(NPR)   Now we can blame kids being addicted to sugary treats on child YouTube stars instead of their parents
23
    More: Murica, Junk food, YouTube, American Academy of Pediatrics, Drink, Internet, Obesity, University of Connecticut, Pediatrics  
•       •       •

573 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2023 at 9:05 AM



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can also blame the fact that there are child YouTube stars in the first place on their parents, so it's convenient.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering it takes two incomes to afford to live, and make kids. Maybe, stop blaming parents and farking help? Outlaw stupid shiat aimed at children? Jfc.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Hicks was right.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking forward to the new "making your bed, eating brocoli, and doing homework channel".  10 million subs.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: We can also blame the fact that there are child YouTube stars in the first place on their parents, so it's convenient.


Al Gore's parents created the creator of the internet and then died to avoid accountability.

However, from listening to him speak, I can conclude that his parents never let him have any sugary snacks. So they got that right at least.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i thought it was saturday morning cartoons and comic books and rock and roll that cause kids to want sugary goodness?
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I can blame that Ryan kid, I'm definitely blaming that Ryan kid.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asmodeus224: i thought it was saturday morning cartoons and comic books and rock and roll that cause kids to want sugary goodness?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Considering it takes two incomes to afford to live, and make kids. Maybe, stop blaming parents and farking help? Outlaw stupid shiat aimed at children? Jfc.


This assumes parents want this stuff outlawed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those damn parents, how come they can't overcome multi billion dollar advertising, agricultural and manufacturing conglomerates who research the most efficient and effective ways to generate intense desire for their products in children?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Considering there's really no "Saturday Morning Cartoons" with sugar puff sweet commercials anymore I'd say why not.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Considering it takes two incomes to afford to live, and make kids.


It does? The amount of bastards running around says it only takes two irresponsible "adults"
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: waxbeans: Considering it takes two incomes to afford to live, and make kids. Maybe, stop blaming parents and farking help? Outlaw stupid shiat aimed at children? Jfc.

This assumes parents want this stuff outlawed.

[Fark user image image 443x444]


I'd be more outraged if adults sitting at the same table in restaurants didn't have their eyeballs stuck to their phones.

/sent from Denny's while seated across from Mrs. Ass and her divorce attorney
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

optikeye: Considering there's really no "Saturday Morning Cartoons" with sugar puff sweet commercials anymore I'd say why not.


Born in 1964. I was raised on Bugs Bunny cartoons and pop-tarts.

I think I turned out ok.

But it's sad to see that kids today won't get the pleasure of some marvelous pop culture from the 40's...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: i thought it was saturday morning cartoons and comic books and rock and roll that cause kids to want sugary goodness?


That and weed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

optikeye: That and weed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Everything in moderation. That said, I've also found as a parent that if you make things like sweets and treats just available on the countertop you also rob a lot of the allure of getting them. For instance we have an old candy machine that we initially got to help portion out M&M and other candies but them essentially being always out an available has dramatically reduced how often she asks for them. There is literally a small tray of quarters sitting next to the machine which she can use at any time to go get more and I think she may use 1 every other day and instead seems to default to various kinds fruit now.

It really seems to me like the more scarce you make a treat the more she wants to eat but if it's always out and she can largely get it whenever she wants she doesn't feel the need to scarf junk food. I think fresh popped popcorn is her current favorite snack because she can't reach or operate the microwave.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: asmodeus224: i thought it was saturday morning cartoons and comic books and rock and roll that cause kids to want sugary goodness?

[Fark user image 850x266]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dpcotta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We live in a society where we sell and market death to each other, then when you're deathly ill we go "lol idiot". Name one thing you've seen in an advertisement that you actually need.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nastya, is that her real name? It sounds like the evil queen in a Walt Disney cartoon.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dpcotta: We live in a society where we sell and market death to each other, then when you're deathly ill we go "lol idiot". Name one thing you've seen in an advertisement that you actually need.


Food. My grocery store is a Kroger, and they have to advertise that they have low prices.

And the COVID shot.

But that's on that newfangled YouTube, not t.v..
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dpcotta: We live in a society where we sell and market death to each other, then when you're deathly ill we go "lol idiot". Name one thing you've seen in an advertisement that you actually need.


I need one of those boxes you can shiat in then mail away to see if you have cancer. I don't have any immediate concerns about cancer, I just want - nay, need to mail someone my poop.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

