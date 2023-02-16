 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Average penis length has grown in 30 years. Doctors call it ... concerning???   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Male, Health, Fertility, Infertility, Penis, Research, Reproduction, Man  
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seems likely too rapid to be an effect of sexual selection from any hypothetical cultural increase in women's exposure to information about variation, but that would seem difficult to test for.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If this growth rate continues by my calculations, the average penis size in 30 more years will be 8.0085 inches.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
While more studies are needed to confirm the findings and, if confirmed, "determine the cause" of the changes, this research's conclusions are hard for experts to swallow.

Oh, come on.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bingethinker: While more studies are needed to confirm the findings and, if confirmed, "determine the cause" of the changes, this research's conclusions are hard for experts to swallow.

Oh, come on.


Yes, that's the other option to swallowing.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought it was just me.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Woohoo above average! I'm awesome!

I wonder if the article said anything else? Oh well, probably not important.
 
robv83
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It is because the percentage of the population which is white guys has been declining slowly for years.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What a coincidence!

My scrotum length has increased 24% in 30 years.

I find it disconcerting.  Especially when I sit on the toilet on cold mornings.

/yea, and it's deep too
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
was this the result of a poll taken verbally?  cause, you know, guys aren't very honest when it comes to things they know will embarrass them.

also, i've been going to the Dr. since birth, matter of fact i was born in a hospital, and much as i would like to have been, i have never been measured.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: was this the result of a poll taken verbally?


Don't you mean orally?
 
flucto
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not saying I'm going home to eat a 20 pound bag of Doritos, huff some smog and lie around a lot. But I'm not saying I'm not going to either.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Researchers fear the phallic inflation is due to unhealthy habits, like binging junk food or being mostly sedentary, or even pollution.

If anyone needs me, I'll be at the chemical pit floating in an inner tube, chowin' down on some big macs
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Increased effect of female choice rather than arranged marriage or deceased modern frequency of rape?
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But still no room to talk about the 40,000 dead people in Turkey, thank god no Americans were killed.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abb3w: Seems likely too rapid to be an effect of sexual selection from any hypothetical cultural increase in women's exposure to information about variation, but that would seem difficult to test for.


Are you under the impression that women didn't have the information to judge which they preferred before 1990?

There's a reason Guinevere preferred Lancelot's ...er... lance.

/Also, my wife says me that pencil thin and 4 inches long is the perfect size.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i forgot i had safe search off when i looked up 'penis pump meme'.

i paid the price.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mine certainly hasn't been growing the last 30 years.  It's still the same length...
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mine is only six inches, but it smells like a foot.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Decades? There was a time when mine could grow a staggering 24% over just three seconds.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: But still no room to talk about the 40,000 dead people in Turkey, thank god no Americans were killed.


Have you been measuring their penises, you sicko?
 
6nome
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's not the size that counts, okay it is.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We're evolving into bigger dicks?

Sounds about right.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So i used to be average? I'll take it.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: But still no room to talk about the 40,000 dead people in Turkey, thank god no Americans were killed.


...I mean, bigger penises take up more room, so...

Seriously, though, repeated posts about not just the grim details of the earthquake, but the bright spots as folks continue to be discovered alive amidst and under the rubble by rescuers, have been on Fark since the event so I'm not sure of the point...
 
strapp3r
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
so...even more awkward?

thedingleberry.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

abb3w: Seems likely too rapid to be an effect of sexual selection from any hypothetical cultural increase in women's exposure to information about variation, but that would seem difficult to test for.


I would guess it has more to do about nutrition or something in the food chain
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Its just more people using the metric system.
 
Fano
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: bingethinker: While more studies are needed to confirm the findings and, if confirmed, "determine the cause" of the changes, this research's conclusions are hard for experts to swallow.

Oh, come on.

Yes, that's the other option to swallowing.


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the COMMA SUTRA
HAVE YOU HEARD IT
MOTHERF*CKER
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: was this the result of a poll taken verbally?  cause, you know, guys aren't very honest when it comes to things they know will embarrass them.

also, i've been going to the Dr. since birth, matter of fact i was born in a hospital, and much as i would like to have been, i have never been measured.


That's easily possible. Decades ago they wouldn't know what was a ridiculous lie and would just just say a lesser number.

Difficulty: more locker room group showering decades ago
Easy mode: Everyone just quotes based on being just a little less than all the hung porn studs they see
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abb3w: Seems likely too rapid to be an effect of sexual selection from any hypothetical cultural increase in women's exposure to information about variation, but that would seem difficult to test for.


Well thirty years ago I was six, so the average increase is just the result of me growing up to be an extreme outlier that raised the national average.

No but for real: average height increased over the same period, wouldn't it just make sense that average wangus length would increase too?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

6nome: It's not the size that counts, okay it is.


Retro Ball Park Grillmaster Franks Commercial 2003 Hot Dog Big Plump and Girthy
Youtube sjIJdW1UTz4
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
determine the cause...

I'm going to go out on a limb and say because women tend to bang guys with bigger ones more frequently, so the genes are passed down over the generations.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All bark, no bite.  Maybe you should get another gun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I got a spam email that said "increase your penis size up to two inches" and I thought "Ha! Mine's already bigger than that".
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: abb3w: Seems likely too rapid to be an effect of sexual selection from any hypothetical cultural increase in women's exposure to information about variation, but that would seem difficult to test for.

I would guess it has more to do about nutrition or something in the food chain


The gradual greater inclusion of non-white study participants, is my thought. Article doesn't seem to mention controlling data for race or other factors.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Welcome to Obama's America.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: determine the cause...

I'm going to go out on a limb and say because women tend to bang guys with bigger ones more frequently, so the genes are passed down over the generations.


Study period was not over generations.
 
