GoPro tip: Make sure there isn't a camera in the car you're stealing money from. Or across the street, or in the parking lot.
12
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A thief who'd been stealing money from the cars of New Jersey gymgoers turned out to be none other than the gym owner himself, according to police.

Gym owners, bar owners and "pastors" are among the shiattiest people I've ever had to deal with.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm going to start adding "For seven days," to random phrases.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I'm going to start adding "For seven days," to random phrases.


I'm going to start adding "For seven days" to random phrases.  For seven days.
///ftfm
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I'm going to start adding "For seven days," to random phrases.


Me too, but only for seven days.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And then the murders began.  For seven days.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The gym owner's a piece of shiat for betraying their clients' trust. That said, who keeps cash not in a well stashed go bag, much less in the glove box of their daily vehicle?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I'm going to start adding "For seven days," to random phrases.


Lemme try..
"...<something> Subby's mom for seven days".

Yep, it works.
 
olorin604
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The gym owner's a piece of shiat for betraying their clients' trust. That said, who keeps cash not in a well stashed go bag, much less in the glove box of their daily vehicle?


I leave my car unlocked most of the time, because the cost of a window replacement is higher than anything they take.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

olorin604: Ragin' Asian: The gym owner's a piece of shiat for betraying their clients' trust. That said, who keeps cash not in a well stashed go bag, much less in the glove box of their daily vehicle?

I leave my car unlocked most of the time, because the cost of a window replacement is higher than anything they take.


Airbags.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

olorin604: Ragin' Asian: The gym owner's a piece of shiat for betraying their clients' trust. That said, who keeps cash not in a well stashed go bag, much less in the glove box of their daily vehicle?

I leave my car unlocked most of the time, because the cost of a window replacement is higher than anything they take.


Some thieves don't have the time to check for the lock first. They go directly to the glass, grab and go.

In that case just leave the window down.
 
olorin604
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: olorin604: Ragin' Asian: The gym owner's a piece of shiat for betraying their clients' trust. That said, who keeps cash not in a well stashed go bag, much less in the glove box of their daily vehicle?

I leave my car unlocked most of the time, because the cost of a window replacement is higher than anything they take.

Some thieves don't have the time to check for the lock first. They go directly to the glass, grab and go.

In that case just leave the window down.


I've been through that, the grand am I drove in college had both windows break in the down position. Driving it to the repair shop in a northern Missouri winter was aweful.
 
