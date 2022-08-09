 Skip to content
(The Kyiv Independent)   Day 359 of WW3: On Feb. 16, Russia launched 24 air strikes, using 41 missiles and over 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems. Ukraine air defense shot down 47 cruise missiles and 1 drone. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (kyivindependent.com) divider line
    More: News, Ukraine war, Russia, Casualty (person), NATO, Donbass, Ukraine, War in Donbass, Donets  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image


Fark user image


Fark user image


Fark user image


Fark user image


Fark user image
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outside of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, a Russian BMP-2 cooks off after taking Ukrainian fire. pic.twitter.com/gPEcw3WMGF
- OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 17, 2023

boom repost from late last night
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. Here's the overnight news from Vova's Illegal War. Diplomatic ejections, Dutch arrivals, and Kherson missile attacks makes the news.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Friday, Feb. 17

static.ukrinform.com

Ukrainian forces repel enemy attacks near 16 settlements


Russia Expels Austrian Diplomats in Tit-For-Tat Move


US, Allies Plan 'Big' Russia Sanctions for War Anniversary


EXPLAINED: The Ever-Escalating Spat Between Wagner and the Kremlin


Nuland: Russian military installations in Crimea are legitimate targets for Armed Forces of Ukraine


US senators submit draft resolution on recognizing Russia's war against Ukraine as genocide


Seven S-300 missiles fired at Kharkiv region late Thu


Restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity only basis for talks with Russia - Kuleba


Russians not evacuating their wounded from Vuhledar, Bakhmut


Russian general who ordered to storm Azovstal gets promoted


PHOTO Dutch PM arrives in Kyiv


No capacity deficit in Ukraine's power system in past week - Ukrenergo


Enemy changes tactics, reduces number of night attacks in Donetsk direction


PHOTO Ukrainian rescuers in Turkey remove 136 piles of rubble, retrieve 58 bodies


Czechia to produce air defense systems for Ukraine


Enemy strikes 12 settlements in Kharkiv region, using aircraft in Vovchansk


1,384 children killed and injured in Ukraine due to Russian aggression


Iranian instructors arrive in Luhansk to train Russian military to operate drones


Russian troops hiat Kherson region 76 times in past day, killing three civilians


General Staff: Russians fired 41 missiles at Ukraine yesterday

And that's your lot. Clocking out for the weekend again, everyone stay safe and hug your loved ones. See you again on Monday.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russian Dude's Daily update:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdleL7xCVUI
Opens with a nice graphic showing Europe's approval of Ukraine. (very reassuring)

Sunshine:
Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link (a list of groups giving assistance): https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (maybe for White Day if someone gave you a Valentines gift?):

Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Ipsedixitism
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't found confirmation but if true, it fits a pattern of weeks of Russian efforts around Bakhmut being wiped out in days. The situation to the North still seems difficult, but some potential good news to the South.

There are reports that Ukrainians continue to push back Russians South Bakhmut towards Klishchiivka
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The #CzechRepublic will produce mobile air defense systems to fight kamikaze drones in #Ukraine, writes Ceske Noviny.

The project will be funded by the #Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/OvwstHE5oh
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 17, 2023
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These will be delivered "as soon as possible" whatever that translates to



⚡The Netherlands, together with Germany and Denmark, will hand over 100 Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands said at a briefing in Kyiv.
- FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) February 17, 2023
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How big a threat does the hard right pose to US support for Ukraine?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* "It is with a heavy heart that we predict the American President Biden will turn down Belarussian President Viktor Lukashenko's honest attempts to broker a peace in Ukraine." *Looks at paper* I'm sorry, that should read "broker a piece of Ukraine." "As no sides in this conflict wish for continued violence, it was hoped that the Americans could be convinced to end support for the Ukrainian government if Biden were promised personal ownership of a small city, maybe a few towns in Ukraine," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said this morning in prepared remarks. "However, it has come to our attention that Lukashenko is not seen as 'honest' by the Biden regime, and as such may not trust his perfectly honest intentions of convincing the United States to stab their Ukrainian partners in the back for the opportunity to be a feudal lord ruling over the ashes of an enslaved people. I mean, any Russian would jump on that in a heartbeat." Ryabkov spent several minutes further extolling the deep pleasure of committing crimes against humanity and wishing other country's leaders were as reliably committed to evil as Vladimir Putin has proven to be.

* In sporting news, the first nation who has signed up to compete in the 2023 Moscow Olympics, which are set to be hosted by Russia in response to being expelled from the 2024 Paris Olympics, is Austria according to the Ministry of Sports. "We are pleased to see that our international partnership is growing, and look forward to competing against the Austrian team in the 100 Meter Ooze Slither," Head Coach Yevgeny Yegnovitch said this morning. "The Ooze Slither event is of course a completely new contest in the Olympic games, where contestants will race down a track filled with runoff from the Central Moscow Hospital's septic yard, and the first to reach the pit of caustic slime at the bottom will win the gold. At least, assuming we can keep the vultures off the track." The Austrians are heavily favored in this event by international bookkeepers due to various events in their history.

* In positive thaumaturgical news, the Moscow City Board of Directors has agreed to the proposal to require valid and current licensing for all practitioners of necromancy, abjuration, divination,  conjuration, or miming. "We hope that new certification process will lead to a safer and cleaner experience for all citizens who hire a necromancer or mime or battle priest for parties or other entertainment," Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said today. "This joins the previously existing legislation which requires witches, , or hedge wizards to present correct paperwork before practicing their unholy arts, at the risk of severe fines." At press time, the spokesperson for the Mime Guild was attempting to clarify the size of the fines but was unfortunately locked in an invisible box and unable to be heard.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobSeace: How big a threat does the hard right pose to US support for Ukraine?


i hate that so many American MoCs seem to work for Putin.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Juc: These will be delivered "as soon as possible" whatever that translates to


⚡The Netherlands, together with Germany and Denmark, will hand over 100 Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands said at a briefing in Kyiv.
- FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) February 17, 2023


Yeah, I bet they call that "victory"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
* Reads headlines
* 24 / ( 41 + 50 ) - (47 + 1 ) = it's too early for this.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait. Only 16 comments? How farking early am I awake?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: RobSeace: How big a threat does the hard right pose to US support for Ukraine?

i hate that so many American MoCs seem to work for Putin.


Raytheon just needs to up the lobbying game a bit.  They have become complacent.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, Russia's targeting abilities are pretty crap:

Fark user image
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How Did Everybody Get The Ukraine Invasion Predictions So Wrong?

It seems someone writes a new one of these articles every month or so.  No idea why they felt the need to begin the article with a nice big picture of a dead body, but be warned.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My kingdom for a BRRRRRT

Fark user image
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Yeah, Russia's targeting abilities are pretty crap:

[Link][Fark user image image 600x339]


But Russian sources say they've destroyed plenty. I don't get it??? Is Russia lying about what they're doing in Ukraine??
 
oldfool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Warning, the part about the kids is heartbreaking.

Veteran War Correspondent Delivers New Developments In Ukraine - Featuring Phil Ittner
Youtube XszgM-OxFn0
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: My kingdom for a BRRRRRT

[Link][Fark user image image 596x617]


Do they have GLSDB yet?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: GardenWeasel: My kingdom for a BRRRRRT

[Link][Fark user image image 596x617]

Do they have GLSDB yet?


From what i've seen from previous thread citations, those have to be MADE first before they get sent to Ukraine, so i doubt it.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: KangTheMad: GardenWeasel: My kingdom for a BRRRRRT

[Link][Fark user image image 596x617]

Do they have GLSDB yet?

From what i've seen from previous thread citations, those have to be MADE first before they get sent to Ukraine, so i doubt it.


That's too bad. This would be the perfect use case for them. Those trucks look mighty close together.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If a Nitter link isn't working for you, try modifying the URL to one of these.
/Hat tip to danceswithcrows for finding the list.
 
fasahd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230217-live-zelensky-to-open-munich-conference-with-spotlight-on-arms-supplies-to-kyiv
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not sure if anyone else was following the cow saga in Turkey - but the woman in the second picture went every day to feed and comfort the cow that was stuck under the rubble.  They got the cow out yesterday and she had a baby cow :)

T.C. Tarım ve Orman Bakanlığı
@TCTarim
Kahramanmaraş'ta 11 gün enkaz altında kalan gebe ineği kurtaran veteriner hekimlerimiz sezaryen ile de doğumunu gerçekleştirdi.
Yetiştiricimiz sağ salim doğan buzağısına 'Mucize' ismini verdi.
Buzağımızın ve annesinin sağlık durumu iyi.
Translated from Turkish by
Our veterinarians, who rescued the pregnant cow that was under the rubble for 11 days in Kahramanmaraş, gave birth by cesarean section.
Our breeder named the calf that was born safely 'Miracle'.
Our calf and his mother are in good health.

pbs.twimg.com

pbs.twimg.com
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Yeah, Russia's targeting abilities are pretty crap:

[Fark user image 600x339]


Deliver positions? Like he thinks the HIMARS stay put?

They're shoot n scoot weapons. By the time he learns where they are, they've already moved on.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: RobSeace: How big a threat does the hard right pose to US support for Ukraine?

i hate that so many American MoCs seem to work for Putin.


Unfortunately this is not the first time this has happened. Give a listen to Rachel Maddox's "Ultra" podcast (which I found out about in the Good Threads) for a parallel with Hitler during WWII.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for February 4 through February 10 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Democrats, Republicans join up to urge Biden to send F-16s to Ukraine

Sure, but first send them ATACMS.  Don't give me the "We don't have enough!" excuse.  What good are they doing anyone sitting in a warehouse somewhere?  They're made to be used in battle.  Put them to proper use.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gfbabbitt: tembaarmswide: RobSeace: How big a threat does the hard right pose to US support for Ukraine?

i hate that so many American MoCs seem to work for Putin.

Unfortunately this is not the first time this has happened. Give a listen to Rachel Maddox's "Ultra" podcast (which I found out about in the Good Threads) for a parallel with Hitler during WWII.


And the loyalists who fought for the crown in the Revelutionary war. There's a solid core of "americans" (sarcastic quotations) who would rather support a foreign dictatorial power over their own home.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tank plant in small Ohio city plays big role in Ukraine war
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Polish Hussar: Yeah, Russia's targeting abilities are pretty crap:

[Link][Fark user image image 600x339]

But Russian sources say they've destroyed plenty. I don't get it??? Is Russia lying about what they're doing in Ukraine??


Russia being dishonest, who would say such a thing?  That would be like saying Rick James did cocaine.

"Inside the Kremlin's disinformation war against Ukraine"

Fark user image
 
cyferhax
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Flab: tembaarmswide: RobSeace: How big a threat does the hard right pose to US support for Ukraine?

i hate that so many American MoCs seem to work for Putin.

Raytheon just needs to up the lobbying game a bit.  They have become complacent.


Even Moscow Mitch was on faux news saying this is the best deal for fighting russia we will get.. and we need to keep at it.  (not my tweet just to lazy to dig up another and won't goto or link fox directly)

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1626244170917478400?s=46&t=jp6RifESXU_KohLWT5O7Ew
 
Zenith
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: My kingdom for a BRRRRRT

[Fark user image 596x617]


Some special forces boys and a handful of NLAWs would keep that route nicely constipated.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Russia accused of trying to use TV to create Ukraine 'digital ghetto'

Free satellite package is part of attempts to cut off occupied population from rest of Ukraine, say analysts
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: My kingdom for a BRRRRRT

[Fark user image 596x617]


Fark user image
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: My kingdom for a BRRRRRT

[Fark user image 596x617]


Or a Macross Missile Massacre.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: KangTheMad: Polish Hussar: Yeah, Russia's targeting abilities are pretty crap:

[Link][Fark user image image 600x339]

But Russian sources say they've destroyed plenty. I don't get it??? Is Russia lying about what they're doing in Ukraine??

Russia being dishonest, who would say such a thing?  That would be like saying Rick James did cocaine.

"Inside the Kremlin's disinformation war against Ukraine"

[Fark user image 600x646]


Everything Russia does is Potemkin. This is how they fight a Potemkin war: "If we just tell everyone we're winning, they'll think we're winning."

Trump does the same thing.
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's some dictionary definitions for the doodlers

Fark user image
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Italy will 'probably' help Ukraine amid risk of Russian nuclear threat

In recent days, not only requests for weapons and tanks have come from Ukraine, but other "more worrying" requests for defence equipment against nuclear, bacteriological and chemical attacks, he warned.

Hmmm, I don't know what's up with that, but I don't like the sound of it.
 
Juc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm guessing we going to see a lot of year in review type things over the next week



Looking back through the news, remember this from Feb last year?

"Observers are still guessing President Putin's plans. But there is no doubt it looks like a pre-invasion build up."https://t.co/LPtxnZN0xg
- H I Sutton (@CovertShores) February 17, 2023
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gfbabbitt: tembaarmswide: RobSeace: How big a threat does the hard right pose to US support for Ukraine?

i hate that so many American MoCs seem to work for Putin.

Unfortunately this is not the first time this has happened. Give a listen to Rachel Maddox's "Ultra" podcast (which I found out about in the Good Threads) for a parallel with Hitler during WWII.


assuming you mean Rachel Maddow because, as i just learned, Rachel Maddox is a sexual trauma recovery author/guide
 
danceswithcrows [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  21 pages now, that's a lot.  Cute women with sunflowers, the new Wagner slogan, Putin at a ceremony with a fella, Russian general provides bad uniforms to troops, a new simulation video game, how to recognize Nazis, and ponies as Vorlons are all in there.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RobSeace: How big a threat does the hard right pose to US support for Ukraine?


I say arrest those 4 traitors. The evidence is pretty overwhelming that they are doing PooTin's bidding, much against America's interests, unless our interests are to climb into bed with PooTin and his Russia and then let them have their way with US or more accurately, those traitors in particular, and the GQP generally.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
800 dead Russians in one day is pretty awesome.

I can't wait until Bradleys start showing up in battle.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The phrase "sound and fury signifying nothing" comes to mind:

"New Russian offensive more aspirational than realistic"
Fark user image


And don't expect the buildup of Russian aircraft that's been talked about to mean a vigorous new air campaign:
Fark user image
 
