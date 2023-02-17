 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   Five idiots from Queens arrested in New Jersey for possessing half a ton of weed ... obviously not knowing that's it's now legal in both states   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
43
    More: Dumbass, Piano, Search warrant, New Jersey, Cannabis edibles, Prosecutor, Cannabis (drug), unemployed Queens men, Official  
•       •       •

705 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2023 at 9:12 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well I'm glad I know the weight of the bust in both concert grand pianos AND giant pandas.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wadda you gonna do pay retail.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most pot I had ever seen in one place at one time was when I went with a friend in the early 80's as he was picking up his "stash".

I waited in the car.

He comes back, and I smell it all over him.

"Dude, how much did you get?"

He opens his jacket where he had an inside pocket. Reaches in, and pulls out a pound of weed.

"Stek, this is a full pound"

"no way"

"way"

So I asked.

"If that's a pound, I wonder how much more this dealer has"

"Don't ask questions you don't want the answer to"
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five single, unemployed Queens men face a litany of drug-related charges for allegedly distributing illegal marijuana shipments.

That seems weirdly soecific
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what did the cops do with the 500 lbs of weed?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Nate Newtons is that?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: So what did the cops do with the 500 lbs of weed?



They went into the evidence room, and pulled out a pipe. Waited until their Captain left, and then lit up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are NY dispensaries even open yet?
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In total, they found more than 50 pounds of THC edibles and about 1,100 pounds of pot, the equivalent, roughly, of a concert grand piano or, say, four giant male pandas, according to officials.

Literally. ANY MEASUREMENT! Except metric.

/1,100 lbs is about half a metric ton, or half a tonne.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An ounce or two is legal for an individual.  More than that needs to be measured, licensed, and taxed by the state.  What these guys were doing is illegal and don't pretend it's not.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did they call them "Singles" in the headline instead of the usual "Men"?  Are they now a "Multiple"?

/#bringbackeditors
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decent sized haul. We'll see how many dead bodies this translates to.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Five single, unemployed Queens men face a litany of drug-related charges for allegedly distributing illegal marijuana shipments.

That seems weirdly soecific


It's less palatable if you say "five homeless veterans"
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Five single, unemployed Queens men face a litany of drug-related charges for allegedly distributing illegal marijuana shipments.

That seems weirdly soecific


That should read, "Five allegedly single, allegedly unemployed alleged Queens alleged men allegedly face an alleged litany of alleged drug-related alleged charges for allegedly distributing allegedly illegal alleged marijuana alleged shipments.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a zip of legal weed is like 300 bucks. a zip off the street is like 150.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: a zip of legal weed is like 300 bucks. a zip off the street is like 150.


Ah, so they're being arrested for undercutting.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Are NY dispensaries even open yet?


Three in Manhattan as of this week.
/miss my many years of smoking the evil on the streets before and after work:(
//haven't partake since 2015 because of retirement ferry job
///:(:(:(
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Are NY dispensaries even open yet?


Medical dispensaries have been open for years.  Afaik there are three legal recreational dispensaries in NYS. One upstate and two in NYC.

Now, since legalization, there are bunches of unlicensed grey market "dispensaries" (bodegas) that sell grey  market goods that are usually contaminated, weak garbage that you should keep away from.
 
rick42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five Idiots from Queens was an unsuccessful knockoff of Two Guys from Harrison.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrested for tax evasion, I'm sure.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hash isn't legal in NJ.

BTW, the drugs are not the reason the state is POed.  The reason the state has a problem with these 5 is because they didn't pay taxes on that weed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Three in Manhattan as of this week.


IRestoreFurniture: Medical dispensaries have been open for years


Born and raised on Long Island. I moved off in 2020 before covid hit.

Honestly?  Never thought I would see the day NY legalized it.

Makes me upset.

See, I moved down to GA...and it will never be legal here.
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm only buying weed in panda's from now on.  I'd like 1/4000 panda of sour diesel please and 1/16000 panda of wax.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Five single, unemployed Queens men face a litany of drug-related charges for allegedly distributing illegal marijuana shipments.

That seems weirdly soecific


Seems like they had a job until they got arrested!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: In total, they found more than 50 pounds of THC edibles and about 1,100 pounds of pot, the equivalent, roughly, of a concert grand piano or, say, four giant male pandas, according to officials.

Literally. ANY MEASUREMENT! Except metric.

/1,100 lbs is about half a metric ton, or half a tonne.


But, what fraction of a Rhode Island is it?
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rick42: Five Idiots from Queens was an unsuccessful knockoff of Two Guys from Harrison.


Two Guys had a weed department?

Used to go with my parents to the store in Garfield, NJ.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: IRestoreFurniture: Five single, unemployed Queens men face a litany of drug-related charges for allegedly distributing illegal marijuana shipments.

That seems weirdly soecific

That should read, "Five allegedly single, allegedly unemployed alleged Queens alleged men allegedly face an alleged litany of alleged drug-related alleged charges for allegedly distributing allegedly illegal alleged marijuana alleged shipments.


Allegedly.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Five single, unemployed Queens men face a litany of drug-related charges for allegedly distributing illegal marijuana shipments.

That seems weirdly soecific


Synopsis of Netflix show in 3.. 2..
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In total, they found more than 50 pounds of THC edibles and about 1,100 pounds of pot, the equivalent, roughly, of a concert grand piano or, say, four giant male pandas, according to officials.

For those of you who don't think police work is difficult, YOU try getting four giant male pandas on a scale at the same time.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Well I'm glad I know the weight of the bust in both concert grand pianos AND giant pandas.


...and that the guys were single and unemployed (not for long, amiright?!)

Seriously; how stoned was the individual that wrote this article? Did they smoke as much weed as a giant panda? Playing the piano? In Rhode Island?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fissile: Two Guys had a weed department?


yes, in the back. Behind the store, next to the dumpsters.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police estimate the street value at $999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999, 999. 87

They also estimate they have save over a thousand Beckies
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Blue Oyster Cult: Then Came the Last Days of May
Youtube jyLMgIR69G4


"They hadn't seen a cop around all day."
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcos P: a zip of legal weed is like 300 bucks. a zip off the street is like 150.


Ummmm....here in Oregon it's less than 50 bucks, ha. At the weed store
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I guess there's always gonna be a black market for it, even if it's legally available, huh?
 
dascott
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: The most pot I had ever seen in one place at one time was when I went with a friend in the early 80's as he was picking up his "stash".

I waited in the car.

He comes back, and I smell it all over him.

"Dude, how much did you get?"

He opens his jacket where he had an inside pocket. Reaches in, and pulls out a pound of weed.

"Stek, this is a full pound"

"no way"

"way"

So I asked.

"If that's a pound, I wonder how much more this dealer has"

"Don't ask questions you don't want the answer to"


The most I saw in an exchange was five. And we were crossing state lines. And the first I was told about it was when my roommate handed me a gun and said to stay by the car and watch things. The gun looked like it would blow apart in my hands. I could have thrown a bullet with more force than that puny thing. It looked like a novelty gun shaped cigarette lighter. The weed was wrapped in an inch of plastic and smelled like grapes.

I'd have told the police everything.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: I guess there's always gonna be a black market for it, even if it's legally available, huh?


Legalize it!!!!
<poof> done
We don't want to pay that much!!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dascott: And the first I was told about it was when my roommate handed me a gun


CSB Nesconset, NY circa 1984

From my biography that I am writing

...A few days later she calls me.

She needs a ride to her coke dealer. She didn't have a car. So I agree and on the way there she tells me the guy we're visiting is an ex-Vietnam vet who's missing an arm and hates it when people stare at him and she made me promise not to stare...

We get there and its a small group of people sitting around the kitchen table playing cards. We sit down and a joint is being passed around. I take a toke or two and get stoned. And what happens when I get stoned? I get quiet and start looking out the window behind the vet with the missing arm and he starts accusing me of staring at him.

He gets up and displays a gun in his waist and goes to reach for it.

"Why are you staring at me? Want something to stare at? Why not stare at this gun?" He gets the gun out and points it at me.

His friend, a bit more logical advises that we should leave ASAP.

So we're going through the front door and on the way out Susie punches me in the arm.

"I never got my coke! and now I can't go back!"

A week or so later, I didn't hear from her for her weekly Sunday pizza order and so I go over there anyway to see what's up.

All around her door is police tape.

I never saw her again.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kalyco Jack:

Seriously; how stoned was the individual that wrote this article? Did they smoke as much weed as a giant panda? Playing the piano? In Rhode Island?

Im certain all or most of the article was copypasted from a reputable source and then run through a chat GPT type program, because no human would bother to track down the weight of pandas or pianos to compare to weed bales.

Ultimately that sort of tell is what you'll be looking for when you want to see if a chatbot wrote something in the near future.  In the mid-future you won't be able to tell at all.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
From other articles, I get the impression that the laws are strict enough and the taxes high enough that illegal pot is cheaper and easier to get in both States.  Some States seem to think cannabis is like liquor, hard to make and distribute. More like radishes, anyone can grow as much as they want in a flower pot.
 
pirviii
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcos P: a zip of legal weed is like 300 bucks. a zip off the street is like 150.


$50 here in Colorado at the dispensary I go to.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rick42: Five Idiots from Queens was an unsuccessful knockoff of Two Guys from Harrison.


Next you're gonna tell me you remember Packard's in Hackensack.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.