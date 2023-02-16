 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Lucky the cat is apparently misnamed, as after managing to make it 1,400 miles from Florida, someone dragged her back   (clickorlando.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

434 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 16 Feb 2023 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)



9 Comments     (+0 »)
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When asked for a comment, Lucky replied "Dammit! I was halfway to California! Let me-owt!"
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There aren't a whole lot of ways a cat made it that far away.  Stolen, mistakenly identified as a stray, hid in a vehicle, or hid in something that got shipped.  It sure as hell didn't walk there.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, well played, submitter.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: There aren't a whole lot of ways a cat made it that far away.  Stolen, mistakenly identified as a stray, hid in a vehicle, or hid in something that got shipped.  It sure as hell didn't walk there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who can blame it? Cat fleeing FL is way more intelligent than lots of Floridians.
 
Coach McGirk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I shouldn't read stories like these. Two of mine ran out when the wind blew our back door open. I was in the garage, by the time I came in and noticed the door, they were gone. That was over 3 years ago and I still call their names if I'm outside and hear a noise. I'm hopeful one wandered into another family's home because he was very sweet. The other was all white and mostly deaf. The coyotes probably got her. But I still hope.

I think I need to let that hope go.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: I shouldn't read stories like these. Two of mine ran out when the wind blew our back door open. I was in the garage, by the time I came in and noticed the door, they were gone. That was over 3 years ago and I still call their names if I'm outside and hear a noise. I'm hopeful one wandered into another family's home because he was very sweet. The other was all white and mostly deaf. The coyotes probably got her. But I still hope.

I think I need to let that hope go.


I'm the same with a stray I befriended a couple years ago and lost right about a year ago.  I was told he had an owner but an injury he got right before he disappeared led me to believe he didn't have an owner, not to mention that a coyote had got to him.  His tail was partially degloved.  Used to be able to give him rubbies but he wouldn't let us close with the injured tail.  The day we put a trap out was the last day we saw him.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: BunchaRubes: There aren't a whole lot of ways a cat made it that far away.  Stolen, mistakenly identified as a stray, hid in a vehicle, or hid in something that got shipped.  It sure as hell didn't walk there.

[Fark user image image 500x285]


Lmfao
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We thought it was a goner, but it wouldn't stay away...and the cat came back....
 
