(Axios)   Norfolk Southern representative didn't attend the East Palestine town hall because "They didn't feel it was safe". Wonder why   (axios.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fumes?  Fuming?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At Norfolk Southern, safety is a way of life and one of our guiding principles.  Norfolk Southern's safety program extends beyond our rail operations into the communities where we live and work.  As your transportation provider and your neighbor, we strive to be safety leaders in both the workplace and at home - that's our culture.

See?! They care about you!
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd be equally afraid of the fumes and the pitchforks.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nah, the representative would have been safe for sure. Now, if somehow the CEO walked into that room
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And all the angry people at the meeting will continue to vote for politicians that don't care about their health
 
Mikey Bob
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is what republicans want.  Rolling back regulations is what they do, and this is what the people get.
 
soupafi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Because of the toxic fumes or possibly being met with torches and pitchforks?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why should overmasters be put in the way of ANY danger?

An overmaster is to experience pleasure and profit no matter the cost to underchuds.  That is their lot in life.  An underchud is to turn the world engine and give pleasure to the overmasters.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: And all the angry people at the meeting will continue to vote for politicians that don't care about their health


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: And all the angry people at the meeting will continue to vote for politicians that don't care about their health


B..but stiggin!
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
everyone knows it isn't safe to go to Palestine, especially East Palestine.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Honestly, I think it's time to nationalize the rails and charge the companies to use them.
We've seen the private sector can't be trusted with infrastructure and have reduced our rail resiliency with their precision derail scheduling. It would also allow the prioritization of passenger rail services to make them competitive. I know it won't happen, but it's nice to dream as we shovel more taxpayer money at the hazardous waste fire.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You mean this strategy didn't work for the railroad?

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
