(The Mainichi (Japan))   Japanese zoo runs escaped black-bear drill by dressing lucky employee in bear suit and siccing safety professionals on him. After confirming "bear" has been "tranquilized," they return it to its enclosure   (mainichi.jp) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait. Why does the bear look like a 4chan meme?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Escaped Bear Drill
Youtube 645QSzGJfqs
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are prepared for an escaped lion too:

Japanese zoo lion escape drill
Youtube 7AikgazcHAA
 
Congo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A white bear would have been let off with a warning.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Things that would end with emptied firearms in the US for $500 please".
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Escaped Zebra too.  With Academy Award
Raw: Japan Zoo Holds Escaped Zebra Drill
Youtube 1AxxRtc3K-k
worthy tranquilizer scene:
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean.. Aside from the overall visceral image that genuinely does read like a sitcom skit, You need to train for it. Otherwise, you get the regular fark threads about *successful* escapes.

.. Which you'll probably get, regardless.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A black bear in a fur suit on ketamine sounds like a fun weekend.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen that porno.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conan O'Brien Masturbating Bear
Youtube b38bdZEBmzw
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby, there is nothing weird about practicing important things that you don't really get to do very often, or if all goes well, ever at all except in practice.

Consider that as far as we know no zoo in murica has ever practiced recapturing any of their dangerous animals without casing them serious harm.
So how do they know how to do all of it right if they ain't ever actually done it, not even in a control practice sitution?
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They tranq'd Rilakkuma?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: [Fark user image image 320x213]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's always cute when they run these drills, but the idea is sound, prep for scenarios
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: [preview.redd.it image 850x1332]


Reminds me when I dressed my fursuit like a homicidal Smokey Bear for halloween.  Stage blood took a long time to get out and I'm never doing that again.

It did win the bar's costume contest, though.  Was topical, what was at the time the second largest wildfire in US history was basically raging through northern California and a large chunk of western Oregon at the time, with several others close enough to Portland to make the air quality like Los Angeles during the 1980s.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hagbardr: A black bear in a fur suit on ketamine sounds like a fun weekend.


Hmm.  An interesting proposition.  I just don't know where to get ketamine.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image 320x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Thankfully they learned their lessons and didn't make the same mistake as the did on the gorilla drill.
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

baka-san: It's always cute when they run these drills, but the idea is sound, prep for scenarios


There ARE no airborne scenarios!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fark account name: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/645QSzGJfqs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


So now they know what to do about a human-sized bear whose fiercest move is an open-handed shove.

fark account name: They are prepared for an escaped lion too:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/7AikgazcHAA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=3]


Ditto.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Curtis E Bear The Courtesy Bear
Youtube TKSWnD-U5LA
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Now, cut Cocaine Bear loose and train on that
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they didn't top it off by using tentacles to capture them.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Wait. Why does the bear look like a 4chan meme?


Do you mean the meme that shall not be mentioned?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: I'm surprised they didn't top it off by using tentacles to capture them.


I've seen that on e621.
 
