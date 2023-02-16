 Skip to content
(Boston 25 News)   Geez, my cousin from Bawstin talks wicked smaht. Pissah   (boston25news.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, United States, Boston accent, Language, Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Twitter, American English, Television advertisement  
posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2023 at 11:04 PM



21 Comments
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is most certainly a product of Boston area* people being overly represented in the poll.

That accent doesn't make anybody sound smart. It's regularly derided as to how stupid Bostonians are.

*People in Boston don't talk like that. It's all the white people in the sub-suburbs. People in Newton don't talk like that. People in Woburn don't talk like that. It's Revere, Framingham, Weymouth and such.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My wife has the accent. She doesn't sound as dumb, but my daughter regularly chastises her for her pronunciation of

Car
Drawer
Mirror

On time when my wife was talking about Tampa my daughter asked her if it was Tampa or Tamper. My daughter thought maybe she was saying the name wrong by dropping the R.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drop your Rs and I know your IQ is lower than you think
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q. How many loudmouth New Yorkers does it take to change a lightbulb?

A. How the fuwk should I know?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves:

Sometimes that Boston accent slips out when you least expect it.
Youtube ZTuL9tjZ5Dw
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen YouTube videos with people from other parts of the world saying New England speech patterns sound "Posh" (close to saying "smart" but not identical, since its more a perception of sophistication).
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have over 45 first-cousins on my father's side.  One time, when I was little, they made fun of me for having a Southern accent because I said, "y'all."  I started crying and yelled, "At least my parents know when to stop f*cking!"  That's when we stopped getting invites to family reunions.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I have over 45 first-cousins on my father's side.  One time, when I was little, they made fun of me for having a Southern accent because I said, "y'all."  I started crying and yelled, "At least my parents know when to stop f*cking!"  That's when we stopped getting invites to family reunions.


Smart kid.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was at a hotel in the bay area(where I live) and a woman and her daughter were talking to my wife and me. The mother's insane sour th-like accent was almost comical and her daughter was mortified. Trust me when I say she was a really nice lady but that accent does NOT sound smart.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good Will Hunting (1997) - My Boy's Wicked Smart Scene | Movieclips
Youtube r1g-zDnHF8E
 
Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The smartest American accent is The Mid-Atlantic.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Really, the bahston accent is wicked smaht?

I knew it when I pahked my kah, in the kah pahk, and put my kah-keys in my kahkis at the kah pahk kahfully.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I guess last place is technically among the rankings.

Sam Adams - SNL
Youtube je1NIf8GeeY
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Teachers asks the kid from Brooklyn what he saw on the way to school.
"I hoid a boid choipin'," Brooklyn says.
Teacher says, "No, you heard a bird chirping."
Brooklyn says, "I dunno, Teach. I coulda swore it was a boid I hoid choipin'."
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: My wife has the accent. She doesn't sound as dumb, but my daughter regularly chastises her for her pronunciation of

Car
Drawer
Mirror

On time when my wife was talking about Tampa my daughter asked her if it was Tampa or Tamper. My daughter thought maybe she was saying the name wrong by dropping the R.


Are you from Cape Card?
 
Reverend J
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Boston accent had the following rankings:
#4 for smartest sounding
#1 for most annoying

As someone from Bahstin I full agree with this.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

little big man: I guess last place is technically among the rankings.

[YouTube video: Sam Adams - SNL]


Mikey Day brings it home.
 
darkone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is it a "Boston" accent or is it a "Southie" accent. The accent in the article appears to be a Southie accent.

And I am sorry there is no accent more annoying than Queens.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm going to say it: I can't stand the Michigan/midwestern nasal freaking nightmare!
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dropkick Murphys - I'm Shipping Up To Boston
Youtube Ldf7T6TlV-o
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have a friend who moved to Boston from France.  One day he kept pointing out the window and rambling about f***ing "jeese".  After a few minutes we gave up trying to figure him out and asked what he was blabbering about.

He'd heard so many people saying "geez" since moving to the states, and he knew what geese were, so he thought we were all complaining about the geese all the time and that's just how we pronounced that word in our region.  He was pretty relieved that we weren't /that/ obsessed with what the birds were doing 100% the time.
 
