"It was enough that they brought my cat back to me, at no charge, all the way across the United States, but to offer me a Christmas gift too...I was so overwhelmed."
379
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

the daffies are up
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'll be spending Friday with son & DIL so I won't be around for a good chunk of the day.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Mocha has crossed the Rainbow Bridge today. He was a good pigoo. The kids are gonna miss him. Me too.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oy, what a week. They tried taking FIL off the ventilator, and it didn't work out well. He went back on it and will be intubated until Monday. He's basically given up, telling us that he will die on Monday.
And as for his cat...
Fark user imageView Full Size


The discoloration in Nick's eye is melanoma. (Damn it)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: [Fark user image 850x1133]Mocha has crossed the Rainbow Bridge today. He was a good pigoo. The kids are gonna miss him. Me too.


I'm so sorry!  :(
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I'll be spending Friday with son & DIL so I won't be around for a good chunk of the day.


Hope you have a lovely day.  :)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: [Fark user image 850x1133]Mocha has crossed the Rainbow Bridge today. He was a good pigoo. The kids are gonna miss him. Me too.


Oh, I'm so sorry!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Oy, what a week. They tried taking FIL off the ventilator, and it didn't work out well. He went back on it and will be intubated until Monday. He's basically given up, telling us that he will die on Monday.
And as for his cat...
[Fark user image 425x239]

The discoloration in Nick's eye is melanoma. (Damn it)


crap. crap. crap. I am so sorry for you, FIL and Nick. damnitsomuch!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Oy, what a week. They tried taking FIL off the ventilator, and it didn't work out well. He went back on it and will be intubated until Monday. He's basically given up, telling us that he will die on Monday.
And as for his cat...
[Fark user image 425x239]

The discoloration in Nick's eye is melanoma. (Damn it)


Fark user imageView Full Size

You guys need a break from bad news.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: [Fark user image 850x1133]Mocha has crossed the Rainbow Bridge today. He was a good pigoo. The kids are gonna miss him. Me too.


you gave him LOVE right to the end. you gave him Peace as he let go. a beautiful gift. he can cross the Bridge happy.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: [Fark user image 850x1133]Mocha has crossed the Rainbow Bridge today. He was a good pigoo. The kids are gonna miss him. Me too.


I am so sorry sweetie, Mocha was a lucky fellow to have so many love him.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Oy, what a week. They tried taking FIL off the ventilator, and it didn't work out well. He went back on it and will be intubated until Monday. He's basically given up, telling us that he will die on Monday.
And as for his cat...
[Fark user image 425x239]

The discoloration in Nick's eye is melanoma. (Damn it)


Damn, sweetie I am so sorry. (((((((hugs)))))))
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: [Fark user image 850x1133]Mocha has crossed the Rainbow Bridge today. He was a good pigoo. The kids are gonna miss him. Me too.


Oh so very sorry....
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Forry's Valentine photo for this year.  I cracked up when I saw the photo.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Forry's Valentine photo for this year.  I cracked up when I saw the photo.


Hahaha!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Oy, what a week. They tried taking FIL off the ventilator, and it didn't work out well. He went back on it and will be intubated until Monday. He's basically given up, telling us that he will die on Monday.
And as for his cat...
[Fark user image 425x239]

The discoloration in Nick's eye is melanoma. (Damn it)


I know they say "When it rains it pours" but dayum, no one should have a flippin Hurricane like this. Any way you can sneak kitteh in for a visit with FIL? Might do a world of good for both.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

forsythia in bloom, too
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I haven't been a frequent visitor to the Caturday threads but my precious little buddy El Gato crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Sunday and Mrs. Ride and I are still grieving his loss. We will always miss him. He was a great cat and it was an honor and a pleasure to have served him.

/f*ck cancer
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Otera: Oy, what a week. They tried taking FIL off the ventilator, and it didn't work out well. He went back on it and will be intubated until Monday. He's basically given up, telling us that he will die on Monday.
And as for his cat...
[Fark user image 425x239]

The discoloration in Nick's eye is melanoma. (Damn it)

I know they say "When it rains it pours" but dayum, no one should have a flippin Hurricane like this. Any way you can sneak kitteh in for a visit with FIL? Might do a world of good for both.


Talked this over with the family

He goes into panic mode when cars are involved, so we would be trying to sneak a screaming ball of claws and teeth into the ICU....

It's definitely not feasible
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

G-Ride: [Fark user image 684x332]
I haven't been a frequent visitor to the Caturday threads but my precious little buddy El Gato crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Sunday and Mrs. Ride and I are still grieving his loss. We will always miss him. He was a great cat and it was an honor and a pleasure to have served him.

/f*ck cancer


I am sorry to hear that Mr Cat, El Gato passed away on Sunday. You showed him love all of his days with you. What a wonderful gift.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

G-Ride: [Fark user image 684x332]
I haven't been a frequent visitor to the Caturday threads but my precious little buddy El Gato crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Sunday and Mrs. Ride and I are still grieving his loss. We will always miss him. He was a great cat and it was an honor and a pleasure to have served him.

/f*ck cancer


I'm very sorry for your loss.  Very handsome boy.  ♥
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: G-Ride: [Fark user image 684x332]
I haven't been a frequent visitor to the Caturday threads but my precious little buddy El Gato crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Sunday and Mrs. Ride and I are still grieving his loss. We will always miss him. He was a great cat and it was an honor and a pleasure to have served him.

/f*ck cancer

I am sorry to hear that Mr Cat, El Gato passed away on Sunday. You showed him love all of his days with you. What a wonderful gift.


Thank you. If love could have saved him he would have lived forever!
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Forry's Valentine photo for this year.  I cracked up when I saw the photo.


That IS a hilariously adorable photo! He is such a good boy putting up with your shenanigans :D
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My friend up in New Hampshire purchased cat and dog food and cat litter (yeah!!!) for us today.  REALLY need cat litter.  BTW, Chewy has 25  pound boxes of scoop away for $10.  That is the least expensive I've seen anywhere.  Their 40 pound bag was much more expensive.  That box is gonna be heavy.  She ordered 2 boxes for us.    We will all be thankful when they arrive....boxes need cleaned.  Now we only have 3 boxes....all in my bedroom.  One box is the favorite, (of course).   We didn't need tons of food this time, so YEAH!!!!

And I am pleased as punch that the scale is still shocking me (in a good way)   I've not been this weight since high school....I am NOT starving.  I eat controlled meals.  Tonight was pasta with sauce and roasted broccoli and zucchini.  There will be an evening snack.  I think the biggest thing that I've done to get a control on my weight was to stop drinking any alcohol (wine) for a couple of years now.  And I've controlled the chocolate habit.  Don't deny, the bag of chips call me (why yes, I did eat a bag of chocolate chips over a week's time)

Coco has started coming up on the bed very early in the morning to tell me she would like me to get up and fix her some breakfast.   mmm, not at 5 in the morning.

Fark user imageView Full Size



A very young Crankyandi showing that she was destined to be a crazy cat lady.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

G-Ride: [Fark user image 684x332]
I haven't been a frequent visitor to the Caturday threads but my precious little buddy El Gato crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Sunday and Mrs. Ride and I are still grieving his loss. We will always miss him. He was a great cat and it was an honor and a pleasure to have served him.

/f*ck cancer


I am so very sorry for the loss of your precious boy. If you can, please share photos and stories so we can better grieve and celebrate his life with you. (((((((HUGS)))))))
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

G-Ride: [Fark user image 684x332]
I haven't been a frequent visitor to the Caturday threads but my precious little buddy El Gato crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Sunday and Mrs. Ride and I are still grieving his loss. We will always miss him. He was a great cat and it was an honor and a pleasure to have served him.

/f*ck cancer


I'm so sorry for the loss of your kitty.  He was a gorgeous boy.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: My friend up in New Hampshire purchased cat and dog food and cat litter (yeah!!!) for us today.  REALLY need cat litter.  BTW, Chewy has 25  pound boxes of scoop away for $10.  That is the least expensive I've seen anywhere.  Their 40 pound bag was much more expensive.  That box is gonna be heavy.  She ordered 2 boxes for us.    We will all be thankful when they arrive....boxes need cleaned.  Now we only have 3 boxes....all in my bedroom.  One box is the favorite, (of course).   We didn't need tons of food this time, so YEAH!!!!

And I am pleased as punch that the scale is still shocking me (in a good way)   I've not been this weight since high school....I am NOT starving.  I eat controlled meals.  Tonight was pasta with sauce and roasted broccoli and zucchini.  There will be an evening snack.  I think the biggest thing that I've done to get a control on my weight was to stop drinking any alcohol (wine) for a couple of years now.  And I've controlled the chocolate habit.  Don't deny, the bag of chips call me (why yes, I did eat a bag of chocolate chips over a week's time)

Coco has started coming up on the bed very early in the morning to tell me she would like me to get up and fix her some breakfast.   mmm, not at 5 in the morning.

[Fark user image image 850x543]


A very young Crankyandi showing that she was destined to be a crazy cat lady.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: G-Ride: [Fark user image 684x332]
I haven't been a frequent visitor to the Caturday threads but my precious little buddy El Gato crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Sunday and Mrs. Ride and I are still grieving his loss. We will always miss him. He was a great cat and it was an honor and a pleasure to have served him.

/f*ck cancer

I'm very sorry for your loss.  Very handsome boy.  ♥


Thank you.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

G-Ride: [Fark user image image 684x332]
I haven't been a frequent visitor to the Caturday threads but my precious little buddy El Gato crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Sunday and Mrs. Ride and I are still grieving his loss. We will always miss him. He was a great cat and it was an honor and a pleasure to have served him.

/f*ck cancer


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: I'll be spending Friday with son & DIL so I won't be around for a good chunk of the day.

Hope you have a lovely day.  :)


Thanks!  We're going out to lunch and then to Costco and  Cash & Carry. It's my once-a-year trip to both.
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: G-Ride: [Fark user image 684x332]
I haven't been a frequent visitor to the Caturday threads but my precious little buddy El Gato crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Sunday and Mrs. Ride and I are still grieving his loss. We will always miss him. He was a great cat and it was an honor and a pleasure to have served him.

/f*ck cancer

I'm so sorry for the loss of your kitty.  He was a gorgeous boy.


Thank you
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: I'll be spending Friday with son & DIL so I won't be around for a good chunk of the day.

Hope you have a lovely day.  :)

Thanks!  We're going out to lunch and then to Costco and  Cash & Carry. It's my once-a-year trip to both.


it is so easy to $$$$$!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Oy, what a week. They tried taking FIL off the ventilator, and it didn't work out well. He went back on it and will be intubated until Monday. He's basically given up, telling us that he will die on Monday.
And as for his cat...
[Fark user image 425x239]

The discoloration in Nick's eye is melanoma. (Damn it)


((((((HUGS))))))
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

G-Ride: [Fark user image 684x332]
I haven't been a frequent visitor to the Caturday threads but my precious little buddy El Gato crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Sunday and Mrs. Ride and I are still grieving his loss. We will always miss him. He was a great cat and it was an honor and a pleasure to have served him.

/f*ck cancer


I'm so sorry for your loss!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Oy, what a week. They tried taking FIL off the ventilator, and it didn't work out well. He went back on it and will be intubated until Monday. He's basically given up, telling us that he will die on Monday.
And as for his cat...
[Fark user image 425x239]

The discoloration in Nick's eye is melanoma. (Damn it)


Oh no....
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: My friend up in New Hampshire purchased cat and dog food and cat litter (yeah!!!) for us today.  REALLY need cat litter.  BTW, Chewy has 25  pound boxes of scoop away for $10.  That is the least expensive I've seen anywhere.  Their 40 pound bag was much more expensive.  That box is gonna be heavy.  She ordered 2 boxes for us.    We will all be thankful when they arrive....boxes need cleaned.  Now we only have 3 boxes....all in my bedroom.  One box is the favorite, (of course).   We didn't need tons of food this time, so YEAH!!!!

And I am pleased as punch that the scale is still shocking me (in a good way)   I've not been this weight since high school....I am NOT starving.  I eat controlled meals.  Tonight was pasta with sauce and roasted broccoli and zucchini.  There will be an evening snack.  I think the biggest thing that I've done to get a control on my weight was to stop drinking any alcohol (wine) for a couple of years now.  And I've controlled the chocolate habit.  Don't deny, the bag of chips call me (why yes, I did eat a bag of chocolate chips over a week's time)

Coco has started coming up on the bed very early in the morning to tell me she would like me to get up and fix her some breakfast.   mmm, not at 5 in the morning.

[Fark user image 850x543]


A very young Crankyandi showing that she was destined to be a crazy cat lady.


♥♥
 
