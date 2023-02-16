 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Letter delivered 107 years after being posted. Marty McFly, Western Union unavailable for comment   (bbc.com) divider line
23
    More: Spiffy, History, Theatre director, Genealogy, Mail, Mr Oxford, theatre director, relatives of the sender, local history  
•       •       •

537 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2023 at 9:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Royal Mail said it remained "uncertain what happened in this instance".

We don't care. We don't have to.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The docs alive, he's in 1855, but he's still alive!!
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder what that stamp might be worth and if opening the letter just killed all its value.
 
Unright
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone finally moved the table it fell behind.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a Bath already.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Wonder what that stamp might be worth and if opening the letter just killed all its value.


Philately will get you nowhere.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terry Pratchett's Going Postal trailer
Youtube UKSfel7Bj_E
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you expect for 1 penny?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darinwil: The docs alive, he's in 1855, but he's still alive!!


1885
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Take a Bath already.


The British town of Bath, Aquae Sulis in Roman times, was named after the hot springs that made it a nice place to have a bath.

Contrariwise, Spa in Belgium is the trope namer for the concept of spas.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...The letter was written to "my dear Katie..."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Epilogue:  After it was too late to pull back the mailing, upon consultation with Consigliere Steven Van Zandt, "Mary" would be the chosen one going forward.  Lucrative careers ensued, future influential and newsgathering website FARK would host conversations on both well into the 2020s and, through music, peace was the theme of the day.  Rightly on the Entertainment Page of course.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unright: Someone finally moved the table it fell behind.


non-csb: early last year, my father insisted that barrel of crackers had the greatest pancakes of all time (a clew: no.)

so the wife and I went with him one weekend morning. line outside was minimal and quick, yay. but? we were begging our poor unfortunate waitress for literally 1 hour after ordering, is our food coming? brave woman, she kept trying to find out... but to no avail.

because all 3 of our order tickets had fallen from the eye-level rack to... behind a kitchen table.

also, my father's pancakes were nothing to brag about. but I do have to give some credit for the tasty salmon benedict, though.
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Somebody is going to get fired for this one!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
tintar: so the wife and I went with him one weekend morning. line outside was minimal and quick, yay. but? we were begging our poor unfortunate waitress for literally 1 hour after ordering, is our food coming? brave woman, she kept trying to find out... but to no avail.

because all 3 of our order tickets had fallen from the eye-level rack to... behind a kitchen table.

also, my father's pancakes were nothing to brag about. but I do have to give some credit for the tasty salmon benedict, though.

Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action!
 
hammettman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
USA: Hold our beer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Imagine that being some travel tickets to the US given to some poor young guy just few days before he was sent to fight to the front lines in WWI from where he never returned.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
UK letter goes undelivered for 107 years - Post Office really kind of embarrassed
US letter goes undelivered for 107 years - Come pick up your letter and bring money for postage due
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hammettman: USA: Hold our beer

[Fark user image 723x455]


Oh, I wouldn't worry about that. The Royal Mail was privatised under Cameron's tenure. And even Thatcher herself didn't do it, because she didn't want to privatise the Queen's head.

So, yeah, roll forward to today, where Royal Mail shareholders get all the money while the workers have their pay and terms of employment under threat.

Neoliberalism FTW.

/FFS.
 
cheesewheel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That letter must have been in a very secure place to have survived all this time. I want to know where that is so I can hide there when the zombie apocalypse comes.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Damn who delivered that? UPS?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.