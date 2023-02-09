 Skip to content
(SanDiego UnionTribune)   A spy balloon over San Diego during the Trump administration? The government isn't confirming the rumors, but one thing is for sure: if it did happen, it wasn't to learn second half football skills   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
RandyJohnson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have an unnamed source saying that their unnamed source is lying.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Air Force Brig. Gen Pat Ryder then said at a news briefing that China had carried out four balloon surveillance sites over "sensitive sites" in the U.S. within recent years.

The more of these comments that come out, the more obvious it is we have known about this stuff. I mean, as the first one drifted over the story was "we've never seen this before." What we don't know is what action we've taken or not taken in response.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Chargers = The Eagles of the west
 
xiola
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Chargers = The Eagles of the west


I think you mean falcons, but valid point.
 
Merltech
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It sounds like China has been sending these up for years. The US tracks them from Hainan Island.  They have been seen over Guan, Hawaii and other parts of the pacific ocean. So having a few get into the jet steam wouldn't be unheard of.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why didn't Biden shoot it down?!?
 
Mindlock
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey Sunny, what does San Diego have to do with football?

/fark Spanos
//It is the unofficial motto of San Diego
///And because slashers come in three, fark Dean Spanos once more
 
