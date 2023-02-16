 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   Gas station using booming opera music to chase off homeless loiterers. Neighbors reportedly preferred the loiterers   (6abc.com) divider line
45
    More: Amusing, Homelessness, opera music, gas station, Filling station, Time, Anti-homelessness legislation, gas stations, All the Way Up  
•       •       •

538 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2023 at 9:35 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sue the gas station for disturbing the piece.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As a Philadelphia resident, I've been saving my used batteries for just such an occasion.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There's a 7-11 here in SD that does that. Doesn't work; there're still a ton of homeless people outside, now it just feels like the Olive Garden only without the breadsticks and the wine's a higher quality.
 
Fano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have no idea to this day what those two Italian ladies were singing about. Truth is, I don't want to know. I like to think they were singing about something so beautiful it can't be expressed in words, and makes your Mad Dog 20/20 taste like piss in your mouth.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You could generate high-pitched mosquito-like sounds to drive off the riff raff.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/high-pitched-device-drives-away-teens/

/Wouldn't work in MN. It would just blend in with the real mosquitoes.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well I know where I'll be hanging out when I'm homeless.

"Play La Traviata while I warm myself over this trash fire."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
CSB

Camp Darby, Italy Circa 1988

C&C Music Factory had a big hit then, and some folks in the barracks would put it on, and blast it as loud as they could. My one friend, couldn't stand it any longer so he takes his stereo speakers, places them out into the hallway and puts on a CD of Bagpipe music. Puts the volume up to "11".

Within a few minutes the CQ comes running up the stairs and disconnects the speaker wire.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are gas stations not subject to noise ordinances?  Shut them down if they don't turn it off. You don't get to fark over everyone else to "solve" your problem.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just bring in the San Fran Hose Man.
 
balko
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
indiewire.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Could be worse...there could be Luters.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: You could generate high-pitched mosquito-like sounds to drive off the riff raff.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/high-pitched-device-drives-away-teens/

/Wouldn't work in MN. It would just blend in with the real mosquitoes.


I have a feeling the homeless loiterers weren't teens. Mosquito devices only work until oldness starts setting in.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You'd think the intermittent blaring of inane ads and vid clips when the station's pumps are in use would be even more effective. Drives me off anyway. Speedway is one of the worst offenders
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Polka music would drive me away. But if they really want to play annoying music try Christmas tunes. Just pick 3 of the worst ones and play them on a loop.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We could repeal the faircloth amendment, fund more public housing to match with our increased population, increase supply and lower prices, raise the minimum wage, make it easier to qualify for public benefits, and basically undo Ronald Reagan's sabotage of the federal government

Or we could continue to pretend homelessness is intractable and just keep coming up with ineffective ideas that are so stupid they turn into fark headlines
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder what kind of music you would play at your establishment if for some reason you actually wanted to attract hobo loiterers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

opalakea: You'd think the intermittent blaring of inane ads and vid clips when the station's pumps are in use would be even more effective. Drives me off anyway. Speedway is one of the worst offenders


Black button on the right, second from the top is MUTE. If it's not that one just keep slamming those buttons until it shuts up
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

opalakea: You'd think the intermittent blaring of inane ads and vid clips when the station's pumps are in use would be even more effective. Drives me off anyway. Speedway is one of the worst offenders


The 7-11's here locally do both...they blare opera music and then randomly intersperse ads and random noise. Seems to work, as the bums and junkies are pretty scarce around those stores.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Polka music would drive me away. But if they really want to play annoying music try Christmas tunes. Just pick 3 of the worst ones and play them on a loop.


Are you not SIMPLY HAVING A WONDERFUL CHRISTMASTIME
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
~50 years ago, I had access to a reel-to-reel tape recorder and was able to make a mix tape of weird-ass stuff. The Magnificent Mandarin played backwards at half-speed. Stuff like that. A friend had a tape of a hyper-sensitive microphone recording of water sliding down a knife. We found a recording of an actor reading Alice in Wonderland. If you put a finger on the tape as it fed through, you could get a kind of wow in the recording. Overlay gamelan music, Big Ben, etc. The weirdness wrote itself. For some reason, the discordancy annoyed people. I think if we had added Rigoletto, people would have killed us.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

opalakea: You'd think the intermittent blaring of inane ads and vid clips when the station's pumps are in use would be even more effective. Drives me off anyway. Speedway is one of the worst offenders


"Hey everybody, it's Cheddar News!"

At least my local gas station has a mute button on the pumps.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yoko Ono's Greatest Hits on infinite repeat.  Nothing else is better at clearing people out.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: ~50 years ago, I had access to a reel-to-reel tape recorder and was able to make a mix tape of weird-ass stuff. The Magnificent Mandarin played backwards at half-speed. Stuff like that. A friend had a tape of a hyper-sensitive microphone recording of water sliding down a knife. We found a recording of an actor reading Alice in Wonderland. If you put a finger on the tape as it fed through, you could get a kind of wow in the recording. Overlay gamelan music, Big Ben, etc. The weirdness wrote itself. For some reason, the discordancy annoyed people. I think if we had added Rigoletto, people would have killed us.


I really want to hear the sound of water sliding down a knife now.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

berylman: I wonder what kind of music you would play at your establishment if for some reason you actually wanted to attract hobo loiterers.
[Fark user image image 220x215]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If your idea is to scare people off with music and you choose opera then you're not trying hard enough.

Penderecki: Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima
Youtube Dp3BlFZWJNA
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: yakmans_dad: ~50 years ago, I had access to a reel-to-reel tape recorder and was able to make a mix tape of weird-ass stuff. The Magnificent Mandarin played backwards at half-speed. Stuff like that. A friend had a tape of a hyper-sensitive microphone recording of water sliding down a knife. We found a recording of an actor reading Alice in Wonderland. If you put a finger on the tape as it fed through, you could get a kind of wow in the recording. Overlay gamelan music, Big Ben, etc. The weirdness wrote itself. For some reason, the discordancy annoyed people. I think if we had added Rigoletto, people would have killed us.

I really want to hear the sound of water sliding down a knife now.


The year was 1971. The recording was called Water Music. It can't still be in print, but there might be documentation of it somewhere.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gotta light?
quod.lib.umich.eduView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can't quite understand this built in assumption that homeless people would be driven away by opera music.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd bring dates to the Met. If I really liked them, either Tosca or La Boheme. Sometimes Turnadot. If they didn't get it, it wasn't meant to be.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This used to be my selection when it was time for the late-night party guests to clear out. Not sure how well it would work on hobos hanging around the gas station.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: CSB

Camp Darby, Italy Circa 1988

C&C Music Factory had a big hit then, and some folks in the barracks would put it on, and blast it as loud as they could. My one friend, couldn't stand it any longer so he takes his stereo speakers, places them out into the hallway and puts on a CD of Bagpipe music. Puts the volume up to "11".

Within a few minutes the CQ comes running up the stairs and disconnects the speaker wire.


He was trying to get thrown out. 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: baronbloodbath: yakmans_dad: ~50 years ago, I had access to a reel-to-reel tape recorder and was able to make a mix tape of weird-ass stuff. The Magnificent Mandarin played backwards at half-speed. Stuff like that. A friend had a tape of a hyper-sensitive microphone recording of water sliding down a knife. We found a recording of an actor reading Alice in Wonderland. If you put a finger on the tape as it fed through, you could get a kind of wow in the recording. Overlay gamelan music, Big Ben, etc. The weirdness wrote itself. For some reason, the discordancy annoyed people. I think if we had added Rigoletto, people would have killed us.

I really want to hear the sound of water sliding down a knife now.

The year was 1971. The recording was called Water Music. It can't still be in print, but there might be documentation of it somewhere.


So, I did some Googling and found a strange link to something called Noise, Water, Meat. At which point, I said, "Beyond this I will not go." It seems to be a trail blazed by sadness.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they didn't play String Band music, always a Philly favorite.   Then you'd get a better class of homeless -- the deaf.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Polka music would drive me away. But if they really want to play annoying music try Christmas tunes. Just pick 3 of the worst ones and play them on a loop.


NSFW
Patton Oswalt - Christmas Shoes
Youtube iq10bz3PxyY
 
Huntceet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can't they just put them on busses and ship them to Texas or Floriduh?
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Sue the gas station for disturbing the piece.


I can't tell whether you're joking or not, so just wanna make it clear that in my case I'm not:

The correct action to take whenever you notice someone doing this is to file a formal noise complaint with the relevant city regulatory body (usually the cops).  If it's actually loud enough to prevent people from sleeping in the area (the usual goal) and you're hearing it from a block away in a residential-zoned area it is almost by definition a noise ordinance violation.

Typical fines for repeated violations can range from a few hundred dollars per incident to an actual zoning use violation which can temporarily shut the building down until corrective action is documented (e.g. whomever decided to do this is fired).

A lot of 'hostile architecture' type of shiat can also be reported as vandalism if the structures in question are temporary (not much you can do if they're permanent since those are generally city-installed).  Might not get anything removed, but since the entire purpose of these is to be psychotically antisocial you're not going to have a problem with your report being considered frivolous.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: opalakea: You'd think the intermittent blaring of inane ads and vid clips when the station's pumps are in use would be even more effective. Drives me off anyway. Speedway is one of the worst offenders

Black button on the right, second from the top is MUTE. If it's not that one just keep slamming those buttons until it shuts up


Unfortunately some gas stations have disabled that particular button. Speedway (at least the ones around me) have done so.

On the other hand, the Holiday I tend to go to has helpfully labeled the mute buttons.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: berylman: I wonder what kind of music you would play at your establishment if for some reason you actually wanted to attract hobo loiterers.
[Fark user image image 220x215]

[Fark user image 425x425]


"Explicitly Illustrated Instruction Booklet Enclosed."

I bought it for the music, I swear.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I love opera, don't get me wrong, but I don't understand why. I don't think it's a deterrent. They have to find something else," said Karen Clark of Germantown.

When asked which opera was her favorite, she replied "The one where Bugs is dressed like a girl and rides the fat horse".
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Could work, with the proper hardware.

Ride of the Valkyries - Apocalypse Now (3/8) Movie CLIP (1979) HD
Youtube 30QzJKCUekQ
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Huntceet: Can't they just put them on busses and ship them to Texas or Floriduh?


That's human trafficking, which apparently the GQP both decries & practices simultaneously.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SBinRR: "I love opera, don't get me wrong, but I don't understand why. I don't think it's a deterrent. They have to find something else," said Karen Clark of Germantown.

When asked which opera was her favorite, she replied "The one where Bugs is dressed like a girl and rides the fat horse".


Somebody living in Germantown likes Wagner? That's a stereotype!
/no really, my copy of the Ring Cycle is in stereo
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
C-store conversations:

"Buc-eees!  OMG! Pull in! Pull in!"
"Hey! Sheetz/Wa-Wa. That's cool. Stop there."
"Circle-K. I guess that'll do. They've upgraded recently."
"fark. It's a Speedway. Keep going."
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SBinRR: "I love opera, don't get me wrong, but I don't understand why. I don't think it's a deterrent. They have to find something else," said Karen Clark of Germantown.

When asked which opera was her favorite, she replied "The one where Bugs is dressed like a girl and rides the fat horse".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wozzeck
‘’ less than a minute ago  
if they really wanted to chase people away, they'd put on C-SPAN.

That's what cable companies used to do -- instead of shutting off the cable completely, they found people would pay their bills faster if they just switched all the channels to C-SPAN.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.