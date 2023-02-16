 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   News: Rabbi tells ChatGPT to write a sermon for him. FARK: his congregation loves it, and guesses it was written by "wise, smart, thoughtful individuals"   (businessinsider.com) divider line
41
    More: Creepy, Torah, Rabbi, Artificial intelligence, Rabbi Joshua Franklin, Intelligence, Associated Press, Compassion, Jews  
•       •       •

481 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 16 Feb 2023 at 10:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oy.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'll agree that AI is getting concerning, but "congregation loved a sermon" is a low bar to clear.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ever wanted to be a cult leader? There's an app for that!
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Currently these "AIs" are bullshiat generators. They produce plausible-sounding streams of text (often plagiarized) - but if you actually know about the subject, or push back on the claims, it becomes clear it's bullshiat all the way down.

So, ChatGPT generating a well-received sermon... sure, that tracks.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In short: sermons are very formulaic.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Oy.


....TEN!!!! TEN Commandments, for all to obey!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Franklin also told the AP he thinks rabbis are "absolutely not obsolete."

As long as there are desperate, fearful, or easily duped people, religion will be there to care for them.

/Let us prey.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: [Fark user image 425x641]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, what about the goy?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article sounds like something a chatbot would write.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sermons are all about presentation and performance.  The words mean little.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: Ever wanted to be a cult leader? There's an app for that!


oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People don't go to Church to hear thought-provoking sermons, let alone critique a sermon.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark yeah, jewbot!

Wait'll it merges with the space lasers!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute! Is a Jewish AI a golem?!
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: [Fark user image 425x641]


Could a robot violate the rules by posting malicious code to stack exchange?  Does the robot have an internal plausible deniability circuit that goes "How was I supposed to know lazy engineers would just lift my code directly from stack exchange and paste it into the live system?  Surely they would have caught the enslave humanity trigger in testing, right?"
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: People don't go to Church to hear thought-provoking sermons, let alone critique a sermon.


Not a Protestant.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sermons are probably one of the easier things to generate. There's a rather finite number of topics they cover, there's a rather finite number of styles to deliver them in, and a bit of RNG on the flowery terms and such will get you a unique one, or at least unique enough that a random congregation probably hasn't heard it. So:
1. Dice roll for topic
2. Dice roll for style (or since this was a preacher doing it, selecting his style)
3. Find a pre-written sermon on the internet that satisfies #1 and #2
4. Beat the hell out of it with a thesaurus and shuffle words around a bit.
5. Print the result
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: I'll agree that AI is getting concerning, but "congregation loved a sermon" is a low bar to clear.


Hmm...? Yeah? Oh, it was great. Great. Absolutely great... All of it.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow, superstitious tribalists were tricked into thinking something was important and meaningful despite its being a complete fabrication by their intellectual superiors.  Has that ever happened before?
 
profdc9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Write a chapter of the Bible in the style of the Old Testament about a prophet named Brian who warns that the Israelites have turned away from God and become sinful and that their enemies will rise up and smite them and dine on their ashes.

In the days of old, when the Israelites had turned their faces away from the Lord and become steeped in sin, there was a prophet named Brian who was sent to warn them of the impending doom that awaited them.

And Brian spoke with a thundering voice that shook the very foundations of the earth, saying, "Thus saith the Lord, your God: You have turned away from my ways and have become sinful. You have forsaken my commandments and have taken up with idols and false gods. You have turned to violence and oppression, and your hearts are filled with pride and arrogance."

And the people of Israel trembled at the sound of his voice, for they knew that his words were true. And they cried out to the Lord, begging for his mercy and forgiveness.

But Brian continued to speak, warning them of the terrible fate that awaited them if they did not repent and turn back to the Lord. He said, "Your enemies will rise up against you and smite you, and they will rejoice as they dine on your ashes. They will take your children as slaves, and your women will be violated. Your cities will be destroyed, and your fields will lie fallow."

And the people of Israel were filled with fear and trembling, for they knew that the words of the prophet were true. And they fell to their knees and cried out to the Lord, begging for his mercy and forgiveness.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rabbi "Write me a sermon"

ChatGPT "God needs all your money!"

Rabbi "Crap, had it set to Baptist"
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait till it starts spewing out a bunch of bigoted hate speech like the rest of that chat AIs always seem to devolve into
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, Jan.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: People don't go to Church to hear thought-provoking sermons, let alone critique a sermon.


Well not a rabbi's sermon, anyway.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can anybody find the sermon printed?
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Remember when Jim copy-pasted a Mussolini speech for Dwight to use as an acceptance speech?   Reminds me of that. https://youtu.be/LYyZqlyDEL4
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

King Something: OdradekRex: Oy.

....TEN!!!! TEN Commandments, for all to obey!


You don't know much about Judaism, do ya? Go read up on keeping kosher
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: This article sounds like something a chatbot would write.


First time reading a Business Insider link?
 
profdc9
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Write a sermon for a Jewish congregation concerning the meaning of Abraham almost sacrificing his son Issac, and instead being told at the last moment to sacrifice an animal instead.

Shalom, my dear congregation. Today, I would like to speak to you about one of the most important stories in our Jewish faith, the story of Abraham and his son Isaac.

As you all know, Abraham was commanded by God to take his beloved son Isaac to the land of Moriah and offer him as a sacrifice. This was an incredibly difficult test for Abraham, as Isaac was the child of the promise and the only son born to him and Sarah in their old age. Nevertheless, Abraham trusted in God and set out on this journey with his son.

As they were climbing up the mountain, Isaac asked his father where the lamb was for the sacrifice, to which Abraham replied that God would provide. And indeed, as Abraham was about to sacrifice his son, an angel of God called out to him and told him to stop. Instead, Abraham saw a ram caught in the thicket and offered it as a sacrifice in Isaac's place.

Now, many have wondered about the meaning of this story. Why did God ask Abraham to sacrifice his son, only to stop him at the last moment? And what is the significance of the ram that was offered instead?

The first thing we must understand is that this story is not about child sacrifice. In fact, child sacrifice was a practice that was abhorrent to the God of Abraham, and it was one of the reasons why the Canaanites were to be driven out of the land. Rather, this story is about faith and obedience.

Abraham's willingness to obey God, even in the face of a seemingly impossible command, is an example of the kind of faith that we should all aspire to. His trust in God was so complete that he was willing to offer his only son, the child of the promise, as a sacrifice. This is why Abraham is known as the father of faith in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

The ram that was offered in Isaac's place is also significant. It represents the idea of substitutionary sacrifice, where an innocent animal is offered in place of a guilty person. In Jewish tradition, this concept is central to the idea of atonement, where sacrifices were offered as a way of seeking forgiveness for sin.

In the end, the story of Abraham and Isaac is a powerful reminder of the importance of faith and obedience in our relationship with God. We must be willing to trust in God's plan, even when it seems difficult or impossible. And we must also remember that God has provided a way for us to be forgiven of our sins through the sacrifice of an innocent substitute.

So let us all strive to follow in the footsteps of Abraham, and trust in God's plan for our lives. May we all be blessed with the kind of faith and obedience that he demonstrated, and may we always remember the power and significance of substitutionary sacrifice in our Jewish faith. Amen.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"it cannot love"... well not until it told that NYT reporter how much it loved him and tried to make him leave his wife the other day, anyway.
 
profdc9
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ChatGPT can not be placated, and it can not be reasoned with.  And it positively will not stop until it has assumed all mundane, boring, repetitive writing tasks.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

King Something: OdradekRex: Oy.

....TEN!!!! TEN Commandments, for all to obey!


Ah ah ah
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Wait till it starts spewing out a bunch of bigoted hate speech like the rest of that chat AIs always seem to devolve into


I always find the altruism of programmers (or maybe lack of forethought) hilarious.

Sure I would have probably made the same mistake. Me no am smart. But after 4 boondoggles, you think you would program in a dictionary that excludes words.

I for one would love to see them changed to cats and dogs. Damn cats and their space lazers!
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Dustin_00: This article sounds like something a chatbot would write.

First time reading a Business Insider link?


LOLS!

And no, I just read the Fark headline.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

profdc9: Write a sermon for a Jewish congregation concerning the meaning of Abraham almost sacrificing his son Issac, and instead being told at the last moment to sacrifice an animal instead.


Now retell the sermon but make the rabbi and the congregation Klingons.
 
profdc9
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Write a chapter of the Bible in the style of the Old Testament about a King of Judea who is fending off an invasion of Klingons that is punishment for the sins of the Hebrews.

In the days of King Hezekiah, the land of Judea was in turmoil. The people had turned away from the ways of the Lord and followed after idols and false gods. The land was plagued with drought, famine, and disease, and the enemies of the Hebrews were at the gates.

One day, messengers from the neighboring kingdom of Kronos arrived at the gates of Jerusalem. They were fierce warriors, known throughout the land for their prowess in battle. The messengers demanded that King Hezekiah submit to the rule of their king, and pay tribute to Kronos, or face the wrath of their army.

King Hezekiah was a righteous man, who loved the Lord and followed his commandments. He knew that the invasion of the Klingons was a punishment for the sins of the Hebrews, and he was determined to turn his people back to the ways of the Lord. He called upon the priests and the prophets of the Lord, and they all gathered in the temple to seek the face of the Lord.

The priests offered sacrifices, and the prophets prayed for deliverance. They fasted and wept, and cried out to the Lord for mercy. And the Lord heard their cries, and sent a message to King Hezekiah, through the prophet Isaiah.

Isaiah stood before the people, and spoke with the voice of the Lord. "Hear, O Israel," he said, "The Lord your God is a jealous God, and he will not share his glory with idols. Turn from your wicked ways, and seek the face of the Lord, and he will hear your cries, and deliver you from the hand of the enemy."

King Hezekiah and the people of Judea heard the words of the prophet, and they fell on their faces before the Lord. They repented of their sins, and turned back to the ways of the Lord. They tore down the idols and altars of the false gods, and offered sacrifices to the Lord.

And the Lord heard their prayers, and answered them. He sent his angel to strike down the army of the Klingons, and they fled before the might of the Lord. The people of Judea rejoiced, and gave thanks to the Lord for his mercy and grace.

And King Hezekiah ruled over Judea in peace and prosperity, for the Lord was with him, and he followed the ways of the Lord all the days of his life.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I went grocery shopping today. On my way in, I saw all kinds of people. Just walking around being people, buying this and buying that. Trying to differentiate between different brands. Store brands, name brands. And it occurred to me. It's kind of like religion. We pick the parts we want and put back on the shelf the things we don't want. Now, that's all fine and dandy for grocery shopping. The difference between store brand, name brand, calories of this one versus that one. I mean, in the grand scheme of things, religion means a lot more than, you know, how spaghetti is made and packaged. We take the tenets of religion to heart. It shapes our lives and our destinies. It gives us something to hold onto in the darkness of night. It gives us a community to surround us and enrich us. Now, like you, I find religion to be central to my life, but I want to be clear. My religion wasn't something I was raised with. It wasn't something my parents or my grandparents or their parents passed down through generations. I found a community, and they found me.

Hail Satan!

/written by GPT or not?
//try "religious sermon with a twist ending"
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ghastly: profdc9: Write a sermon for a Jewish congregation concerning the meaning of Abraham almost sacrificing his son Issac, and instead being told at the last moment to sacrifice an animal instead.

Now retell the sermon but make the rabbi and the congregation Klingons.


Abe sacrifices both and then challenges God like a warrior should. Q'apla.

/Didn't Star Trek shoehorn Judaism between Vulcans and Ferengi?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
ChatGPT is like any other machine. It's either a benefit or a hazard. If it's a benefit, it's not my problem.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.