 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Not news: Attorney faces disbarment in connection with representing murder suspect. News: attorney faces dismemberment in connection with representing murder suspect   (usatoday.com) divider line
17
    More: Sick, Lawyer, High school, Question, Court, Prison, Mental disorder, United States, Taylor Schabusiness  
•       •       •

534 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2023 at 8:38 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
schrepjm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Damn. She was really giving him Schabussiness.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

schrepjm: Damn. She was really giving him Schabussiness.


Son of a biatch, ruined my own low hanging fruit joke with a typo.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Most action Green Bay has seen in quite a while
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

schrepjm: schrepjm: Damn. She was really giving him Schabussiness.

Son of a biatch, ruined my own low hanging fruit joke with a typo.


Don't worry.  I don't think anyone noticed.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damn, she did it again?
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

schrepjm: Damn. She was really giving him Schabussiness.


Insert Boo this man meme...
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Most action Green Bay has seen in quite a while


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Damn, she did it again?


Is Peat ok?
 
buster_v
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There were TWO of them?
 
Sawbux
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like she was hungry for some face
 
crumblecat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
His mother discovered his head in a bucket?

Jesus farking christ
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lawyer is an idiot. She just did this to him a few days ago on Fark. You'd think he would learn
 
Plissken
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I want to be the first in this thread to point out that her name has "business" in it. And that jokes could be made based upon said name. I missed my opportunity in the last thread about this story.
 
Plissken
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Foiled again!
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Schabusiness.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
...officers also found a crock pot box containing what the complaint said were "additional human body parts including legs."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lipspinach
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wtf kind of name is Schabusiness anyway? I mean like seriously?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.