(Some Guy)   Government bans Dairy of a Wimpy Kid for "promoting negative foreign behavior, especially on issues such as transgender, gay, lesbianism, bisexuality, intersex, and asexuality". Man, those books sound better than I assumed   (thecitizen.co.tz) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Science, Tanzania, American children's book series, Politics of Tanzania, School, Student, media franchise, Diary of a Wimpy Kid (series)  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Dairy of a wimpy kid"?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: "Dairy of a wimpy kid"?
[Fark user image image 624x416]


Cow milk is for beta cucks. Alpha males drink bear semen.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Morrally Repugnant"  is the name of my Ozzy Osbourne tribute band.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even though the tag wasn't present I was still expecting this to be about Florida.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's milk this forever.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how they work 'foreign' into LGBQ. it is a cute way to link all of the GQP's talking points into one thing. die scared of boogey men you bigots.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Foreign behavior?!?"  What in the actual fark qualifies as that, in a nation with every ethnicity represented?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Tanzania. Just getting that out of the way.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

deadsanta: "Foreign behavior?!?"  What in the actual fark qualifies as that, in a nation with every ethnicity represented?


*sigh*
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dairy of a Wimpy Kid is the name of my insufficiently-whipped cream brand sold in Dollar General
 
Monocultured
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chucknasty: I like how they work 'foreign' into LGBQ. it is a cute way to link all of the GQP's talking points into one thing. die scared of boogey men you bigots.


I mean, it's in Tanzania, so...
 
spaceman375
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: aleister_greynight: "Dairy of a wimpy kid"?
[Fark user image image 624x416]

Cow milk is for beta cucks. Alpha males drink bear semen.


Fark user imageView Full Size

This kind of bear?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Dairy of a Wimpy Kid is the name of my insufficiently-whipped cream brand sold in Dollar General


Or a Wierd Al Parody of "Diary of a Madman."

Which I would objectively love to hear.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"The ban was announced down by Prof. Adolf Mkenda, Minister of Education, Science, and Technology, who alleges that the book goes against Tanzanian traditions and customs, ..."
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Monocultured: chucknasty: I like how they work 'foreign' into LGBQ. it is a cute way to link all of the GQP's talking points into one thing. die scared of boogey men you bigots.

I mean, it's in Tanzania, so...


maybe someone should read the article and by someone I mean me. in my defense it sound's like something Kansas would do.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

chucknasty: Monocultured: chucknasty: I like how they work 'foreign' into LGBQ. it is a cute way to link all of the GQP's talking points into one thing. die scared of boogey men you bigots.

I mean, it's in Tanzania, so...

maybe someone should read the article and by someone I mean me. in my defense it sound's like something Kansas would do.


You are not wrong. 😅
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe they'd prefer this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

heymonkees: who alleges that the book goes against Tanzanian traditions and customs, ..."


Well, technically, he's likely correct.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

spaceman375: ThomasPaineTrain: aleister_greynight: "Dairy of a wimpy kid"?
[Fark user image image 624x416]

Cow milk is for beta cucks. Alpha males drink bear semen.

[Fark user image 582x537]
This kind of bear?


Wilford Brimley's been working out.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Even though the tag wasn't present I was still expecting this to be about Florida.


No worries. I'm sure DeathSantis is taking notes.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Monocultured: chucknasty: Monocultured: chucknasty: I like how they work 'foreign' into LGBQ. it is a cute way to link all of the GQP's talking points into one thing. die scared of boogey men you bigots.

I mean, it's in Tanzania, so...

maybe someone should read the article and by someone I mean me. in my defense it sound's like something Kansas would do.

You are not wrong. 😅


ugh, I put in a superfluous apostrophe to make a plural while calling Kansas dumb. this is not my best day.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: "Dairy of a wimpy kid"?
[Fark user image 624x416]


so they're lactose intolerant?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Whenever I see headline mistakes it makes me so mad that ice cream.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chucknasty: Monocultured: chucknasty: I like how they work 'foreign' into LGBQ. it is a cute way to link all of the GQP's talking points into one thing. die scared of boogey men you bigots.

I mean, it's in Tanzania, so...

maybe someone should read the article and by someone I mean me. in my defense it sound's like something Kansas would do.


Being completely honest, I had assumed Texas.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: aleister_greynight: "Dairy of a wimpy kid"?
[Fark user image 624x416]

so they're lactose intolerant?


Does lactose intolerance make your skin turn yellow?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Zanzibar is not down with your foreign crap
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Jeff Kinney had a great comic strip called Igdoof in the University of Maryland's Diamondback.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Whenever I see headline mistakes it makes me so mad that ice cream.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Promoting asexuality?  Holy shiat, Republicans!  Yo finally found something that promotes abstinence and you're banning it?
 
gbv23
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a crappy place

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The eldest equation referred to this as "diary of a wimpy kid" for several years, and wasn't joking


/csb
 
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Subtonic: It's Tanzania. Just getting that out of the way.


But of course it will be assumed to be Pennsyltuckybama
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mooooo, subby. Just mooooo...
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chucknasty: Monocultured: chucknasty: Monocultured: chucknasty: I like how they work 'foreign' into LGBQ. it is a cute way to link all of the GQP's talking points into one thing. die scared of boogey men you bigots.

I mean, it's in Tanzania, so...

maybe someone should read the article and by someone I mean me. in my defense it sound's like something Kansas would do.

You are not wrong. 😅

ugh, I put in a superfluous apostrophe to make a plural while calling Kansas dumb. this is not my best day.


Definitely not your best day - "sound's" in this case is not a misspelled plural noun, but a misspelled verb.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Definitely not your best day


Already fell on my sword. what more do you want?

there are times you use an apostrophe to make plurals. this is not one but when faced with mixed-case letters you definitely do such as PhD's. without that it gets really confusing.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: The eldest equation referred to this as "diary of a wimpy kid" for several years, and wasn't joking


/csb


Dafaq

"Diary of a wompy kid"

fark you autocarrot
 
Bondith
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Subtonic: deadsanta: "Foreign behavior?!?"  What in the actual fark qualifies as that, in a nation with every ethnicity represented?

*sigh*


What if we tell them that Christianity and raging homophobic bigotry are foreign behaviours.

I've been told that there was no homophobia in Africa until missionaries taught everyone to be Christian and assholes.  As much as I love blaming Christians for everything, is this actually true?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hello, Wisconsin!
 
hlehmann
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tanzania is run by Republicans?  Who knew?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Subtonic: It's Tanzania. Just getting that out of the way.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Not amused.
 
gadian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was adding books to my kids' kindles recently and I really had no idea how many of these books they'd asked for over the years.  Now I know why, they must be absolutely salacious.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: aleister_greynight: "Dairy of a wimpy kid"?
[Fark user image 624x416]

so they're lactose intolerant?


Remove "lactose".
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bondith: Subtonic: deadsanta: "Foreign behavior?!?"  What in the actual fark qualifies as that, in a nation with every ethnicity represented?

*sigh*

What if we tell them that Christianity and raging homophobic bigotry are foreign behaviours.

I've been told that there was no homophobia in Africa until missionaries taught everyone to be Christian and assholes.  As much as I love blaming Christians for everything, is this actually true?


Here's an interesting take on that question from someone that studies those things.
https://www.aaihs.org/did-europe-bring-homophobia-to-africa/
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HighlanderRPI: Dairy of a Wimpy Kid is the name of my insufficiently-whipped cream brand sold in Dollar General


I like where you're taking that meme, well done.
 
