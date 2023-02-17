 Skip to content
And on the fourth day of Hanukkah, or maybe the third, I got the munchies and ate all the chicken kreplach
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A shofar is more practical.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, yeah.  People have been using marijuana for both religious ceremonies and recreation for all of recorded human history.

Yet somehow it was never a problem until Ansliger and Hearst teamed up, for reasons that weren't at all about racism (and how dare you even suggest such a thing), to enlighten us all to the evils of the devil's lettuce.  If they hadn't stepped up to save us our great nation would have crumbled decades ago.  So glad there are still a few bastions of virtue and righteousness that are still fighting the nearly 100 year war against this terrible scourge.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I do believe in the OT all plants were to be as meat. Consume as you will. There's even been a few Christmas organizations who say meat bad but veggies good, but they find a way to be hypocrites.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The hard part is that on Chaunkah, you can only light your joint with the shamash on the menorah.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The hard part is that on Chaunkah, you can only light your joint with the shamash on the menorah.


Funny thing, the primary purpose of the shamash is not to light the other candles, and not all Jewish communities do so.

The reason to have a shamash is that the Chanukah candles are solely ornamental. Unlike, for example, the sabbath candles which can be used to read by, Chanukah candles are only to celebrate the miracle of Chanukah. So if you happen to find use for the light from the Chanukah menorah, such as to read, it is from the shamash.

Of course, lighting your joint would be one of those uses for which the 8 Chanukah candles would be forbidden. That's why you use the shamash.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The hard part is that on Chaunkah, you can only light your joint with the shamash on the menorah.


Is some Jewish communities, particularly in northern Africa, tradition is to gather the extra wicks and leftover candles to burn in a big fire on the last night of Chanukah. This is similar to the tradition of taking a collection of roaches to roll a new joint.

/hear more stoner Chanukah lore on my podcast holiday special
https://nextscenepod.com/holiday-specials/the-chanukah-special/
 
mcmnky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now with linky because why make a stoner do extra work?

/disclaimer: podcast is actually very light on stoner lore
//it's pretty much just about tv show Chanukah episodes
///the third slashy is the miracle
 
