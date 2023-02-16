 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Today in unlikely news: High-ranking Putin war official plunges to her death all by herself from high-rise building   (nypost.com) divider line
30
    More: Unlikely, Apartment, Vladimir Putin, Military district, Suicide, Death, India, Navy, high-ranking Russian defense official  
•       •       •

855 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2023 at 2:20 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is believed to have fallen 160 feet to her death. Her personal belongings and documents were found on a 16th-floor balcony in the building.

I'm only counting 9 floors, so I'm guessing the top 7 floors also plunged their death.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Jenkins"
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She supposedly called her ex-husband to tell him what she was going to do.

Was he supposed to talk her out of it?  He probably was screaming JUMP!
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: She is believed to have fallen 160 feet to her death. Her personal belongings and documents were found on a 16th-floor balcony in the building.

I'm only counting 9 floors, so I'm guessing the top 7 floors also plunged their death.

[Fark user image 850x554]


I just assumed she fell twice from the 8th floor.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guess Russian knockoff Redbull does not give you wings.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Spontaneous defenestration seems to be a uniquely Russian problem, and it isn't the name of any one of your cover bands
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: bighairyguy: She is believed to have fallen 160 feet to her death. Her personal belongings and documents were found on a 16th-floor balcony in the building.

I'm only counting 9 floors, so I'm guessing the top 7 floors also plunged their death.

[Fark user image 850x554]

I just assumed she fell twice from the 8th floor.


Onto pile of bullets and Polonium tea, as is the tradition.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Martika - Toy Soldiers (Original Backing Track) [HQ]
Youtube W0bk_zNwzgw
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"According to a preliminary investigation, it is believed Yankina committed suicide."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: She is believed to have fallen 160 feet to her death. Her personal belongings and documents were found on a 16th-floor balcony in the building.

I'm only counting 9 floors, so I'm guessing the top 7 floors also plunged their death.

[Fark user image 850x554]


I'm assuming the Sun farked up the address.  If you pan the streetview a little to the right...

Fark user imageView Full Size



...those buildings in the background seem to have the same street address.  It's one of those things on the map where there's the main street (where the streetview car is) and a driveway around a block of apartment buildings that gets the same name on the map.  The whole property probably has one address for the main street, and they didn't bother to check which building when picking their photos.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: bighairyguy: She is believed to have fallen 160 feet to her death. Her personal belongings and documents were found on a 16th-floor balcony in the building.

I'm only counting 9 floors, so I'm guessing the top 7 floors also plunged their death.

[Fark user image 850x554]

I'm assuming the Sun farked up the address.  If you pan the streetview a little to the right...

[Fark user image 850x352]


...those buildings in the background seem to have the same street address.  It's one of those things on the map where there's the main street (where the streetview car is) and a driveway around a block of apartment buildings that gets the same name on the map.  The whole property probably has one address for the main street, and they didn't bother to check which building when picking their photos.


FTFM...The Post, not the Sun.  Easy mistake to make.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: bighairyguy: She is believed to have fallen 160 feet to her death. Her personal belongings and documents were found on a 16th-floor balcony in the building.

I'm only counting 9 floors, so I'm guessing the top 7 floors also plunged their death.

[Fark user image 850x554]

I just assumed she fell twice from the 8th floor.


I just assumed from a military helicopter 7 floors above the roof.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why Lexx is the best show ever
Youtube xVnx6CuBCKw
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
According to a preliminary investigation, it is believed Yankina committed suicide.

Best decision she's made in at least a year.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Perhaps Putin should stop recruiting high ranking officials the same way Spinal Tap recruited drummers.
 
Katwang
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I bet these stores are making a killing in Mother Russia.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I suppose "falling from the building" is the new "swimming with the fishes."
 
efefvoC
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xVnx6CuBCKw]


I worship His Divine Shadow
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Any ally of Putin dying I assume is a net positive for the rest of the world.
But I'm curious who did it. Being in military finance, maybe she diverted funds away from Wagner, and they put out a hit.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: She is believed to have fallen 160 feet to her death. Her personal belongings and documents were found on a 16th-floor balcony in the building.

I'm only counting 9 floors, so I'm guessing the top 7 floors also plunged their death.

[Fark user image 850x554]


Cleaned up commie block is not where I'd expect a high ranking official to live. Also didn't expect Russia to have stores named Dixie, so shows how much I know.
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 360x254]

"Jenkins"


That wasn't Jenkins.

<pause>

That was Jenkins.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's her fault for provoking! Putin is innocent.

/drinks another container of elmer's glue
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Man, I'm gonna be stoked when Putin finally falls out an open window onto some bombs in his bunker.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
it is believed Yankina committed suicide

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Dear Putin, I'be been thinking about it a lot lately... and what I've decided is that it would have been better for me if Russia had broken before you could appoint me"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mitch Hedberg 13th Floor
Youtube _dHcvpnjcwI
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: "According to a preliminary investigation, it is believed Yankina committed suicide."

[Fark user image image 533x520]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: She is believed to have fallen 160 feet to her death. Her personal belongings and documents were found on a 16th-floor balcony in the building.

I'm only counting 9 floors, so I'm guessing the top 7 floors also plunged their death.

[Fark user image 850x554]


They fell out the window....
 
Kaufmania
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Putin should have addressed his country's problem with gravity, not Ukraine.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.