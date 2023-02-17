 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Caption this chess battle   (pbs.twimg.com)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Sorry, but the rook LOOKED like a fire hydrant!"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pile-o-poop to queens 3!!  CHECKMATE HOOMAN!
 
6nome
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"My bishop gonna smack yo biatch up, dawg."
 
NINEv2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who farted y'all?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I'm so high. I have no idea what's going on"
 
yellowjester
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
King Me!
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I can hear it...I can hear it in your butt."
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So I figured I'd try the Ruy Lopez, but then black fianchettoed his queen's bishop.  I was thinking of playing kinght F6 but then SQUIRREL!
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Your move, pigeon."
 
LF1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You know I am the Queen. Don't test me.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You are such a pawn.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Stop liking what I don't like!"
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Take me bishop, I am so ready.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That pawn was like that when I got here.
 
basho
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"No take; only resign"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
With my Corgi powers I will avenge the Queen!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Checkmate, Putin!
 
zjoik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"How can it be mate in two if i cant smell any of the butts?"
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I iz ready to face Mittens.
 
