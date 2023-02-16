 Skip to content
(Perth Now)   Prisoner caught trying to go on the lamb   (perthnow.com.au) divider line
    More: Amusing, Security guard, Sheep, murder Jose Luis Callisaya Diaz, Prisoner, maximum security prison, Livestock, Animal, Impersonator  
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh ewe!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Lamb Shank Redemption
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's Baaaaaaahd.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, that's a less than realistic costume if you're going to be sneaking through anywhere that has lights.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was that b'a'a'a'a'a'a'a'd?  Should I not have d'o'o'o'o'o'o'n'e that?

/#hoty, context category, maybe Drew searches for hoty tags every year.
 
starsrift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: [Fark user image 828x466]


Some days, I just giggle.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was his name Smokey?

Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube P9_mH82hBdc
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And he would have made it too, if it hadn't been for that one ewe that kept giving him the come hither look...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't have any good puns for this.

/Slinks sheepishly away
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: [Fark user image image 828x466]

Yeah, that's a less than realistic costume if you're going to be sneaking through anywhere that has lights.


Except....why would a prison have lights? On the outside.

Lol gotcha.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Since this is Fark, I was expecting a story about someone whose fetish was pissing on sheep.

/disappointed
 
Sawbux
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jose was unaware that prison guards were already intimately acquainted with all of the real sheep in that field.
Made it easy to spot the fake.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Was his name Smokey?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/P9_mH82hBdc]


i thought i got here soon enough, but thanks, summoner101...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm On the Lamb but I Ain't No Sheep
Youtube A8s02HCUqHo
 
hammettman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Qatmandu: Since this is Fark, I was expecting a story about someone whose fetish was pissing on sheep.

/disappointed


My immediate thought.  Pedantic like... here we are.

Who among us will start the pissing on sheep fetish club?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, I suspect he's going to get a new nickname.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Qatmandu: Since this is Fark, I was expecting a story about someone whose fetish was pissing on sheep.

/disappointed


I expected one that 'had relations' with a sheep.
 
nytmare
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
