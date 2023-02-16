 Skip to content
(Aviation Herald)   Accident investigators preliminarily conclude Yeti was killed by a feather   (avherald.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On the spectrum of good to bad reasons to die in a plane crash, this one is off the bad end of the scale.  Healthy aircraft, daylight, clear weather, routine approach.... and the instructor pilot pulls the feather handle instead of the flap handle.

This is the aviation equivalent of stepping on the gas instead of the brake, and driving off the roof of a parking deck. While behind the wheel of a greyhound bus full of passengers.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the award for the headline most likely to make you think you're having a stroke goes to...

I'm tasting colors!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The PF then called for "FLAPS 30" at 10:56:32, and the PM replied, "Flaps 30 and descending". The flight data recorder (FDR) data did not record any flap surface movement at that time. Instead, the propeller rotation speed (Np) of both engines decreased simultaneously to less than 25%1 and the torque (Tq) started decreasing to 0%,

Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: On the spectrum of good to bad reasons to die in a plane crash, this one is off the bad end of the scale.  Healthy aircraft, daylight, clear weather, routine approach.... and the instructor pilot pulls the feather handle instead of the flap handle.

This is the aviation equivalent of stepping on the gas instead of the brake, and driving off the roof of a parking deck. While behind the wheel of a greyhound bus full of passengers.


Helpful. Thanks. I had no idea what they were talking about.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The saddest accidents are those where there is nothing to be learned from them. This is one of those.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impossible, look at this:

That little ding up near the top is all the damage it took falling off the roof of my work truck. And you're gonna try to tell me a feather took one out? Scoff.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Yeti is fantastic.
 
SurfGirl69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never been killed by a feather, but I've been finished by one.

DNRTFA
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Feather", "flaps", is it a bird or a plane?
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it was bad booking what killed The Yeti.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not familiar with the ATR, but wouldn't this mean they pulled both props into feather instead of lowering the flaps?

*pulls lever*
"Well that wasn't the flaps"
*pulls other lever*

And shouldn't there be an annunciation saying more or less "hey you feathered the engines in flight, I hope you meant to do that because you're probably farked now"?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfGirl69: I've never been killed by a feather, but I've been finished by one.

DNRTFA


DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: [Fark user image image 850x617]

I think it was bad booking what killed The Yeti.


I think you mean The YETTAAAYYY.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
TFA makes it seem likely that the cargo area was cluttered with bodies.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Warthog: On the spectrum of good to bad reasons to die in a plane crash, this one is off the bad end of the scale.  Healthy aircraft, daylight, clear weather, routine approach.... and the instructor pilot pulls the feather handle instead of the flap handle.

This is the aviation equivalent of stepping on the gas instead of the brake, and driving off the roof of a parking deck. While behind the wheel of a greyhound bus full of passengers.


I thought "feather" was more akin to stepping on the brake than the gas. Shows what I know.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Warthog: On the spectrum of good to bad reasons to die in a plane crash, this one is off the bad end of the scale.  Healthy aircraft, daylight, clear weather, routine approach.... and the instructor pilot pulls the feather handle instead of the flap handle.

This is the aviation equivalent of stepping on the gas instead of the brake, and driving off the roof of a parking deck. While behind the wheel of a greyhound bus full of passengers.

I thought "feather" was more akin to stepping on the brake than the gas. Shows what I know.


Shifting into neutral.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Warthog: On the spectrum of good to bad reasons to die in a plane crash, this one is off the bad end of the scale.  Healthy aircraft, daylight, clear weather, routine approach.... and the instructor pilot pulls the feather handle instead of the flap handle.

This is the aviation equivalent of stepping on the gas instead of the brake, and driving off the roof of a parking deck. While behind the wheel of a greyhound bus full of passengers.


TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: TwowheelinTim: Warthog: On the spectrum of good to bad reasons to die in a plane crash, this one is off the bad end of the scale.  Healthy aircraft, daylight, clear weather, routine approach.... and the instructor pilot pulls the feather handle instead of the flap handle.

This is the aviation equivalent of stepping on the gas instead of the brake, and driving off the roof of a parking deck. While behind the wheel of a greyhound bus full of passengers.

I thought "feather" was more akin to stepping on the brake than the gas. Shows what I know.

Shifting into neutral.


Okay. I'll buy that, but wouldn't it have a "braking" effect on an aircraft flying at a couple hundred miles per hour?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Ivo Shandor: TwowheelinTim: Warthog: On the spectrum of good to bad reasons to die in a plane crash, this one is off the bad end of the scale.  Healthy aircraft, daylight, clear weather, routine approach.... and the instructor pilot pulls the feather handle instead of the flap handle.

This is the aviation equivalent of stepping on the gas instead of the brake, and driving off the roof of a parking deck. While behind the wheel of a greyhound bus full of passengers.

I thought "feather" was more akin to stepping on the brake than the gas. Shows what I know.

Shifting into neutral.

Okay. I'll buy that, but wouldn't it have a "braking" effect on an aircraft flying at a couple hundred miles per hour?


If an engine stops turning, the propeller blades would be face-on to the wind and would have significant drag. Feathering the blade turns it parallel to the airflow, minimizing the drag.

However it also means that there is no thrust coming out of the engine to counteract the drag on the rest of the airplane. When you're landing, you are trying to slow down and stall the plane just above the runway. Losing thrust unexpectedly will cause that event to happen sooner than you had intended.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: TwowheelinTim: Warthog: On the spectrum of good to bad reasons to die in a plane crash, this one is off the bad end of the scale.  Healthy aircraft, daylight, clear weather, routine approach.... and the instructor pilot pulls the feather handle instead of the flap handle.

This is the aviation equivalent of stepping on the gas instead of the brake, and driving off the roof of a parking deck. While behind the wheel of a greyhound bus full of passengers.

I thought "feather" was more akin to stepping on the brake than the gas. Shows what I know.

Shifting into neutral.


If we're going to be super precise, yes feathering the prop is like putting it into neutral.  The intended command to go to flaps 30 (30 degrees down angle on the flaps) would have increased both lift and drag in the wings, which you need when slowing down for landing.  There isn't really a car or bus analog.

I went with brake / gas because pedal confusion is relatable to people who don't fly.  So the pilot meant to pull the lever to increase lift in the wings, and took away all their thrust instead.  That both kept the wing from having enough lift for the speed they were going, and took away their thrust to keep them flying at the speed the wing needed. Eventually the plane stalled when the wings stopped generating lift, gravity took over, and they crashed.

Because an experienced pilot yanked lever A instead of lever B, and neither of the pilots caught the mistake.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GalFisk: "Feather", "flaps", is it a bird or a plane?


Neither. It's Superman.
 
Pert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Probably wasn't extreme enough...

