(Daily Star)   'You are now leaving the Alpha Quadrant' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our solar system is going to finally find the G-cloud?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's not global warming, it's uncharted realm of space cycling.

/Hello Fox News
//I have references
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
there is a risk of increased levels of cosmic radiation

Bring on the X-Men powers!  I call dibs on shapeshifting!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tells us about it Dr Hawking...

Stephen Hawking Sings Monty Python... Galaxy Song (Music Video)
Youtube XfcC6FYyL4U
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This news brought to us by, The Star.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Star is jealous of The Sun
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
science is the answer, has been the answer, and will always be the answer.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well if it's moving into the Beta Quadrant, not surprising.
https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/Alpha_Quadrant
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OldRod: there is a risk of increased levels of cosmic radiation

Bring on the X-Men powers!  I call dibs on shapeshifting!


I call invisibility AND teleportation!

/ * Bamf! *
 
Nimbull
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: OldRod: there is a risk of increased levels of cosmic radiation

Bring on the X-Men powers!  I call dibs on shapeshifting!

I call invisibility AND teleportation!

/ * Bamf! *


Dibs on telekentics.

*Force push*

*Force pull*

*Internet meme'able performance of waving around a glow stick at low resolution YouTube quality while tripping over ones self to get a beer*
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OldRod: there is a risk of increased levels of cosmic radiation

Bring on the X-Men powers!  I call dibs on shapeshifting!


Eclipses also work
Fark user imageView Full Size


I also remember this whole "passing through a gas cloud" having totally different effects.  Granted it was passage through a cometary tail vs. an interstellar gas medium.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I would just like to point out that this article is on a site that, on the same page, links to an article

'Sound of hell' recorded as scientists make discovery digging 'world's deepest hole'

an idiot story that's been floating around since the 80s.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As Carl Sagan so eloquently said..."We are travelers not only in space but time"
 
