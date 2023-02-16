 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Another train with toxic chemicals has crashed. Since it was in Detroit, it's actually improved the overall pollution level there   (foxnews.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
About 20 trains per week derail in Murica.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
EPA is dispatching a team to ensure public safety

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: About 20 trains per week derail in Murica.


Yeah, like, slight bumps that take like half an hour to retrack.

Do you really think there are twenty huge spills like this one every day, cars tumbling all over the place?

Or do you just echo right wing talking points without thinking?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the chemicals in question are solvents it might actually clean the place up a bit.

/s
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Train that derailed in Van Buren Township operated by Norfolk Southern; no hazmat leak reported"

https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2023/02/16/train-that-derailed-in-van-buren-township-operated-by-norfolk-southern-no-hazmat-leak-reported/
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My team and I have been in touch with Supervisor Kevin McNamara, the Van Buren Fire Department, and other local officials regarding the train derailment in Van Buren Township. We are also in touch with the relevant federal authorities, including the EPA. At this time no one is aware of the release of any hazardous materials, the car carrying hazardous material has been put upright and is being removed from the area of the other derailed cars, and EPA is dispatching a team to ensure public safety. We will continue to monitor the situation very closely and remain in touch with federal, state, and local officials, and release additional information as it becomes available."
Michigan U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell
Thanks Fox
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee I remember a certain farker getting a lot of funny votes any time they brought this up earlier in the day, before it had its own thread.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: edmo: About 20 trains per week derail in Murica.

Yeah, like, slight bumps that take like half an hour to retrack.

Do you really think there are twenty huge spills like this one every day, cars tumbling all over the place?

Or do you just echo right wing talking points without thinking?


This one isn't a hazmat situation, moose out front shoulda told ya.  The article did.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: About 20 trains per week derail in Murica.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Akuinnen: "Train that derailed in Van Buren Township operated by Norfolk Southern


Good thing Norfolk Southern hasn't had much to worry about so they can focus on this.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the NTSB been examining these railroad accidents?  I think they have that mandate...
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: About 20 trains per week derail in Murica.


Sounds like a good time for railroads to invest some of their record profits back into maintenance, staffing, and safety.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should start shooting them like we did the balloons.
 
Zeff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After someone cut regulations years ago, clearly this is the current president's fault.
<rinse, repeat>


There is no </<rinse, repeat>
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: About 20 trains per week derail in Murica.


20? Pff.

More than a dozen reported rail wrecks in the U.S. since the year began.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: edmo: About 20 trains per week derail in Murica.

Yeah, like, slight bumps that take like half an hour to retrack.

Do you really think there are twenty huge spills like this one every day, cars tumbling all over the place?

Or do you just echo right wing talking points without thinking?


Not what he said.

Just that 20 trains per week derail in America.

You need to up your tranquilizer dose, you're getting perilously unhinged.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing some tax cuts, industry deregulation, and some light strikebreaking won't fix.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until some sort of...avenger emerges?
 
drewsclues
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
mildlyrelevantrobocopreference.jpeg
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not sure about improving it, but certainly has added character
 
cefm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not for nothin'
One of the main environmental impact arguments for the keystone pipeline and other oil and gas pipelines has been the relevant safety hazards implicit in rail and trucking through your back yard.
Maybe if those were slightly better, it could mitigate the position of the pipeline forces that simply concentrate catastrophic risk in the places that can't prevent it (poor places). As a group, poor places already have highways and railroads.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cefm: Not for nothin'
One of the main environmental impact arguments for the keystone pipeline and other oil and gas pipelines has been the relevant safety hazards implicit in rail and trucking through your back yard.
Maybe if those were slightly better, it could mitigate the position of the pipeline forces that simply concentrate catastrophic risk in the places that can't prevent it (poor places). As a group, poor places already have highways and railroads.


and as we all know, pipelines never leak, and oil companies never skimp on safety measures
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 514x380]


Republicans can encourage workers to disrupt Biden's economy, but it would mean actually supporting labor rights.  It must be a terrible dilemma to have to choose between being nakedly political and trampling the proletariat when they're so used to doing both.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

