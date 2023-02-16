 Skip to content
(WANE Ft. Wayne)   Going 130 in a 45 zone? Might as well tell the officer how proud you are of that accomplishment   (wane.com) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass, Superior court, Crime, Misdemeanor, Car, Mustang, Reckless driving, newly-released Allen Superior Court documents, court documents  
550 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2023 at 12:50 PM (38 minutes ago)



Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he's equally proud of his new bus pass.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Rusty Griswold : Wow dad, we must have jumped that rail by like 50 yards.
Clark Griswald : Nothing to be proud of Russ... [pauses as Rusty walks away].

Clark Griswald: [Nodding] 50 yards.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I first got my learner's permit me and my buddy who had just gotten his license took my 1990 Dodge Spirit up to about 120 (tacked out at 110) in a 45. It was monumentally stupid and I can't believe the car could even pull it off.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Look, you're getting the ticket anyway. It's not like you're talking your way *out* of a 130 in a 45 zone.
Besides. Credit where it's due. That's nearly 3 times the speed limit!

//don't take this advice.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I would say felony counts are a bit much for a reckless, even insanely reckless, teenager. Then I read about the mysterious "victim" in the passenger seat.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Allen County prosecutors on Thursday charged 18-year-old Anthony Lecona with a Level 6 felony count of criminal recklessness using a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I-69 is my favorite road.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: Allen County prosecutors on Thursday charged 18-year-old Anthony Lecona with a Level 6 felony count of criminal recklessness using a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.
[Fark user image 585x427]


Yeah....homie needs to have his license suspended, posthaste, but a felony?  Meanwhile insurrectionists get to take time off from home confinement to go to Medieval times.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't understand the vanity plate: ONTHR33
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not fast enough to be really noteworthy.   A motorcyclist going 180 is noteworthy.   Some slob in a Mustang who didn't even bury the speedometer?   Not so much.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I had a buddy in HS kept his ticket for Exhibition of Speed on display in his room.  "I exhibited speed!"
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gunboat: I don't understand the vanity plate: ONTHR33


My guess is "On three" meaning racing starts on the count of three.
 
hobnail
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Couple years ago I got popped coming out of a 55 zone into a 35. Cop says, in his best son I am disappoint voice, "I clocked you at 50." Thing is, I had been going 70, which was about the normal flow, was coasting into the curve where the speed zone changed, and only got on the brakes when I saw the cop. I knew I was getting a ticket. Without thinking, I laughed and said, "well you must have lit me up after I slowed down quite a bit."

He was really, really not amused. He sputtered a little and then all he could do was say "I clocked you at 50" again.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: It's not fast enough to be really noteworthy.   A motorcyclist going 180 is noteworthy.   Some slob in a Mustang who didn't even bury the speedometer?   Not so much.


Yeah, but how much lead time did he need? Like, was that 45-zone 40 miles long or did he have to peel out like a drag racer?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Before I got my license - in CA, they're usually issued at birth but my parents felt that was too early - I helped a friend put his car back together after he blew through a coyote at 113mph.

We had a pressure washer and the best detergents possible. There was teeth embedded in the radiator. There was spleen everywhere. We could still smell it three heater cores later.

"What if it had been a deer or a larger dog?" was a constant question.

"Or a horse".
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I suspect the felony is just to bump up his legal fees.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gunboat: I don't understand the vanity plate: ONTHR33


It's pretty obvious that it means "On thrthreethree"
 
yellowjester
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
3 is a magic numbah
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gunboat: I don't understand the vanity plate: ONTHR33


On three. As in racing. One two three - go
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrparks: Before I got my license - in CA, they're usually issued at birth but my parents felt that was too early - I helped a friend put his car back together after he blew through a coyote at 113mph.

We had a pressure washer and the best detergents possible. There was teeth embedded in the radiator. There was spleen everywhere. We could still smell it three heater cores later.

"What if it had been a deer or a larger dog?" was a constant question.

"Or a horse".


If it had been a deer or larger dog he might have had his teeth in the radiator, spleen in the engine block....
 
dkimball
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This makes the news... I'm pretty sure growing up in the 70's and early 80's...this was a right of passage
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
On The Rt.33
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Man. I got clocked at 140 in a 25, back when I was a young dolt with a piped and jetted GSX-R 750. But the cop that clocked me didn't have jurisdiction so he radioed ahead to campus po-po and I ended up getting clocked at 45 in the 25.  ( ._.) meanies

/no it wasn't a pedestrian area
//anyone that knows campus drive in madison, you've either torn ass there or been passed by someone tearing ass.
///don't look at me like that. the majority of campus drive has a 40 mph speed limit.  (-_-)
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

holdmybones: When I first got my learner's permit me and my buddy who had just gotten his license took my 1990 Dodge Spirit up to about 120 (tacked out at 110) in a 45. It was monumentally stupid and I can't believe the car could even pull it off.


most any car can get up to 100+ - just give it gas and keep giving it gas...now, how long it takes to get there, what it can actually do up there and how well it can decelerate?  WEll, that is the trick, and usually where you find out your you and the car might be able to get to 120 but y'all sure as fark don't know what to do once you are there.  and that is where the fun really begins.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hobnail: Couple years ago I got popped coming out of a 55 zone into a 35. Cop says, in his best son I am disappoint voice, "I clocked you at 50." Thing is, I had been going 70, which was about the normal flow, was coasting into the curve where the speed zone changed, and only got on the brakes when I saw the cop. I knew I was getting a ticket. Without thinking, I laughed and said, "well you must have lit me up after I slowed down quite a bit."

He was really, really not amused. He sputtered a little and then all he could do was say "I clocked you at 50" again.


I got pulled over for doing 70 in a 40 and the cop asked why I didn't slow down when I got off the highway(I hadn't been on the highway) and I told him "I didn't see you." He laughed and let me off with a warning.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

holdmybones: When I first got my learner's permit me and my buddy who had just gotten his license took my 1990 Dodge Spirit up to about 120 (tacked out at 110) in a 45. It was monumentally stupid and I can't believe the car could even pull it off.


crazy for a regular spirit. the r/t was pretty beastly for its time though.

Sold in 1991 and 1992, the Spirit R/T had a quarter-mile time of 14.5 seconds at 97 mph and a top speed of 141 mph, making it the quickest four-door sedan sold in the United States (the fastest mass-produced four-door sedan in the world. Two cars sold only in Europe might have been faster: the handmade BMW E34 M5 and Alpina B10, selling for the equivalent of $59,905 and $109,500, respectively. ... All this came at a base price of $17,820, including power windows and air conditioning.
 
