 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(8 News Now)   One benefit of Lake Mead drying up? You are reunited with the speedboat you crashed and sank 47 years ago in 172 feet of water   (8newsnow.com) divider line
14
    More: Awkward, Las Vegas, Boat, Lake Mead, National Park Service, National Recreation Area, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Outboard motor, Water skiing  
•       •       •

995 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2023 at 7:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame it's illegal to film there now for profit. There were some great Youtube channels documenting the lake drying up
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lake Mead will truly be in trouble when they're able to tow away their crashed B-29 with a Bobcat.

historynet.comView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a bad perspective but that looks like about the size of a standard rowboat.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's a better perspective
Fark user imageView Full Size


So he put an oversized outboard on a rowboat.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: It's a bad perspective but that looks like about the size of a standard rowboat.

[Fark user image 540x312]

Here's a better perspective
[Fark user image 470x244]

So he put an oversized outboard on a rowboat.


It was the 70s. People were putting Porsche engines in VW bugs.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet the Mob is getting nervous about what else might pop up, like Tony, Vinny and that no good rat Bobby!
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: It's a bad perspective but that looks like about the size of a standard rowboat.

[Fark user image 540x312]

Here's a better perspective
[Fark user image 470x244]

So he put an oversized outboard on a rowboat.


How big do you think rowboats get? That second picture makes it look about the typical size of a small speedboat, and TFA specifically says it's a 19-footer.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: Muta: It's a bad perspective but that looks like about the size of a standard rowboat.

[Fark user image 540x312]

Here's a better perspective
[Fark user image 470x244]

So he put an oversized outboard on a rowboat.

It was the 70s. People were putting Porsche engines in VW bugs.


Pretty much this... my father tried to put a goosed up 57 vette engine into a 72 3/4 ton GMC pickup. Went in but the engine was to powerful for the truck and had to be taken out.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Insurance company will ask for their money back now that the boat is retrievable.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

styckx: Shame it's illegal to film there now for profit. There were some great Youtube channels documenting the lake drying up


Say what?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Muta: It's a bad perspective but that looks like about the size of a standard rowboat.

[Fark user image 540x312]

Here's a better perspective
[Fark user image 470x244]

So he put an oversized outboard on a rowboat.

It was the 70s. People were putting Porsche engines in VW bugs.


Among other things
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: styckx: Shame it's illegal to film there now for profit. There were some great Youtube channels documenting the lake drying up

Say what?


"Effective October 28, 2022, the National Park Service rescinded interim guidance that was in place during litigation regarding commercial filming and has returned to longstanding laws and regulations governing commercial filming in parks."
 
R2112
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Muta: It's a bad perspective but that looks like about the size of a standard rowboat.

[Fark user image 540x312]

Here's a better perspective
[Fark user image 470x244]

So he put an oversized outboard on a rowboat.


You shoulda seen how small pickups were back then.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.