pistol and an empty magazine. You had to insert the magazine, remove the magazine, and then rack the slide. The over 70yo feeble lady who went before me wasn't really able to rack the slide, so he helped her then recommended she stick to revolvers.
There was no marksmanship proof, no range time, no lessons on escalation and levels of force, no mention of legal issues tied to use of force. At the end of the class we all had certificates of training from the Police department, and permission to go get concealed carry licenses.
And I felt less safe then when I started the class.


I wouldn't call the emphasis on locking up firearms a bad thing given how many home break-ins are for the purposes of stealing firearms, but I can see your point about the rest of it.

Actually discharging a firearm isn't all that hard, and decent enough marksmanship can be learned easily enough for most.  But knowing how/when/why to introduce a firearm is a lot more important and not seeing that touched upon is very disconcerting.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.