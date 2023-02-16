 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Aviation Week)   One of the three balloons shot down over the US last week is thought to be a balloon hobby club's, and designed to circumnavigate the world for $200-ish. Fark: because their weight 6lbs, they're exempt from most FAA regulations   (aviationweek.com) divider line
25
    More: Facepalm, Balloon, Amateur radio, Helium, Hobby, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Yukon, Atmosphere of Earth, Altitude  
•       •       •

488 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2023 at 5:16 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Headline is exempt from grammar apparently.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<

Subby, you dropped something.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: [Fark user image 425x637]


ow, my blue balls
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Three countries-North Korea, Yemen and the UK-restrict transmissions from balloons in their airspace, so the community has integrated geofencing software into the tracking devices. The balloons still overfly the countries, but do not transmit their positions over their airspace.

The UK is one thing, but we care about what Yemen and North Korea say?  Transmit away, you pussies.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
cdn.someecards.comView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I support the Air Force strafing dollar stores with their large helium balloon supplies just to be safe
 
wireguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
...back at base, sparks the software. Flash the message SOMETHING'S OUT THERE!!!

It would make sense in this timeline that we all get cinderized outta something like this. OMG does not begin to address the terminal inanity
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Littering is cool.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: [Fark user image 425x637]


Thanks, O'Biden
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The descriptions of all three unidentified objects shot down Feb. 10-12 match the shapes, altitudes and payloads of the small pico balloons, which can usually be purchased for $12-180 each, depending on the type.

At that price, expect more people to start checking this hobby out.

Medlin says one of his balloons-call sign W5KUB-112-is projected by HYSPLIT to enter U.S. airspace on Feb. 17. It already circumnavigated the globe several times...

Oh, now I want one!
 
wxboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I tried contacting our military and the FBI-and just got the runaround-to try to enlighten them on what a lot of these things probably are. And they're going to look not too intelligent to be shooting them down," says Ron Meadows, the founder of Scientific Balloon Solutions (SBS), a Silicon Valley company that makes purpose-built pico balloons for hobbyists, educators and scientists.

I know someone who doesn't look too intelligent by floating balloons at airliner cruising altitude without telling anybody, and then getting all pissy when they get removed.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Headline is exempt from grammar apparently.


You leave my grandmother out of this!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Y'all yelled "FAA REGULATIONS" at me when I said they were probably hobbyist or research balloons. I still say the last one was a kite.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I love a ballon can be launched 40k feet into the air, weigh up 5 lbs, and with no control but you better not drive a UAS you can control and weighs less than a bird above 400 feet.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Over sensationalism has negative implications?  Who Knew!!'

Biden Administration practicing the age ole art of "Ready, Fire, Aim".... Dumb and Dumber glad they found someone even dumber than they are!
 
CigaretteSmokingMan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Macy's had better cancel their Thanksgiving Day parade until this gets sorted out.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SBinRR: The descriptions of all three unidentified objects shot down Feb. 10-12 match the shapes, altitudes and payloads of the small pico balloons, which can usually be purchased for $12-180 each, depending on the type.

At that price, expect more people to start checking this hobby out.

Medlin says one of his balloons-call sign W5KUB-112-is projected by HYSPLIT to enter U.S. airspace on Feb. 17. It already circumnavigated the globe several times...

Oh, now I want one!


No shiat, me too.

mcnguyen: The UK is one thing, but we care about what Yemen and North Korea say?  Transmit away, you pussies.


And that's why.  I'll geofence it to constantly transmit Leo Morachiolli's cover of Barbie Girl over North Korea.  Or maybe his cover of Baby Shark.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
3 Fark headlines in a row that read like Ex-President Useless farkwad wrote them. The incoherence, I mean.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Subby, can you repeat that in English?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"And they're going to look not too intelligent to be shooting them down"

When China is sending spy balloons over countries and your toy doesn't have a flight plan I'm gonna have to disagree.
 
jimfortytwo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
These picoballoon payloads weigh less than a chicken egg.

The six pounds weight class mentioned in the headline is borderline irrelevant -- just a poorly researched article.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stochastic air disaster as a hobby.  Got it.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Remember the "before times" when this was funny instead of panic-inducing?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" latched on to the out-of-the-world news by bringing it down to Earth.
"Yes, sky trash, not only a threat to aviation," Colbert quipped, "but also the motto for Spirit Airlines."

I laughed.  It was sky trash.  What, do you think somehow the air above our heads doesn't have any garbage in it?    That's what we DO.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.