(Pix11)   Some boardwalk games on Jersey Shore were rigged, NJ AG says. My shocked face is busy trying to knock over those cans   (pix11.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The next thing you'll tell me the Rolex watch and Gucci bag I got the same place I bought my t-shirt with the photo of Trump farting on a transgender Biden aren't authentic.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of fun things for me to do on the boardwalk at the Jersey shore is watching the out-of-town bennies getting fleeced at the rigged games. Watching the dads of the kids rolling their eyes as their pockets get emptied is pretty funny.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the Simpsons did it. They showed the upper portion of the boardwalk with all the restaurants and then pan down below underground to where there's one kitchen pumping out all the food via tubes.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's unbearable how inured Americans get to scammers, cheaters, and liars. We're just constantly on the watch for someone try to fark us over and steal what little money we have. It's tiring.
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Played my first arcade game, Sea Wolf on that boardwalk decades ago.  Fond memories of that place.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they get caught?
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you won't believe what the hotel charged me when my thimble landed there.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter makes us play the ring toss every trip.  We all get a bucket and go to town.  We never win or come close, but its sort of tradition.  We only do it once and I'm fine parting with the money for some family time.


CSB
Last year at Wildwood, playing at Mariners arcade, we tried our luck at the Avengers coin push game.  Wife had heard from someone you can time it to get a card to drop almost every spin.
Damnit, she was right.   I was able to drop a card on about 90% of spins.  So much so they would get all stuck and the guy would have to come and untangle stuff.

Object of the game is to collect all the avengers and the rare Thanos card to complete a set and turn in for points.
After playing a while, a Thanos dropped out.  wooooooo...  then a Thanos on the next drop.  Then another.  
Some dumb teenager put a stack of Thanos cards in the hopper by mistake.
27 Thanos cards in a row.  We had to drop more money then we would have that week to get enough of the crap cards to complete all the Thanos sets.  Ended up with 57 sets.
Probably spent about $400 total.

Kid was able to claim the latest iPad and a Meta Quest 2, so we came out ahead and still have a boatload of points left over.

/end CSB
 
Livinglush
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so confused - I mean, aren't they all rigged?  Are there actually laws about this?  My world is shattered!
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Livinglush: I'm so confused - I mean, aren't they all rigged? Are there actually laws about this?  My world is shattered!


Yeah, that seems like a given. Maybe they meant "rugged" - like, better able to survive a hurricane or blizzard.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: One of fun things for me to do on the boardwalk at the Jersey shore is watching the out-of-town bennies getting fleeced at the rigged games. Watching the dads of the kids rolling their eyes as their pockets get emptied is pretty funny.


Pretty much all of the games are rigged in some way, but if you understand how they're rigged, you can do pretty well at them (or know which ones to absolutely avoid).
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: [Fark user image 400x218] [View Full Size image _x_]


Was coming here to post some Joe Dirt
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh yes the Jersey shore where there are for some farking reason still 300 operating arcade versions of Daytona USA
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
https://coolmaterial.com/feature/the-foolproof-way-to-beat-those-boardwalk-games/
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

styckx: Ahh yes the Jersey shore where there are for some farking reason still 300 operating arcade versions of Daytona USA


Is it wrong to live with the involuntary memories of that theme song, over 20 years later?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've just assumed since I was 8 that all of these things are rigged. As a kid you might still want to play and god knows I've given my own spawn money to be cheated with at carnivals.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm more shocked they found any that were not rigged
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

styckx: Ahh yes the Jersey shore where there are for some farking reason still 300 operating arcade versions of Daytona USA


You might have not been here in a while, it's worse than that these days in Jersey. Most "arcades" on the shore are now legal gambling for kids "redemption machines" with maybe one Fast and the Furious arcade racing game (either car or bike).

Very few arcades on the shore carry my beloved pinball machines, and the ones that do, good luck in believing that the thing is maintained properly (even at specialized places like Silverball Museum, where they do put the effort in maintaining them, but the owner doesn't hire enough repairmen (should be at least two each day, one morning one evening) to keep them all fixed properly), or even for the new ones, has it's software updated to current (which is the easiest fix). One thing I also miss is all the vertical scrolling space shooters I enjoyed in the 80s and 90s (they only care to have Galaga everywhere).

I could give you individual "horror stories" about how the machines are at almost every Jersey Shore arcade if you're curious, before the thread closes up.
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When I was a kid I won the, "throw the ring over the neck of the coke bottle" game at Circus Circus in Vegas.  I won a stuffed monkey that was like 4 feet tall.  He's still in good shape and my daughter now has him.

More recently my wife and I were hooked on the, "shoot the red star out" using a BB gun. After dropping a bunch of cash, the carney felt bad for us and told us the secret of perforating around the outside of the star and then punching it out.  We won a big stuffed dog.  We named him Franklin in that he cost us about a Benjamin.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Always amazed at the suckers shooting free throws at the basketball game when you can walk walk up and see that the hoop is bent so that the ball can't pass through. There really is one born every minute.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've won a few back in the day. There are some that are impossible, that shouldn't be legal. That NASA dude on YouTube covered this.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: When I was a kid I won the, "throw the ring over the neck of the coke bottle" game at Circus Circus in Vegas.  I won a stuffed monkey that was like 4 feet tall.  He's still in good shape and my daughter now has him.

More recently my wife and I were hooked on the, "shoot the red star out" using a BB gun. After dropping a bunch of cash, the carney felt bad for us and told us the secret of perforating around the outside of the star and then punching it out.  We won a big stuffed dog.  We named him Franklin in that he cost us about a Benjamin.


We had an annual festival in my hometown growing up that my family went to religiously, and among the carnie games at that festival was the "shoot the star" game.  Handing a kid-version of me an automatic firing ANYTHING was a recipe for money extraction, and so my quest to chase the dragon began.  Nowadays I go to the Ohio State Fair where they also have that game, and as tradition dictates I'll drop a round or two on it to see if I'm going to get it this year.  I too have heard about the perforation, trigger burst discipline, etc.  Still come up short.

Unfortunately, this last fair all the carnies DOUBLED their prices for midway games.  Tradition or not, I don't think I'll be back.
 
Reverborama
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have the ability to stroll by hucksters and the like with a straight face as if they do not exist.  Not like I am ignoring them, but like they aren't even there.  This is especially fun at something like a RenFest where the costumed fellow is all, "Well, good sir!  A moment of your time please!  Sir?... sir?"  The disappointment on their faces is worth worlds.  I attribute this to weeks spent on the boardwalks of the Jersey Shore every summer as a kid.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did anyone think to ask Snooki for her input on the matter?

No?

Journalism is dead.
 
