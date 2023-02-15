 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   See, this is what happens when you let cows fly planes   (clickorlando.com) divider line
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is what it sounds like when cows fly.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Where is the appropriate Gary Larson cartoon?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
77 yo pilot, blaming this on GPS? Sure, buddy. I guess the farmer's market was too much, just go straight to the source.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is this a Prince song?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Where is the appropriate Gary Larson cartoon?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Old man flips at cows
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The GPS made an error? Clay county isn't that big and only has a few airports. He was planning on making an airstrip only a few miles away and decided to put it down in a nearby pasture? Or did he end up off course and run out of gas, forcing him into the pasture?

Either way, he should have had a lot more gas than he ended up with for his planned fuel stop or he should have diverted when he realized he was that off course and/or low on fuel.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Subby's full of shiat. A cow could have flown that plane better.
 
