(WCVB Boston)   Boston announces comprehensive plan to allow outdoor dining in most of the city. Locals look forward to adding this to their outdoor sleeping, drinking, urination and defecation   (wcvb.com) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They considered going to the old regulations, but someone was heard to say, "Don't look back!"
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bad Boston trifecta in play.

/ just once
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If every cafe, restaurant, and pub puts seating on their sidewalks, there where are people supposed to walk?

Seems like it would make walking down streets like Newbury and Boylston a pain.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bostonguy: If every cafe, restaurant, and pub puts seating on their sidewalks, there where are people supposed to walk?

Seems like it would make walking down streets like Newbury and Boylston a pain.


They don't do it along all of Newbury and Boylston, just places where the sidewalk is already wide. On most streets, they're in the parking spaces in front. Pedestrians can still use the sidewalk between the restaurant and the outdoor seating area.

Some restaurants have done amazing jobs making these things look great. This is not one of them:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
