 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Xenu serves David   (nypost.com) divider line
18
    More: Florida, David Miscavige, Sea Org, L. Ron Hubbard, Church of Scientology, Lawsuit, Tampa Bay Times, Scientology, Defendant  
•       •       •

800 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2023 at 2:35 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pueblonative
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And I'll bet his (already prepared) response is filed on day 20 just to fark with the court
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh this gonna be good
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I knew someone who was tricked into Co$ as a teenager.  She was forced to work 20 hours a day and barely fed.  This went on for years until she was finally able to escape.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dude looks way too much like Wrong DeSantis.

This means something.
 
advex101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Scientology.  As religions go, it's not even clever.
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He learned from his predecessor L. Ron Hubbard: Global law enforcement hide-and-seek winner from 1972-1986
 
Two16
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
CoS's new slogan.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Failure to hold him to account would have been a real Miscavige of justice.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Got your own justice system that is in defiance of the US version?

Expecting the US version to let you settle things instead of it, within the borders of the US?

Thats a paddlin'.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA: Scientology officials claimed in court documents Paris and the Baxters both signed contracts that preclude them from suing and they instead must take their grievances to the church's arbitration system, a legal defense they have used before.

Yet another reason why arbitration should be very heavily restricted, if not outright prohibited for individuals.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He lives in the "Hacienda Gardens"?

Is that right next to the "Fiesta Terrace"?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

advex101: Scientology.  As religions go, it's not even clever.


It's like worshiping bureaucracy...From the accounts i've read..They have endless sea of paperwork and
forms and reviews and crap..It's just endless paper shuffling that you pay for the privilege of having them do.
And all it ever leads too...Is more of the same... And all the info they collect is just a way to essentially blackmail you and hold you in their cycle of bullshat...All the non-disclosures and agreements they get people to sign only lock you in further by forcing arbitration and hearings and meetings and of course, paperwork
for any attempt to leave or any grievances..They have such air tight legal bullshat (Something that totally
makes it a "religion" right??.. How many "religions" have need NDA's just to follow them??) that it's nearly impossible to get around it..
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: FTA: Scientology officials claimed in court documents Paris and the Baxters both signed contracts that preclude them from suing and they instead must take their grievances to the church's arbitration system, a legal defense they have used before.

Yet another reason why arbitration should be very heavily restricted, if not outright prohibited for individuals.


It doesn't even meet the most basic definition of arbitration.  Arbitration supposed to be taken to an uninvolved third party.  Co$ requires you to go before Co$ people.  Just like police review boards.  "We've investigated ourselves and found no wrong-doing."
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So, shiat's just getting started now. The CoS is brutally litigious. They will throw every resource at this and make life miserable for the plaintiffs for years, inside the court and out of it. Don't be surprised if some of the members engage in a harassment campagin. I do not envy these plaintiffs one bit. I hope they don't get worn down into submission as so many others have after crossing these people.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Miscavige is alleged to be the leader of the Church of Scientology, the Chairman of the Board of Defendant RTC and the head of Scientology's Sea Org

Well, obviously he's not here.  He's at sea.  Duh.

Veteran Scientology watchdog Tony Ortega reported as far back as 2019 that Miscavige may have "gone to ground"

Gone to ground at sea.

/duh
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey David. Where's your wife?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x353]
He lives in the "Hacienda Gardens"?

Is that right next to the "Fiesta Terrace"?
[Fark user image 425x318]


And just West of Del Boca Vista.

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.