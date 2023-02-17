 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Wild cows are on the loose in New Mexico, but not to worry: helicopter snipers ought to solve it   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just don't lead them so much
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shooting shiat is the go-to solution of the Murican West.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wild...cows?
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now we have to unleash wave after wave of Chinese needle snakes to get rid of the helicopters.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wild...cows?


It's a Wyld Stallyn cover band
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wild...cows?


On federal land, "ranchers" can lease land and set up ranches.  It's not their land, so they half-ass fencing and monitoring, resulting in cows wandering away and breeding and causing damage to protected wilderness areas.  There isn't any other good way to deal with feral cows.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Duh, if they weren't on the loose they wouldn't be wild.
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Atomic Redneck: Now we have to unleash wave after wave of Chinese needle snakes to get rid of the helicopters.


What I imagine a Chinese Needlesnek looks like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In fact, in the past 25 years, the forest has issued a total of nine contracts that have resulted in the removal of 211 cattle

Contractors? Wow, I really need to start a company that does this.  Maybe Whirlybird Whackers?

I'd love to list my occupation as "Helicopter Sniper".
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't kid yourself Jimmy, if a cow ever got the chance he'd eat you and everyone you cared about
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: There isn't any other good way to deal with feral cows.


Agree to disagree.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Damn, I'd pay good money to shoot a cow from a helicopter if BBQ sauce and briquettes were part of the deal.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

khatores: In fact, in the past 25 years, the forest has issued a total of nine contracts that have resulted in the removal of 211 cattle

Contractors? Wow, I really need to start a company that does this.  Maybe Whirlybird Whackers?

I'd love to list my occupation as "Helicopter Sniper".


A friend flies for a company that does controlled burns from a helicopter.  He flies over an area and drops these ping pong balls filled with chemicals that ignite when they land.  Basically he flies around the country napalming it.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Gyrfalcon: Wild...cows?

On federal land, "ranchers" can lease land and set up ranches.  It's not their land, so they half-ass fencing and monitoring, resulting in cows wandering away and breeding and causing damage to protected wilderness areas.  There isn't any other good way to deal with feral cows.


Yeah, totally makes sense for them to half ass fencing and monitoring so their assets wander off.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

foo monkey: NM Volunteer: There isn't any other good way to deal with feral cows.

Agree to disagree.

[Fark user image image 850x476]


They're deep in the woods, miles from roads.  Not exactly easy to remove.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's coming right for us! - South Park
Youtube B3RJUMm-hd0
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BunchaRubes: NM Volunteer: Gyrfalcon: Wild...cows?

On federal land, "ranchers" can lease land and set up ranches.  It's not their land, so they half-ass fencing and monitoring, resulting in cows wandering away and breeding and causing damage to protected wilderness areas.  There isn't any other good way to deal with feral cows.

Yeah, totally makes sense for them to half ass fencing and monitoring so their assets wander off.


Have you seen beef prices lately?  Creative accounting and loss write-offs can handle that.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ less than a minute ago  
helicopter snipers ought to solve it

Wait!  We're shooting down helicopters now?
 
