(Military.com)   Wait. The US Navy has an Untouchable caste? Who knew?   (military.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Leadership, Petty officer, United States Navy, Employment, Navy, life of an undesignated sailor, Job fair, Sailor  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So are these people all Seal dropouts?
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are they the same as black shoes? I was a jar head but heard that was the worst navy job.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: So are these people all Seal dropouts?


Not just SEAL, any path I assume. SEALs just have a higher wash-out rate.

/Army puts you on "needs of the Army" if you wash out of your AIT
//Rumor is, that's mostly 88M (Truck Driver)
///Presumably, you also get thrown that way if you're forced to reclass and pissed people off.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you don't have a rate, and you're not striking for a rate, you're going to get the menial tasks which require no specialized training.

- Undesignated Seaman is going to end up in Deck Division, mostly chipping paint and painting.
- Undesignated Fireman is going to end up in Engineering, mainly doing fetch-and-carry jobs, because you aren't trained to do anything else.
- Undesignated Airman will be performing basic unskilled labor, because you're not trained to perform more specialized work.
- Undesignated anything cannot be promoted beyond E-3, because all of the Advancement exams are based on your rate.

There are a ton of military occupation specialties (MOS) in the Navy on four separate paths (Seaman, Airman, Fireman, and Corpsman), and undesignated sailors are encouraged to strike (perform on-the-job training under supervision) for whatever rate they are interested in. Don't want to get stuck with shiat jobs? Get trained to perform specialized work by striking for a rate.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wenchmaster: If you don't have a rate, and you're not striking for a rate, you're going to get the menial tasks which require no specialized training.

- Undesignated Seaman is going to end up in Deck Division, mostly chipping paint and painting.
- Undesignated Fireman is going to end up in Engineering, mainly doing fetch-and-carry jobs, because you aren't trained to do anything else.
- Undesignated Airman will be performing basic unskilled labor, because you're not trained to perform more specialized work.
- Undesignated anything cannot be promoted beyond E-3, because all of the Advancement exams are based on your rate.

There are a ton of military occupation specialties (MOS) in the Navy on four separate paths (Seaman, Airman, Fireman, and Corpsman), and undesignated sailors are encouraged to strike (perform on-the-job training under supervision) for whatever rate they are interested in. Don't want to get stuck with shiat jobs? Get trained to perform specialized work by striking for a rate.


Oh, I get it now. Thank you.

They're these people:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: Are they the same as black shoes? I was a jar head but heard that was the worst navy job.


Black shoe just means regular Navy. The other group iare Brown shoes and they are all the Aviation related jobs. The uniforms for E7 and above actually have different color shoes.
 
Bobbo the Clown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddog2030: johnryan51: Are they the same as black shoes? I was a jar head but heard that was the worst navy job.

Black shoe just means regular Navy. The other group iare Brown shoes and they are all the Aviation related jobs. The uniforms for E7 and above actually have different color shoes.


Don't forget about skates...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Navy needs ditch diggers too? Whodathunkit?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So essentially people who join the Navy but don't want to specialize in anything are given the jobs that you don't need special training to do.  Not seeing the outrage.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They should unionized.

/this is bait.jpg
//have fun with the shiatheads, I'm going to work.
 
Greil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Harlee: So are these people all Seal dropouts?

Not just SEAL, any path I assume. SEALs just have a higher wash-out rate.

/Army puts you on "needs of the Army" if you wash out of your AIT
//Rumor is, that's mostly 88M (Truck Driver)
///Presumably, you also get thrown that way if you're forced to reclass and pissed people off.


It depends on what training you washed out of. They navy doesn't hire for undesignated, that's just for people who are failures in their training. But certain rates are just that hard to learn on the Navy's schedule, and wasting someone who qualified for the path on undes is...well, a waste. Nukes and the intel rates are the ones most likely to get a second job immediately rather than striking.

Now, the other way to go undes is to get masted during your A school (early rate training). One of the punishments for people who can't even keep their noses clean for two months past boot is stripping their rate.
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gosh, it's almost like a complete lack of technical competencies condemns you to a life of whining about how you are doing work that doesn't require technical competencies.

/"Yeah, no.  You can't navigate, watch the radar, or play with the big gun without training. Go back to scrubbing shiatters and getting yelled at by boatswains."
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Never saw the word "striker" in that article.

An important part of the process is the motivation of the individual. I saw lots of kids that were just marking time until they could get out, while others pursued a rating with vigor. The trouble is, unless there is a need for a particular rating there won't be a billet available.

Good to see that a more structured path is being developed.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: So essentially people who join the Navy but don't want to specialize in anything are given the jobs that you don't need special training to do.  Not seeing the outrage.


Moar like "poutrage".

Nick Nostril: The Navy needs ditch diggers too? Whodathunkit?


Of course!  What do you think the sonar people on a sub mean when they say a ship they're tracking is "digging big holes in the water"?
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Harlee: So are these people all Seal dropouts?

Not just SEAL, any path I assume. SEALs just have a higher wash-out rate.

/Army puts you on "needs of the Army" if you wash out of your AIT
//Rumor is, that's mostly 88M (Truck Driver)
///Presumably, you also get thrown that way if you're forced to reclass and pissed people off.


If they aren't sent to the Benning School for Boys and made 11B (infantry).

/if they don't get hurt/convince a doc they are hurt so badly they need a medical chapter out of the Army.
//Ironic, because in a war zone, truck drivers get dropped in the shiat as much as infantry.
 
All American Commenter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Every high school senior I meet that tells me they are joining the Navy to be a SEAL I try and tell them they are going to end up scraping rust off of boats. But if they wanna shoot guns join the Army and if they wanna be special try Ranger Batt, cause if you fail RASP you will still get to shoot guns with a regular infantry unit.

Sounds like this program is a step in the right direction though for helping them have the ability of a good job even if they don't make it through selection.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: So essentially people who join the Navy but don't want to specialize in anything are given the jobs that you don't need special training to do.  Not seeing the outrage.


Or want to specialize - in one specific rate - and they fail the training, then won't try something else. Given that a tour is two or three years, there is plenty of time to try a different area.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Gosh, it's almost like a complete lack of technical competencies condemns you to a life of whining about how you are doing work that doesn't require technical competencies.

/"Yeah, no.  You can't navigate, watch the radar, or play with the big gun without training. Go back to scrubbing shiatters and getting yelled at by boatswains."


Is tech support a Navy career?   Because those who can, do.  Those who can't join the help desk.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Harlee: So are these people all Seal dropouts?

Not just SEAL, any path I assume. SEALs just have a higher wash-out rate.

/Army puts you on "needs of the Army" if you wash out of your AIT
//Rumor is, that's mostly 88M (Truck Driver)
///Presumably, you also get thrown that way if you're forced to reclass and pissed people off.


When you join the Army, you get to pick the job you want to train for, providing your ASVAB test scores are good enough.

My AIT was fairly complex and was 9 months long. Circuits, soldering, programing, electronics, ect. One guy couldn't pass some of the tests we take during training. So he was reassigned.  There is no second option for you to pick.  It's not like they say "repairing cryptographic communications equipment was justout of your reach, maybe just being an operator of said equipment would be more your speed." You go were the Army needs you. The Army always needs more truck drivers and bullet stoppers. He was sent to be a cook.

/being a cook sucks. That's not a job you want
//be nice to cooks, their job sucks
///also, it's just not smart to be an asshole to the guys who puts food on your plate
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: So essentially people who join the Navy but don't want to specialize in anything are given the jobs that you don't need special training to do.  Not seeing the outrage.


Undesigated sailors are also the most junior sailors and the junior people in any military get the shiat jobs. Undes was a thing when I was in a couple decades ago, and had been for a long time.

And WTF are they letting Booters try for BUDs/SEALS? I bet the teams must have loved that decision. (IIRC Traditionally you had to be on your 2nd enlistment to try for BUDs, so they knew you were a good candidate and not a dirt bag)
 
stoolpigeon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Greil: It depends on what training you washed out of. They navy doesn't hire for undesignated, that's just for people who are failures in their training.


No - this is completely wrong.

I went in undesignated, did airman apprenticeship school after boot camp and the Navy picked my job. My orders were to a carrier and the admin folks on the boat picked my dept and division which pretty much determined the rate I worked in - though if I had stuck around I could have struck for something else.

I stayed undesignated through my entire time as a reservist and never formally held a rate. I finished inactive reserves as an airman.

I had a couple friends in the same program - one ended up as an abf. The other did what I did, got through it to get the GI Bill kicker and never took on a rate.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
U.S. Navy sailor serving as an undesignated seaman needle guns a gypsy winch


giggity
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: The Navy needs ditch diggers too? Whodathunkit?


It's just that digging ditches in the navy is much harder than doing it on land.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Wenchmaster: If you don't have a rate, and you're not striking for a rate, you're going to get the menial tasks which require no specialized training.

- Undesignated Seaman is going to end up in Deck Division, mostly chipping paint and painting.
- Undesignated Fireman is going to end up in Engineering, mainly doing fetch-and-carry jobs, because you aren't trained to do anything else.
- Undesignated Airman will be performing basic unskilled labor, because you're not trained to perform more specialized work.
- Undesignated anything cannot be promoted beyond E-3, because all of the Advancement exams are based on your rate.

There are a ton of military occupation specialties (MOS) in the Navy on four separate paths (Seaman, Airman, Fireman, and Corpsman), and undesignated sailors are encouraged to strike (perform on-the-job training under supervision) for whatever rate they are interested in. Don't want to get stuck with shiat jobs? Get trained to perform specialized work by striking for a rate.

Oh, I get it now. Thank you.

They're these people:

[Fark user image 850x478]


Those are junior officers, and the color of their uniforms corresponds to their job path.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Still legit -

SNL "The Navy" S4E15 1979
Youtube jhioeOeOHsA
 
All American Commenter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gleeman: And WTF are they letting Booters try for BUDs/SEALS? I bet the teams must have loved that decision. (IIRC Traditionally you had to be on your 2nd enlistment to try for BUDs, so they knew you were a good candidate and not a dirt bag)


Same reason the Army opened up SF to  new soldiers.  When you fail and like 90% of them do. The Army has a brand new infantryman ready to go or in this case rust scraper.

It is honestly is one of the best recruiting schemes they have thought of.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Most of the "specialized" American military training can be summarized in a power-point lecture, and done by anyone with an IQ over 70 in 15 minutes. Then again, the "special forces" are indeed "very special".
 
X-boxershorts
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: When you join the Army, you get to pick the job you want to train for, providing your ASVAB test scores are good enough.


NAVY has the same routine.

More desirable ratings with specialized training prior to joining the fleet usually came with a 6 year active duty enlistment and often included pretty decent re-enlistment bonuses. In 1980, I signed up for 6yrs to be a Fire Control Technician, I learned Electronics and Computer technology with about a year and a half of specialized training for this rating. Made E-4 before joining the fleet.

Got out to the fleet, pissed hot, made E-3 and was given mess deck duty on top of my Missile Fire Control Computer duties.

good times...

Join the Navy, see the world. (It's mostly water)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Wenchmaster: If you don't have a rate, and you're not striking for a rate, you're going to get the menial tasks which require no specialized training.

- Undesignated Seaman is going to end up in Deck Division, mostly chipping paint and painting.
- Undesignated Fireman is going to end up in Engineering, mainly doing fetch-and-carry jobs, because you aren't trained to do anything else.
- Undesignated Airman will be performing basic unskilled labor, because you're not trained to perform more specialized work.
- Undesignated anything cannot be promoted beyond E-3, because all of the Advancement exams are based on your rate.

There are a ton of military occupation specialties (MOS) in the Navy on four separate paths (Seaman, Airman, Fireman, and Corpsman), and undesignated sailors are encouraged to strike (perform on-the-job training under supervision) for whatever rate they are interested in. Don't want to get stuck with shiat jobs? Get trained to perform specialized work by striking for a rate.

Oh, I get it now. Thank you.

They're these people:

[Fark user image image 850x478]


No, those people actually enjoy their jobs.
 
cefm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A self created problem. The.navy used to not allow anyone to even apply to SEAL until after they had a qualified position and had proved their proficiency in it. Makes sense when the SEAL was best of the best. But now they just need unqualified bodies to fill out expanded SEAL rosters of dubious value, so they let unproven rookies apply. Shouldn't be possible.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

All American Commenter: Gleeman: And WTF are they letting Booters try for BUDs/SEALS? I bet the teams must have loved that decision. (IIRC Traditionally you had to be on your 2nd enlistment to try for BUDs, so they knew you were a good candidate and not a dirt bag)

Same reason the Army opened up SF to  new soldiers.  When you fail and like 90% of them do. The Army has a brand new infantryman ready to go or in this case rust scraper.

It is honestly is one of the best recruiting schemes they have thought of.


Hmm, good point. Didn't think about that angle.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Gordon Bennett: Wenchmaster: If you don't have a rate, and you're not striking for a rate, you're going to get the menial tasks which require no specialized training.

- Undesignated Seaman is going to end up in Deck Division, mostly chipping paint and painting.
- Undesignated Fireman is going to end up in Engineering, mainly doing fetch-and-carry jobs, because you aren't trained to do anything else.
- Undesignated Airman will be performing basic unskilled labor, because you're not trained to perform more specialized work.
- Undesignated anything cannot be promoted beyond E-3, because all of the Advancement exams are based on your rate.

There are a ton of military occupation specialties (MOS) in the Navy on four separate paths (Seaman, Airman, Fireman, and Corpsman), and undesignated sailors are encouraged to strike (perform on-the-job training under supervision) for whatever rate they are interested in. Don't want to get stuck with shiat jobs? Get trained to perform specialized work by striking for a rate.

Oh, I get it now. Thank you.

They're these people:

[Fark user image 850x478]

Those are junior officers, and the color of their uniforms corresponds to their job path.


Oh. These two, then?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gleeman:And WTF are they letting Booters try for BUDs/SEALS? I bet the teams must have loved that decision. (IIRC Traditionally you had to be on your 2nd enlistment to try for BUDs, so they knew you were a good candidate and not a dirt bag)

It's kind a natural thing that SEALS will get more and more watered down over time.  Rot is natural in any organization, especially one that is being asked to do more and more stuff.  It's like if the NBA were to expand to sixty teams.  You would have to lower the standards considerably.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Never saw the word "striker" in that article.



y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The good news is you are being issued improved coal shovels.
The bad news is the captain wants to go water skiing.

/Russian Navy
 
morg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Greil: Nukes and the intel rates are the ones most likely to get a second job immediately rather than striking.


I had an intel pre-background check during bootcamp and I was completely candid. He was like, "Well, this isn't for you but your test scores are good so let's see what we can find for you." On the other side of the spectrum, my recruiter asked me how many times I smoked weed and it turned into a reverse bidding war where he kept asking the same question and I kept going lower until I finally reached an acceptable response and he nodded then wrote that down on my sheet!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AlphaG33k: Most of the "specialized" American military training can be summarized in a power-point lecture, and done by anyone with an IQ over 70 in 15 minutes. Then again, the "special forces" are indeed "very special".


Took slightly longer than 15 minutes and a PP presentation for the AF to learn me calculating resistor values to properly bias an NPN bipolar junction transistor amplifier, not to mention what could go wrong with it and how to troubleshoot it.
 
