(NYPost)   That should buff right out   (nypost.com) divider line
13
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's now a Bentley.
 
Kate Gosselin's Pap Smear
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I saw a car just like this 2 weeks ago visiting new York and Wall Street. How many do you think exist in the area.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whomever owns it probably won't see any hardship for this having happened to it.  They probably have the money to deal, and they probably have insurance so they won't even have to deal.

As for this car now, I'll look forward to it appearing at Artur Tussik's shop on his youtube channel in a few months.  Where the labor rates are low it'll be cost effective to repair.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
  GTA is GTA whether you steal a Kia or a Bentley - the thief chose well
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My Dad loved cars. He was a Jaguar guy. He also had a Triumph and an Aston Martin. He wanted to complete his collection, but his wife put her foot down when she could no longer park in the garage or driveway. So instead he got an English Bulldog and named him Bentley.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Like the old priest said in the Irish novel, if you are going to steal a peat make sure you steal it from a poor man, who will soon forget it, rather than from a rich man who has 100 peats. The rich shepard will leave his flock of 100 sheep and hunt for the one lamb astray, That was on my refrigrator door for a long time. Now it is on my heart.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shame the thief didn't get away.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: My Dad loved cars. He was a Jaguar guy. He also had a Triumph and an Aston Martin. He wanted to complete his collection, but his wife put her foot down when she could no longer park in the garage or driveway. So instead he got an English Bulldog and named him Bentley.


I've been tempted to buy my Brother a Bentley. It would still be a good joke. But even the toy replicas are costly.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Driver: It's now a Bentley.


Should've stolen a Mercedes. It Benz back into shape.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
eh, those things look like such hot garbage anyway. even farking Ford makes some semi-decent looking cars these days.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you steal a Bentley in New York you had better know who owns it. They aren't all owned by rich dentists. Even the Nouveaux riches of the entertaining classes have scary connections. Bentley owners aren't all rich and might resent you touching their toys.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: He was a Jaguar guy. He also had a Triumph and an Aston Martin.


So, he liked sitting by the roadside?
 
