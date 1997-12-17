 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Man blows up beaver dam with tannerite, receives lesson on downstream water dynamics   (mlive.com) divider line
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cool how morons are allowed to buy explosives on a whim in the US.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(sigh)...Back to work........

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The officer also noticed the water level had dropped dramatically resulting in there being less water upstream and more downstream where it eventually leveled out.

As it is wont to do.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who knew a beaver could flood your property?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: who knew a beaver could flood your property?


I had one flood the backseat of my car a few times back in the day.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: It's cool how morons are allowed to buy explosives on a whim in the US.

The Montmorency County Prosecutor's Office will now decided if a charge of removing a beaver dam without a permit will be formally filed against the suspec

t.

And that the charge against him won't have anything to do with that.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
man, I wanted video
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dam!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect allegedly said they did not think about what would happen as quickly as it did when the dam was removed.

Could have stopped right there.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dam fool.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jon787 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Mr. Price:

Re: DEQ File No. 97-59-0023; T11N, R10W, Sec 20; Montcalm County

Your certified letter dated 12/17/97 has been handed to me to respond to. You sent out a great deal of carbon copies to a lot of people, but you neglected to include their addresses. You will, therefore, have to send them a copy of my response.

First of all, Mr. Ryan DeVries is not the legal landowner and/or contractor at 2088 Dagget, Pierson, Michigan - I am the legal owner and a couple of beavers are in the (State unauthorized) process of constructing and maintaining two wood "debris" dams across the outlet stream of my Spring Pond. While I did not pay for, nor authorize their dam project, I think they would be highly offended you call their skillful use of natural building materials "debris". I would like to challenge you to attempt to emulate their dam project any dam time and/or any dam place you choose. I believe I can safely state there is no dam way you could ever match their dam skills, their dam resourcefulness, their dam ingenuity, their dam persistence, their dam determination and/or their dam work ethic.

As to your dam request the beavers first must fill out a dam permit prior to the start of this type of dam activity, my first dam question to you is: are you trying to discriminate against my Spring Pond Beavers or do you require all dam beavers throughout this State to conform to said dam request? If you are not discriminating against these particular beavers, please send me completed copies of all those other applicable beaver dam permits. Perhaps we will see if there really is a dam violation of Part 301, Inland Lakes and Streams, of the Natural Resource and Environmental Protection Act, Act 451 of the Public Acts of 1994, being sections 324.30101 to 324.30113 of the Michigan Compiled Laws annotated. My first concern is - aren't the dam beavers entitled to dam legal representation? The Spring Pond Beavers are financially destitute and are unable to pay for said dam representation - so the State will have to provide them with a dam lawyer.

The Department's dam concern that either one or both of the dams failed during a recent rain event causing dam flooding is proof we should leave the dam Spring Pond Beavers alone rather than harassing them and calling their dam names. If you want the dam stream "restored" to a dam free-flow condition - contact the dam beavers - but if you are going to arrest them (they obviously did not pay any dam attention to your dam letter -- being unable to read English) - be sure you read them their dam Miranda first. As for me, I am not going to cause more dam flooding or dam debris jams by interfering with these dam builders. If you want to hurt these dam beavers - be aware I am sending a copy of your dam letter and this response to PETA. If your dam Department seriously finds all dams of this nature inherently hazardous and truly will not permit their existence in this dam State - I seriously hope you are not selectively enforcing this dam policy - or once again both I and the Spring Pond Beavers will scream prejudice!

In my humble opinion, the Spring Pond Beavers have a right to build their dam unauthorized dams as long as the sky is blue, the grass is green and water flows downstream. They have more dam right than I to live and enjoy Spring Pond. So, as far as I and the beavers are concerned, this dam case can be referred for more dam elevated enforcement action now. Why wait until 1/31/98? The Spring Pond Beavers may be under the dam ice then, and there will be no dam way for you or your dam staff to contact/harass them then.

In conclusion, I would like to bring to your attention a real environmental quality (health) problem; bears are actually defecating in our woods. I definitely believe you should be persecuting the defecating bears and leave the dam beavers alone. If you are going to investigate the beaver dam, watch your step! (The bears are not careful where they dump!)

Being unable to comply with your dam request, and being unable to contact you on your dam answering machine, I am sending this response to your dam office.

Sincerely,
Stephen L.Tvedten
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's methed-up!

/Yeah, this is totally meth country
 
maudibjr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mmmmmmmm.......sweet sweet tannerite
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It never occurred to me to use Tannerite when we cleared beaver dams back when I was with my ex.  Nor did it occur to us that we'd need any kind of permit.  In Franklin County Georgia, probably not seeing as how you didn't even need a building permit for much of anything back then.

We totally would have used Tannerite and nobody's property would have been flooded.  Hell, we'd have videos of it on YouTube.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: who knew a beaver could flood your property?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BBH
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
One does not have to live in the South to be a redneck.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

replacementcool: It's cool how morons are allowed to buy explosives on a whim in the US.


Tannerite is a binary mixture. Because neither of the two components is an explosive they can be bought and transported without regulation from the BATF.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The suspect allegedly said they did not think about what would happen as quickly as it did when the dam was removed.

Could have stopped right there.


Yep...just 14 words too long...
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ben Shapiro strenuously objects to all this beaver flooding!
 
hlehmann
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: replacementcool: It's cool how morons are allowed to buy explosives on a whim in the US.

Tannerite is a binary mixture. Because neither of the two components is an explosive they can be bought and transported without regulation from the BATF.


Good to know.  Be right back, I need to go shopping.
 
TRUMPYOUDOLT [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Some asshole neighbour of my dad's cleared a 'protected' wetland by dredging a beaver dam and creek, draining a lake by 3-4 feet so he could sell 'bigger' lots. 'Luckily' it's recovering now, 25 years later, and the beavers might even come back.

Also, the development plan failed because the lots were too small to handle sewage treatment bylaws and were mostly hilltops barely above the long-term water level on the county's maps. It would almost have been worth it if he had sold them, just to see the faces of the families who bought them when their basements flooded and their yards became bogs.
 
Sawbux
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looked on Google maps, on Crooked Creek both above and below Crooked Lake, the only place there seems to be a possible beaver dam is right behind the airport. Creek has lots of deadfall trees in it, does not look navigable.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BBH: One does not have to live in the South to be a redneck.


Red Green proves it
 
darinwil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: BBH: One does not have to live in the South to be a redneck.

Red Green proves it


Ha, I think Red would have bolstered the dam with some convoluted car door and duct tap contraption, it's Bill who woulda blew up the beaver dam lol
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

logieal: Isitoveryet: who knew a beaver could flood your property?

I had one flood the backseat of my car a few times back in the day.


Not your personal erotica site. Take a seat.
 
darinwil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: logieal: Isitoveryet: who knew a beaver could flood your property?

I had one flood the backseat of my car a few times back in the day.

Not your personal erotica site. Take a seat.


But it's so...moist now
 
Chak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pure Michigan.
 
