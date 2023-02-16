 Skip to content
(NBC 11 Grand Junction)   Lawyer steals $10 million from employer, lives it up in Vegas. And because these people are not like you and me, she faces a civil lawsuit rather than criminal charges   (nbc11news.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Too hot to go to prison.  See me in the judges chamber.  Alone.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my ten million brings all the boys to the yard
and they're like, it's more than yours
damn right it's more than yours
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure there'll be federal charges, so long as the crime is reported to the FBI these things take time. And since she's filed evidence showing she only has pocket change to her name, she no qualifies as the protected wealthy caste, so can face criminal consequences
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst of all, she'll have to face an ethics inquiry by the local bar association.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: Too hot to go to prison.  See me in the judges chamber.  Alone.


Cruel and unusual punishment ;)
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I'm sure there'll be federal charges, so long as the crime is reported to the FBI these things take time. And since she's filed evidence showing she only has pocket change to her name, she no qualifies as the protected wealthy caste, so can face criminal consequences


This falls in the category of "She stole from rich white old guys".
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: Too hot to go to prison.  See me in the judges chamber.  Alone.


Yeah, about that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
darn these ethics and every life choice I've made
 
El_Dan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Your Honor, I solicited investments in my lending business with the legitimate intent of using it for third party loans, as I disclosed to my investors I would, and only after the money was safely in my business's bank account did I determine to instead spend it all on cocaine and blackjack.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lady J: darn these ethics and every life choice I've made


Prisons are full of people who thought they were smart enough to get away with crime.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: oldernell: Too hot to go to prison.  See me in the judges chamber.  Alone.

Yeah, about that.

[Fark user image image 850x444]


I'm sure this will get "moderated "

"Chrome off a trailer hitch"
IYKWIM
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People are way too hung up on criminal penalties. The civil charges are going to hurt this biatch way more than a few years in prison would. She's going to spend the rest of her life seeing her wages garnished to pay back that ten million, with interest. And never hold any professional license again.

Prison would be a snap compared to that.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: People are way too hung up on criminal penalties. The civil charges are going to hurt this biatch way more than a few years in prison would. She's going to spend the rest of her life seeing her wages garnished to pay back that ten million, with interest. And never hold any professional license again.

Prison would be a snap compared to that.


And she can kiss insurance agenthood goodbye, as well.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Gyrfalcon: People are way too hung up on criminal penalties. The civil charges are going to hurt this biatch way more than a few years in prison would. She's going to spend the rest of her life seeing her wages garnished to pay back that ten million, with interest. And never hold any professional license again.

Prison would be a snap compared to that.

And she can kiss insurance agenthood goodbye, as well.


I'd say she's deserving of both.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Gyrfalcon: People are way too hung up on criminal penalties. The civil charges are going to hurt this biatch way more than a few years in prison would. She's going to spend the rest of her life seeing her wages garnished to pay back that ten million, with interest. And never hold any professional license again.

Prison would be a snap compared to that.

And she can kiss insurance agenthood goodbye, as well.


Without the lip filler?  Cause doze fish lips...srsly
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Worst of all, she'll have to face an ethics inquiry by the local bar association.


You say it as a joke, but every attorney just went "wait, she stole the client's money?  Oh fark me, she just stumbled onto the one thing you're pretty much guaranteed to get disbarred for.  Buh-bye."  That's before everything else, as Gyrfalcon noted.  We over-incarcerate in this country anyway, this is better.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: oldernell: Too hot to go to prison.  See me in the judges chamber.  Alone.

Yeah, about that.

[Fark user image image 850x444]


Louis CK was correct mask been helping butter faces. Or in this case glasses.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Worst of all, she'll have to face an ethics inquiry by the local bar association.

You say it as a joke, but every attorney just went "wait, she stole the client's money?  Oh fark me, she just stumbled onto the one thing you're pretty much guaranteed to get disbarred for.  Buh-bye."  That's before everything else, as Gyrfalcon noted.  We over-incarcerate in this country anyway, this is better.


The MPRE asks all kinds of convoluted questions, but it never asks "You have access to all the account information of all of the firm's clients. When is it okay to take that money out and blow it on a vacation in Vegas?

A. Never
B. It's always OK
C. It is okay when a partner says it is okay
D. Click A, you dumbass"
 
