(ABC News)   DOJ tells schools to stop locking disabled kids in the closet. Sadly not a repeat from 1870   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Sick, School district, Law, Education, Civil and political rights, Alaska, Disability, Alaska's largest school district, School  
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The closet was padded, it was for their safety!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going forward, the district will have a student enter a multisensory de-escalation room, which does not have doors or locks.

No door? Then how do they get in there? Teleportation?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal they still put kids in closets in the US Virgin Islands and still beat them with paddles.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Going forward, the district will have a student enter a multisensory de-escalation room, which does not have doors or locks.

No door? Then how do they get in there? Teleportation?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Going forward, the district will have a student enter a multisensory de-escalation room, which does not have doors or locks.

No door? Then how do they get in there? Teleportation?


A human sized cat flap?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Big deal they still put kids in closets in the US Virgin Islands and still beat them with paddles.


Are you saying that is good or bad?
 
phishrace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: Going forward, the district will have a student enter a multisensory de-escalation room, which does not have doors or locks.

No door? Then how do they get in there? Teleportation?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I carry around a cattle prod in case I encounter people writing with their sinister hand, just as Jesus intended.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I carry around a cattle prod in case I encounter people writing with their sinister hand, just as Jesus intended.


Regular or electric?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: Ragin' Asian: I carry around a cattle prod in case I encounter people writing with their sinister hand, just as Jesus intended.

Regular or electric?


Fuzzy.

Fuzzy handcuffs are optional.
 
bawsis [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When I went to elementary school in Northway, Alaska in the early 90's there was a room in the gym next to the supply room that was basically used to lock in a particularly mentally disabled student.  I don't know what was in that room, if anything, but us kids all knew that's where they put Andrew when he was being unruly.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
we had a timeout room.. it wasn't for any particular shiat bird, just the shiat bird of the day.

I also wrote an exam in there because I was sick for the real day.

I also got laid in there during the year I had a master key to the school.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby, I think in 1870 they simply didn't allow "slow" kids to go to school in the first place.  You know, like girls and non-whites...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: Going forward, the district will have a student enter a multisensory de-escalation room, which does not have doors or locks.

No door? Then how do they get in there? Teleportation?


That is an odd description but it would be weirder if it still had locks
 
