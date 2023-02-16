 Skip to content
(Daily Boulder)   Man killed by aggressive big cock   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jasper Kraus of Killahornia

Oh, come on...
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't he just choke the chicken?
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blood thinners and an angry cock dont mix.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't kid yourself, Jimmy; if a chicken ever got the chance it would kill you and everyone you care about!
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it fall on him?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, dude is bleeding from his femoral artery and you're doing CPR? That's not gonna help.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, niiiiiiiice cock.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the chicken try to give the guy an expired coupon?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man Killed By 'Aggressive' Giant Rooster
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like if your health is in such a state that a chicken is capable of mauling you to death, you probably weren't long for this world, and this was just Nature's way...
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: I mean, dude is bleeding from his femoral artery and you're doing CPR? That's not gonna help.


It says O'Keeffe "talked him through CPR for 25 minutes before the ambulance arrived."

That could stand for anything, including Chicken Parmigiana Recipes.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Jasper Kraus of Killahornia

Oh, come on...


Came to comment on Killahornia, leaving murderous and horny.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I don't think that Stephen King has done a book on a
killer rooster.....yet.

/also too, would you eat a crispy fried piece of an animal that took a human life?
//I probably wouldn't, unless the bun was properly toasted, with just the right bit
of butter, and the lettuce has to be crisp and the tomato has to be....
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rectum?
Damn near killed him!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:

Big Black Chicken Scares Australian Reporter
Youtube 2AdrmfjAhn0
 
SkoalReaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Oblig:


Because everything in Australia is deadly
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an alibi


I do not have a massive big cock.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: I mean, dude is bleeding from his femoral artery and you're doing CPR? That's not gonna help.


Wrong...It's gonna help pump the blood outta the guys body.

/huge, mean, pissed off rooster with intact spurs + feeble old guy on blood thinners = bad things
 
trippdogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A show-er and a grower.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Don't kid yourself, Jimmy; if a chicken ever got the chance it would kill you and everyone you care about!


Somewhere deep in those tiny brains, chickens remember being larger, ferocious dinosaurs.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Descended from predatory dinosaurs. Don't forget that.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When I was 5 years old we had the oneriest Bantam rooster that was free to roam around the backyard with the other chickens. Little bastard hated me and used to chase me around the yard whenever I'd get close. Dad, in his infinite fatherly wisdom, told 5 year old me to stop running from it and it wouldn't chase.

Next time it locked on and started running at me, I stood my ground and waited.

Little farker jumped up and gored me in the thigh with one of his spurs. hiat me so hard it punctured the skin and he was dangling from my leg flapping and squawking while I proceeded to lose my ever-loving 5 year old mind with this bird hanging out of my leg.

Had the last laugh watching dad cut the farkers head of with a hatchet later that day.

/40 years later I still have the goddamn scar.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Fools - Psycho Chicken (Beeped)
Youtube VLNILK3zT44
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FigPucker: When I was 5 years old we had the oneriest Bantam rooster that was free to roam around the backyard with the other chickens. Little bastard hated me and used to chase me around the yard whenever I'd get close. Dad, in his infinite fatherly wisdom, told 5 year old me to stop running from it and it wouldn't chase.

Next time it locked on and started running at me, I stood my ground and waited.

Little farker jumped up and gored me in the thigh with one of his spurs. hiat me so hard it punctured the skin and he was dangling from my leg flapping and squawking while I proceeded to lose my ever-loving 5 year old mind with this bird hanging out of my leg.

Had the last laugh watching dad cut the farkers head of with a hatchet later that day.

/40 years later I still have the goddamn scar.


Forgive this slicker but isn't there a way to de-spur the critters?
 
mononymous
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I have an alibi


I do not have a massive big cock.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

blondambition: FigPucker: When I was 5 years old we had the oneriest Bantam rooster that was free to roam around the backyard with the other chickens. Little bastard hated me and used to chase me around the yard whenever I'd get close. Dad, in his infinite fatherly wisdom, told 5 year old me to stop running from it and it wouldn't chase.

Next time it locked on and started running at me, I stood my ground and waited.

Little farker jumped up and gored me in the thigh with one of his spurs. hiat me so hard it punctured the skin and he was dangling from my leg flapping and squawking while I proceeded to lose my ever-loving 5 year old mind with this bird hanging out of my leg.

Had the last laugh watching dad cut the farkers head of with a hatchet later that day.

/40 years later I still have the goddamn scar.

Forgive this slicker but isn't there a way to de-spur the critters?


Also hatchet.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FigPucker: When I was 5 years old we had the oneriest Bantam rooster that was free to roam around the backyard with the other chickens. Little bastard hated me and used to chase me around the yard whenever I'd get close. Dad, in his infinite fatherly wisdom, told 5 year old me to stop running from it and it wouldn't chase.

Next time it locked on and started running at me, I stood my ground and waited.

Little farker jumped up and gored me in the thigh with one of his spurs. hiat me so hard it punctured the skin and he was dangling from my leg flapping and squawking while I proceeded to lose my ever-loving 5 year old mind with this bird hanging out of my leg.

Had the last laugh watching dad cut the farkers head of with a hatchet later that day.

/40 years later I still have the goddamn scar.


How did he taste?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's come to snuff the rooster.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not even ONE pecker joke?
/disapoint
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

blondambition: FigPucker: When I was 5 years old we had the oneriest Bantam rooster that was free to roam around the backyard with the other chickens. Little bastard hated me and used to chase me around the yard whenever I'd get close. Dad, in his infinite fatherly wisdom, told 5 year old me to stop running from it and it wouldn't chase.

Next time it locked on and started running at me, I stood my ground and waited.

Little farker jumped up and gored me in the thigh with one of his spurs. hiat me so hard it punctured the skin and he was dangling from my leg flapping and squawking while I proceeded to lose my ever-loving 5 year old mind with this bird hanging out of my leg.

Had the last laugh watching dad cut the farkers head of with a hatchet later that day.

/40 years later I still have the goddamn scar.

Forgive this slicker but isn't there a way to de-spur the critters?


You can, but it's not usually recommended. A rooster is the main means of defense for their flock, so if you have more "free range" chickens not having spurs would make them vulnerable to predators. Usually if you have a bastard rooster that's aggressive towards people it's easier to make stew and get a brand new one since they mature quickly.

/Or, if you're like my dad, you keep it and use it as a teachable moment.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
thunderheist- jerk it
Youtube kbvKUEXNaDU
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie. . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: He's come to snuff the rooster.


Thank you, I was wondering when I would see that reference.

/You know he ain't gonna die
 
Petey4335
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FigPucker: When I was 5 years old we had the oneriest Bantam rooster that was free to roam around the backyard with the other chickens. Little bastard hated me and used to chase me around the yard whenever I'd get close. Dad, in his infinite fatherly wisdom, told 5 year old me to stop running from it and it wouldn't chase.

Next time it locked on and started running at me, I stood my ground and waited.

Little farker jumped up and gored me in the thigh with one of his spurs. hiat me so hard it punctured the skin and he was dangling from my leg flapping and squawking while I proceeded to lose my ever-loving 5 year old mind with this bird hanging out of my leg.

Had the last laugh watching dad cut the farkers head of with a hatchet later that day.

/40 years later I still have the goddamn scar.


I await with giggles for the names of your chicken recipes.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: He's come to snuff the rooster.


No, he ain't gonna die.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pounded in The Butt by a Big Black Rooster by Chuck Tingle?

It's a murder mystery!
 
patrick767
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drewogatory: I mean, dude is bleeding from his femoral artery and you're doing CPR? That's not gonna help.


He didn't say he performed CPR on the victim.

"After calling emergency services, O'Keeffe said he tended to Kraus's wound on his leg, and talked him through CPR for 25 minutes before the ambulance arrived."

He talked the victim through CPR, which is... odd. So the guy is bleeding profusely from his leg, and another guy is talking to him about how to do CPR. So in case his heart stops, he can make sure to do it on himself? wtf? Was O'Keeffe just making conversation?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Blood thinners and an angry cock dont mix.



People who have never had to deal with an angry rooster easily underestimate them.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

patrick767: drewogatory: I mean, dude is bleeding from his femoral artery and you're doing CPR? That's not gonna help.

He didn't say he performed CPR on the victim.

"After calling emergency services, O'Keeffe said he tended to Kraus's wound on his leg, and talked him through CPR for 25 minutes before the ambulance arrived."

He talked the victim through CPR, which is... odd. So the guy is bleeding profusely from his leg, and another guy is talking to him about how to do CPR. So in case his heart stops, he can make sure to do it on himself? wtf? Was O'Keeffe just making conversation?


It was the same way Jimmy Carter talked that one guy through a bad acid trip.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: I've seen this movie. . .

[Fark user image 425x313]


That movie reminds me of The Mysterious Island.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Petey4335: FigPucker: When I was 5 years old we had the oneriest Bantam rooster that was free to roam around the backyard with the other chickens. Little bastard hated me and used to chase me around the yard whenever I'd get close. Dad, in his infinite fatherly wisdom, told 5 year old me to stop running from it and it wouldn't chase.

Next time it locked on and started running at me, I stood my ground and waited.

Little farker jumped up and gored me in the thigh with one of his spurs. hiat me so hard it punctured the skin and he was dangling from my leg flapping and squawking while I proceeded to lose my ever-loving 5 year old mind with this bird hanging out of my leg.

Had the last laugh watching dad cut the farkers head of with a hatchet later that day.

/40 years later I still have the goddamn scar.

I await with giggles for the names of your chicken recipes.


-Bastard Soup and Dumplings
-Roasted Like the Hell You Deserve Chicken
-Coq Au Vini, Vidi, Vici
-Revenge is a Dish Best Served Cold Fried Chicken
-Chicken Piccata

/What?!? I really like Chicken Piccata.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FigPucker: Petey4335: FigPucker: When I was 5 years old we had the oneriest Bantam rooster that was free to roam around the backyard with the other chickens. Little bastard hated me and used to chase me around the yard whenever I'd get close. Dad, in his infinite fatherly wisdom, told 5 year old me to stop running from it and it wouldn't chase.

Next time it locked on and started running at me, I stood my ground and waited.

Little farker jumped up and gored me in the thigh with one of his spurs. hiat me so hard it punctured the skin and he was dangling from my leg flapping and squawking while I proceeded to lose my ever-loving 5 year old mind with this bird hanging out of my leg.

Had the last laugh watching dad cut the farkers head of with a hatchet later that day.

/40 years later I still have the goddamn scar.

I await with giggles for the names of your chicken recipes.

-Bastard Soup and Dumplings
-Roasted Like the Hell You Deserve Chicken
-Coq Au Vini, Vidi, Vici
-Revenge is a Dish Best Served Cold Fried Chicken
-Chicken Piccata

/What?!? I really like Chicken Piccata.


Bravo!

/you've spend some time thinking about those, haven't you?
 
