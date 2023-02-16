 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Apparently the unidentified flying objects we keep shooting down are not UFOs because aliens said so (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


Totally a face you can trust.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just..wow..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The loony tune is strong with this one
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone check his basement.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We know how much you suck and you're still quarantined. We're still the kookiest thing you can mention, but we gotta be stealth-mode when we do visit"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's settled.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
aetre.xepher.netView Full Size


[/oblig]
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: Just..wow..
[Fark user image 615x700]


Dude really missed his calling as a typecast villain actor.
 
wxboy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
President Biden Delivers Remarks on the United States' Response to Recent Aerial Objects
Youtube rEibBLZXweA
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It doesn't look anything like a real unicorn
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As someone who spends an embarrassing amount of time on UFO literature/podcasts I have to say.....who tf is Daniel Scranton?
 
MsStatement
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My dude needs to leave mom's basement, get a shower and wash that greasy-ass hair. I can smell him from here. Also is there a corollary to the "don't stick your dick in crazy" rule? I think I found a prime example.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Arcturian Council disbanded in 2015.  This guy is a phony.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



The intersection of Medium and Message.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Arcturian Council disbanded in 2015.  This guy is a phony.


Arcturus is 36.7 light years away from us so we are still in the causal light cone in which the Council holds power.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He looks like someone asked AI to draw an evil magician
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Jack Sabbath: Arcturian Council disbanded in 2015.  This guy is a phony.

Arcturus is 36.7 light years away from us so we are still in the causal light cone in which the Council holds power.


That's not what the Prefect said!  You obviously haven't been following the events of the Latrellian Reconciliation.  Do you even read the newsletter?
 
Bondith
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jack Sabbath: Ivo Shandor: Jack Sabbath: Arcturian Council disbanded in 2015.  This guy is a phony.

Arcturus is 36.7 light years away from us so we are still in the causal light cone in which the Council holds power.

That's not what the Prefect said!  You obviously haven't been following the events of the Latrellian Reconciliation.  Do you even read the newsletter?


I thought all that was stuck in committee with the Vogons, the Minbari, the Breen and the Aqualish.
 
