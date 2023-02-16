 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   Not having enough real opportunities to get shot, local teens continue their annual game of 'assassins.' Police say it's OK, they're white and usually play behind the gates of the ultra-exclusive community   (kron4.com) divider line
4
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What is California's use of deadly force law again? The chances of a bitter old white republican wanting to shoot a teenager that has irritated them is pretty high in that area.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not having enough real opportunities to get shot, local teens continue their annual game of 'assassins.' Police say it's OK, they're white and usually play behind the gates of the ultra-exclusive community

They don't happen to be into parkour, do they? Cause I think I know how this is going to end:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Meanwhile, even younger children are getting an early training in crime by playing "Grand Theft":

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
geez cris they aren't hurting any one
 
