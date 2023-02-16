 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Realizing they're going to lose the Dominion lawsuit, Fox News begins the Bargaining stage. "Fox News on Thursday told a judge that Dominion Voting Systems has no evidence to support its staggering $1.6 billion damages claim"   (reuters.com) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You know what would be neat? If Dominion ended up owning FOX.

You know what would be neater? If Dominion sold it to George Soros.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yeah it does.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
They have no evidence, if you don't consider all the evidence.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Nice, now discovery in this case should include looking into every defamation suit Fox News has ever filed and the details of every instance where they sought compensation for damage to their own brand.
 
buckwebb [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Subby's right, I think. The filing today by Dominion fairly destroys the Fox News defense -- they knew and were contemporaneously talking internally (in writing) about how the whole fraud thing was nothing, and the Dominion stuff in particular was not true, and Powell, Giuliani were lying. Carlson, Hannity, Pirro, Dobbs, Ingraham, Bartiromo -- all admitted they knew it was BS but they needed the meat for their viewers and it kept ratings up. So they knew it was false, and recklessly disregarded that. I feel like Fox may lose the case by default, so now it's just arguing about what they have to pay to walk away, and what they have to admit to in a retraction.

The only thing in this counterclaim that might be true IMO is that the 1.5 billion claim is too high. The rest is pretty well dismantled, it looks like to me. IANAL, so I don't know how punitive damages are handled in Delaware for libel, if at all.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

buckwebb: Subby's right, I think. The filing today by Dominion fairly destroys the Fox News defense -- they knew and were contemporaneously talking internally (in writing) about how the whole fraud thing was nothing, and the Dominion stuff in particular was not true, and Powell, Giuliani were lying. Carlson, Hannity, Pirro, Dobbs, Ingraham, Bartiromo -- all admitted they knew it was BS but they needed the meat for their viewers and it kept ratings up. So they knew it was false, and recklessly disregarded that. I feel like Fox may lose the case by default, so now it's just arguing about what they have to pay to walk away, and what they have to admit to in a retraction.


That's where Fox News is now.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bloobeary: You know what would be neat? If Dominion ended up owning FOX.

You know what would be neater? If Dominion sold it to George Soros.


For *pulls bill from pocket* $1.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How much money did Fox make by peddling this lie?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, we might collapse into fascism, but as long as Rupert doesn't have to suffer the indignity of being forced to switch to *domestic* monocle polish, it's all worth it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're haggling with the hooker who's gonna do the nasty thing anyway
 
Nimbull
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm rooting for the Dominion on this. Hope those Jem'Hadar lawyers skewer Fox up one side and down the other in court to the very end after all the damage Fox has done to America not only with it's political BS, voting BS, but especially the misleading information they helped peddle during the pandemic that led to over a million Americans dying from COVID and millions more suffering from the long term effects of it.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

buckwebb: Subby's right, I think. The filing today by Dominion fairly destroys the Fox News defense -- they knew and were contemporaneously talking internally (in writing) about how the whole fraud thing was nothing, and the Dominion stuff in particular was not true, and Powell, Giuliani were lying. Carlson, Hannity, Pirro, Dobbs, Ingraham, Bartiromo -- all admitted they knew it was BS but they needed the meat for their viewers and it kept ratings up. So they knew it was false, and recklessly disregarded that. I feel like Fox may lose the case by default, so now it's just arguing about what they have to pay to walk away, and what they have to admit to in a retraction.

The only thing in this counterclaim that might be true IMO is that the 1.5 billion claim is too high. The rest is pretty well dismantled, it looks like to me. IANAL, so I don't know how punitive damages are handled in Delaware for libel, if at all.


I think the 1.5 billion$ was to get their attention.  It' s worked and now they negotiate down to $1 billion and call it a day.  Or move on to pillow guy.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I heard somewhere that what Fox News says is for entertainment purposes and should not be taken as fact.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

koder: bloobeary: You know what would be neat? If Dominion ended up owning FOX.

You know what would be neater? If Dominion sold it to George Soros.

For *pulls bill from pocket* $1.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bloobeary: You know what would be neat? If Dominion ended up owning FOX.

You know what would be neater? If Dominion sold it to George Soros.


I read that as George Santos and was very confused.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bloobeary: You know what would be neat? If Dominion ended up owning FOX.

You know what would be neater? If Dominion sold it to George Soros.


Loving it.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Anything less than the full and total annihilation of Fox News will be a severe disappointment. I agree with the previous poster who said they probably made a lot of money off their lie, and every last cent should go to dominion.
 
farkmedown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

buckwebb: The only thing in this counterclaim that might be true IMO is that the 1.5 billion claim is too high.


It's too low. Fox and Rupert should be forced into bankruptcy for what they've done to the world.
 
