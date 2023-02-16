 Skip to content
(CNN)   NEVER dig straight down...Especially in Australia   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: Creepy, Zinc, Mining, Australia, Rescue, Lead, Employment, Organization, Earth  
posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2023 at 3:05 PM



Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These guys never play minecraft?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australia?  Even a hole in the ground is actively  trying to kill you.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know Miners existed in 2023. I have to read a book. Catch up on things.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first a typo made it seem not that bad, as there were just minor injuries.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really is the "Land Down Under"!

Much like the taint. Except you, Sydney. You're cool.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were digging up.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they didn't dig all the way through the planet which would end up draining the Atlantic Ocean.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the ground is trying to kill you.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They let kids do dangerous underground work in Australia?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA "The hole also swallowed their utility vehicle, a drill rig and the drill rig operator, though that worker was rescued Wednesday with only minor injuries.

The incident prompted an urgent rescue operation that stretched through the night as rescue teams tried to locate the vehicle and cut through rock and earth to reach it."

Damn near lost a 50 dollar hand cart
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: FTA "The hole also swallowed their utility vehicle, a drill rig and the drill rig operator, though that worker was rescued Wednesday with only minor injuries.

The incident prompted an urgent rescue operation that stretched through the night as rescue teams tried to locate the vehicle and cut through rock and earth to reach it."

Damn near lost a 50 dollar hand cart


<whack!>
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a close call on my gold claim a couple summers ago. I had dug a pit about 2m deep (2mx2mx2m). The ground water was seeping in, but no more than knee deep. I put my shovel though a clay layer at the bottom of the hole and a gush of water came out. The hole filled above my head in seconds and the walls collapsed. If Ms. Jeb wouldn't have been there to toss me a stick to brace with while I wiggled free I would have likely dug my own grave.
 
AirGee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I had a close call on my gold claim a couple summers ago. I had dug a pit about 2m deep (2mx2mx2m). The ground water was seeping in, but no more than knee deep. I put my shovel though a clay layer at the bottom of the hole and a gush of water came out. The hole filled above my head in seconds and the walls collapsed. If Ms. Jeb wouldn't have been there to toss me a stick to brace with while I wiggled free I would have likely dug my own grave.


Man those heavy aquifer embarks can be tough.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I had a close call on my gold claim a couple summers ago. I had dug a pit about 2m deep (2mx2mx2m). The ground water was seeping in, but no more than knee deep. I put my shovel though a clay layer at the bottom of the hole and a gush of water came out. The hole filled above my head in seconds and the walls collapsed. If Ms. Jeb wouldn't have been there to toss me a stick to brace with while I wiggled free I would have likely dug my own grave.


Glad you're still with us.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Two Australian miners working deep underground were fatally injured when they fell about 15 meters (50 feet) into a void that had opened beneath them."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: SumoJeb: I had a close call on my gold claim a couple summers ago. I had dug a pit about 2m deep (2mx2mx2m). The ground water was seeping in, but no more than knee deep. I put my shovel though a clay layer at the bottom of the hole and a gush of water came out. The hole filled above my head in seconds and the walls collapsed. If Ms. Jeb wouldn't have been there to toss me a stick to brace with while I wiggled free I would have likely dug my own grave.

Glad you're still with us.


I've almost done the same thing on a copper mine (drove over)

There are heaps of voids (old 1800's workings), the damn Ute felt like it was sinking suddenly backwards.

Poor blokes in qld tho...
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: These guys never play minecraft dig dug?



imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: These guys never play minecraft?


Or Dwarf Fortress?
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I always keep hover boots on my driller for this very reason

/ Rock and Stone!
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
grew up in Colorado and there are a ton of mineshafts covered only with rotten board. I would have guessed professional miners would be more aware of risks than me just out hiking and avoiding danger but here we are.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There is just no good reason for Australia. Like, none. Even the empty holes in the ground will kill you dead.
 
