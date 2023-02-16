 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Psychedelic Furs, Split Enz, & Lene Lovich. No, not those songs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #437. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
42
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I is ready
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy "Friday" everybody!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoying a bit of pre-show tunage here
Glove - Modern Toy (Official Video)
Youtube twf2ajsS_BQ
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Split Enz - Message To My Girl
Youtube O6YD4rjVIO8


lurve the bass line
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Today marks the 42nd anniversary of the first ever The Sisters Of Mercy show at Alcuin College (University of York).
Happy Sisters day :o)
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
m0.her.ieView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pista: Today marks the 42nd anniversary of the first ever The Sisters Of Mercy show at Alcuin College (University of York).
Happy Sisters day :o)


damn you're old.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Today marks the 42nd anniversary of the first ever The Sisters Of Mercy show at Alcuin College (University of York).
Happy Sisters day :o)

damn you're old.


Oi!
I resemble that remark
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Today marks the 42nd anniversary of the first ever The Sisters Of Mercy show at Alcuin College (University of York).
Happy Sisters day :o)

damn you're old.


And the rest of us are just spring chickens, right :p
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Guten morgen, lovely farquers.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pista: Today marks the 42nd anniversary of the first ever The Sisters Of Mercy show at Alcuin College (University of York).
Happy Sisters day :o)


Come September, it will be the 47th anniversary of Siouxsie & the Banshees playing live for the 1st time.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Pista: Today marks the 42nd anniversary of the first ever The Sisters Of Mercy show at Alcuin College (University of York).
Happy Sisters day :o)

damn you're old.

And the rest of us are just spring chickens, right :p


well i dunno about you lot, but i'm totes young.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Pista: Today marks the 42nd anniversary of the first ever The Sisters Of Mercy show at Alcuin College (University of York).
Happy Sisters day :o)

damn you're old.

And the rest of us are just spring chickens, right :p

well i dunno about you lot, but i'm totes young.


At heart, maybe ;)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hoping for a rowdy playlist today, to drown out the dog barking upstairs. Bob Mould is currently doing the honors.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Great to be here on time!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is poetry?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't know how you'll be able to follow "My Boyfriend Apocalypse".
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just saw this on the twitters
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
here. we. go....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. go....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I don't know how you'll be able to follow "My Boyfriend Apocalypse".


i don't follow anyone. i lead.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Pista: Today marks the 42nd anniversary of the first ever The Sisters Of Mercy show at Alcuin College (University of York).
Happy Sisters day :o)

damn you're old.

And the rest of us are just spring chickens, right :p

well i dunno about you lot, but i'm totes young.

At heart, maybe ;)


oh no, my heart is way farking old. thank you chick-fil-a and in-n-out.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pista: Just saw this on the twitters
[Fark user image 264x423]


This year just keeps getting more expensive for me!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Pista: Today marks the 42nd anniversary of the first ever The Sisters Of Mercy show at Alcuin College (University of York).
Happy Sisters day :o)

damn you're old.

And the rest of us are just spring chickens, right :p

well i dunno about you lot, but i'm totes young.

At heart, maybe ;)

oh no, my heart is way farking old. thank you chick-fil-a and in-n-out.


Carl's Jr. is my weakness
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Pista: Today marks the 42nd anniversary of the first ever The Sisters Of Mercy show at Alcuin College (University of York).
Happy Sisters day :o)

damn you're old.

And the rest of us are just spring chickens, right :p

well i dunno about you lot, but i'm totes young.

At heart, maybe ;)

oh no, my heart is way farking old. thank you chick-fil-a and in-n-out.


In-n-Out is a treasure
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A most excellent start.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Just saw this on the twitters
[Fark user image 264x423]

This year just keeps getting more expensive for me!


Lol, yep.

https://twitter.com/hungryiancurtis/status/1617396700481716224?s=20

/the animation makes it
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pista: Just saw this on the twitters
[Fark user image 264x423]


The Sisters are also doing The Reptile House re-release for RSD fyi (I've been on the google today)
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: https://twitter.com/hungryiancurtis/status/1617396700481716224?s=20


Accurate.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd dance, but the chatter in today's thread has me afraid of breaking a hip.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I'd dance, but the chatter in today's thread has me afraid of breaking a hip.


Drink more milk for the calcium ;)
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
djslowdive:
Drink more milk for the calcium ;)

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Appreciating the early Shonen Knife appearance!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Just saw this on the twitters
[Fark user image 264x423]

The Sisters are also doing The Reptile House re-release for RSD fyi (I've been on the google today)


Let me guess. Purple & black marbled vinyl?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Madison_Smiled: I'd dance, but the chatter in today's thread has me afraid of breaking a hip.

Drink more milk for the calcium ;)


Good idea. I will cleverly conceal it in a mug of hot chocolate.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
*ダンシング (Danshingu)*
 
