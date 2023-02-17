 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Property insurance rates to jump 40%-50% in June, just in time for hurricane season   (wfla.com) divider line
3
    More: Florida, Insurance, Home insurance, Insurance policy, Expense, Law, Property insurance, Flood, Mortgage loan  
•       •       •

193 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2023 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are almost certain you are going to need insurance, the companies are too. So since they are not in the business of charity, they raise rates to compensate. Try living somewhere that you don't think you'll actually need insurance.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Increased precipitation and storm surges will do that.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Try buying fire insurance in California
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.