(CNN)   Another first grader found packing, this is not a repeat of last month, or even two days ago   (cnn.com) divider line
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Count says "TWO! TWO AMENDMENTS! AH-AH-AH!"
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Teacher not shot? I'm marking this one in the win column.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rarely is the question asked, is our children packing?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If they didn't have access to unsecured firearms at home, it would probably only be a few years before they discovered unlocked pickup trucks anyway.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Show and tell sure has gotten competitive
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
More responsible gun owners, I see.  Let me guess, the parents swear the gun was secured despite the fact that it ending up in their child's backpack means that it was not.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why wasn't the mugshot of the mother of the child that shot the teacher plastered all over the place?

The media is only going to focus on minorities???
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's never too early to learn proper firearm handling. Unless the kids are handling these weapons in an unsafe manner, I don't see a problem, let them have some fun.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They arrested the adults already? But they haven't even arrested or charged the parents whose kid SHOT a teacher a month ago? How come they'd move so fast on this one?

Oh.

Farkin' America, man... Farkin' America...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Punish those shiatty parents and make an example of them.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Six year old preevents school shooting.

/Always look on the bright side of life
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: More responsible gun owners, I see.  Let me guess, the parents swear the gun was secured despite the fact that it ending up in their child's backpack means that it was not.


My hardware is locked up and I don't have kids.

But keep blaming decent firearm owners.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nat-C voters intuitively approve of guns in the hands of children to protect libraries from drag queens.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: More responsible gun owners, I see.  Let me guess, the parents swear the gun was secured despite the fact that it ending up in their child's backpack means that it was not.


More like "but if I keep my gun locked in a secure location I can't get to it in time if King George comes back and tries to tax me".

/There's always some fuc*king excuse for why American can't store firearms safely.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I fail to see the problem. The kid knows he needs to be strapped to protect himself when he's at school. He's taken those active shooter drills to heart.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: They arrested the adults already? But they haven't even arrested or charged the parents whose kid SHOT a teacher a month ago? How come they'd move so fast on this one?

[media.cnn.com image 850x478]

Oh.

Farkin' America, man... Farkin' America...


Well, this is the natural result of gun control enacted in the way that is typically prescribed, and what I warn Farkers about constantly - don't expect them to confiscate guns from Cletus Confederate any time soon.
 
not_another_masshole
‘’ 1 minute ago  
granted, this was back in the '80's - I brought actual .22 bullets(shells) with me to school to write on a concrete wall. I was a dumb kid that didn't understand lead poisoning.
 
