(Al Jazeera)   China bans weapons manufacturers Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, who are prohibited by US law from selling China any weapons, from selling China any weapons. Well, that'll teach 'em   (aljazeera.com) divider line
18
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 But the question remains. Who's making the weather balloons?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Pratt and Whitney is a division of Raytheon and they're used pretty extensively on commercial jets, so it's a pretty serious issue for the civil aviation sector in China.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll double teach them.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the 70's, we decided that trading with China would make them more like us.

In the 80's, we decided that trading with Russia would make them more like us.

In the 20's, we're realizing that those were terrible mistakes.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We may end up having to send a few more to Taiwan and other countries around the South China Sea given China's "claims" and their illegal fish harvesting of the sea!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ll
2 Live Crew - Banned In The U.S.A.
Youtube tzbl6n7Mqjo

SFW (no, really, it's SFW)
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: In the 70's, we decided that trading with China would make them more like us.

In the 80's, we decided that trading with Russia would make them more like us.

In the 20's, we're realizing that those were terrible mistakes.


But the good news is the overmasters profited.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that better or worse than Double Secret Probation?
 
poorjon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Continue not hitting yourself?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
they've already cloned all the stuff already so why buy it?
 
flucto
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
China will just steal whatever they want.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

robodog: Well, Pratt and Whitney is a division of Raytheon and they're used pretty extensively on commercial jets, so it's a pretty serious issue for the civil aviation sector in China.


Lockheed has sold civilian ATC systems to China.  And Lockheed owns Sikorsky, which makes a lot of civilian helicopters.

/What cracks me up is if this happened during the last administration a lot of Farkers would be crying out about racisim.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Supreme Leader Pooh getting tough on Western Imperialists who pop his balloons
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just one more time for the Farkers in the back row .... FARK China
 
p89tech
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: In the 70's, we decided that trading with China would make them more like us.

In the 80's, we decided that trading with Russia would make them more like us.

In the 20's, we're realizing that those were terrible mistakes.


No. In the 70s we sought to open the Chinese market thinking it would be a great place to sell American made ceap.

In the 80s and 90s we decided that China was a great source of cheap labor to produce crap for the American consumer.

But yeah, we're regretting it now.
 
budrojr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If only they'd stop selling their cheap Chinese shiat on Amazon.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'll bet they could sell a sh*t-ton of "Banned By China" t-shirts!  I'd buy one.
 
4NTLRZ
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
