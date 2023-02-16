 Skip to content
(MSN)   Proposed Maryland law finally decriminalizes oral sex between consenting adults like the proverbial Your Mom and all the rest of us   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Law, Crime, Precedent, Supreme court, Statute, Clarence Thomas, LGBT, Human sexual activity  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is probably important if Alito gets his way regarding Lawrence v. Texas.
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, cool! Took long enough, but at lea--

MD Senate delays consideration of bill decriminalizing oral sex between adults

...oh farking fark off.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Blow me.
 
funzyr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'll bet i can think of at least 68 reasons this is a bad law. I'll need someone else for 69
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Let's not repeal it entirely. Let's keep that ban on sexual acts with animals in place, shall we?
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When will we grow up as a country? This obsession with other peoples sex live is juvenile.
If everyone is a consenting adult and no one is getting hurt (permanently) I don't care.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's only proposed, so let's not start sucking each other's dicks just yet.
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pff great. Just add that to the list of all the other laws I've broken in Baltimore and surrounding vicinity.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Any and all sex acts between consenting adults should be legal. Any and all consenting adults should be able to legally marry whomever(s) they like.

This includes sex workers and polygamists. Anything less is puritanical nonsense.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If there is a proverbial Your Mom, is there an ANSI Your Mom? An ISO Your Mom? And are they not compatible?
 
Cheron
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

docsigma: Oh, cool! Took long enough, but at lea--

MD Senate delays consideration of bill decriminalizing oral sex between adults

...oh farking fark off.


To honest I would delay too. Something as important as legalizing oral sex requires a lot of taxpayer research. Need to consider all the possibilities.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA: "At the hearing, other backers of SB 054 stated their distaste for the statute..."

Well done, author...well done!
 
starsrift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stuffy: When will we grow up as a country? This obsession with other peoples sex live is juvenile.
If everyone is a consenting adult and no one is getting hurt (permanently) I don't care.


It's funny because actual theocratic states don't care about oral sex. (Or anal, a lot of times). But remember, it's the Orthodox Jews and the Muslims who are savages for imposing dress codes.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Newt Gingrich is moving there.
 
zjoik
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
our mom, subby
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: Pff great. Just add that to the list of all the other laws I've broken in Baltimore and surrounding vicinity.


Speeding and oral sex is no way to go through lif...... hmm, maybe it is.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pretty sure all this kind of shiat went out the window with Lawrence v. Texas in 2003
 
meanmutton
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Pretty sure all this kind of shiat went out the window with Lawrence v. Texas in 2003


Pretty sure that a lot of states kept laws banning abortion on their books even after Roe v. Wade in 1973. That turns out to have been a pretty poor plan.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

grokca: magneticmushroom: Pff great. Just add that to the list of all the other laws I've broken in Baltimore and surrounding vicinity.

Speeding and oral sex is no way to go through lif...... hmm, maybe it is.


Watch out for potholes...
 
BurghDude
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: FTA: "At the hearing, other backers of SB 054 stated their distaste for the statute..."

Well done, author...well done!


Is it so much "distaste" as it is "aggravating annoyance of having a short 'n' curly wrapped around your uvula that you just can't seem to dislodge"?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

docsigma: Oh, cool! Took long enough, but at lea--

MD Senate delays consideration of bill decriminalizing oral sex between adults

...oh farking fark off.


They're busy debating the *checks notes*... bass to trout rider.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: This is probably important if Alito gets his way regarding Lawrence v. Texas.


This is important. The fact that many states still have anti-sodomy laws on the books really doesn't matter considering Lawrence invalidated them all and states are notoriously lazy about removing invalidated laws. But given the makeup of the current Court it could be very important soon.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media.tenor.com
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maryland.  Where you can't blow someone else, but you can marry your cousin.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.auView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Under current Maryland law, a person may not "take the sexual organ of another or of an animal in the person's mouth,........


But with cunnilingus, your not putting it in your mouth, you're just "tasting".

/I mean when you're vacuuming, the rug doesn't enter the machine.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: Maryland.  Where you can't blow someone else, but you can marry your cousin.


I can attest that cousin' marrying is frowned upon in MD. Go next door to WV if you want to engage in that.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Won't somebody please think of the children

No wait
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When the winds of change blow, some build walls and some build windmills.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As a guy, I've had some great oral sex and some mediocre oral sex, but never "this should be outlawed" oral sex.  How do these laws get passed?
 
