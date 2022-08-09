 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 358 of WW3: Russia launches an attack of at least 32 missiles. Tension is mounting at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border as Ukrainian officials warn about a Russian spring offensive. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
62
    More: News, Poland, Russia, Black Sea, Vladimir Putin, NATO, Cold War, Government, Caspian Sea  
•       •       •

167 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 Feb 2023 at 8:00 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A lot of people seem to have forgotten Vladimir the Incompetent has ordered his army to complete the conquest of Donetsk Oblast by the end of this month. This is unlikely to be accomplished based on the disposition of forces by both sides, the amount of territory which would need to be captured and orcupied, UAF having competent leadership, and the generally abysmal state of the average russian soldier.

It is quite likely the orcs will try really hard, however. We're likely to see a couple of reenactments from the early days of the not-a-war over the next couple of weeks, complete with staggering losses of personnel and materiel. Russia is once again stacking up thousands of troops near Ukraine's northern and northeastern borders, and quite a bit of russian combat aviation assets have been getting moved to bases in the same general areas. At least some of those troops and assets are intended to force UAF to keep line units and reserves in those areas, but I suspect one of the goals of the offensive everyone is waiting for will be a massive attack on Kharkiv. Note this is a political, rather than military, goal. The Demented Dwarf has to have something dramatic he can call a 'win' for his big event on the 24th.

Most of the military professionals who are frequently quoted here on Fark expect some big offensive soon.  Most say the increased tempo and direction of the recent actions by the orcs are either prep work to set up more optimal conditions for a larger attack, or are intended to force UAF to reallocate assets and impede the expected Ukrainian offensive (or both). But the general consensus is the russian offensive is likely to resemble the Tet offensive more than the Battle of the Bulge. Regardless of which historical battle you choose for comparison, russia's military situation is likely to be much worse afterwards.

Despite the high probability of russia being severely weakened as a result of Pootie-Poot's political gambit, a major orc offensive at multiple points along the line of contact is likely in the next week or two. Probable goals include re-taking Lyman (possible), capturing Kharkiv (unlikely), bypassing Bakhmut and laying siege to Kramatorsk and Slovyansk (unlikely), and making another attempt to reach Zaporizhzhia city (extremely unlikely). Even assuming russia succeeds at all of these objectives, they'll have expended a lot of irreplaceable equipment and most of their reserves. Holding onto any gains during the offensive is unlikely, meaning thousands of orcs and tens of thousands of Ukrainian noncombatants will be killed or wounded for nothing. To assuage the fragile ego of the Malignant Midget of Moscow.

Will no one rid us of this turbulent pipsqueak?
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. Here's the overnight news from Vova's illegal war from the Ukraine war press.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Thursday, Feb. 16

Israeli FM Eli Cohen arrives in Kyiv

Time magazine releases cover with school basement in Chernihiv region's Yahidne under Russian occupation

Russia Amasses 450 Planes, 300 Helicopters but Mass Air Assault on Kyiv 'Unlikely' - Military Intelligence

Russian missiles hiat infrastructure objects in Kirovohrad, Lviv, Poltava regions

Zaluzhnyi updates on Russia's overnight attack: 16 out of 36 missiles shot down

PHOTOS Russians attacked 12 settlements in Donetsk region in past day

PHOTOS Economy, recovery, sanctions: PM Shmyhal meets with Canada's foreign minister

OPINION: Ukraine Needs Simple Mortars - Not Only F16s

Prigozhin, Simonyan, Medvedev: The Rise of the Russian Hawk

Couple killed in Kherson region as Russian shell slams into their house

PHOTOS Russian troops strike three districts in Kharkiv region, damaging houses and power lines

France, China Agree to Work for Ukraine Peace

Wagner Boss Says Bakhmut Can't Be Captured Soon, Zelensky Says Ukrainian Forces 'Firmly Holding'

More Enemy Flying Objects Spotted Over Kyiv

Setting up the chairs now. Have a day folks, be kind.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for February 4 through February 10 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link (a list of groups giving assistance): https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (maybe for White Day if someone gave you a Valentines gift?):

Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Irish actor Jack Gleeson, who played the role of Joffrey Baratheon in the Game of Thrones, arrived in #Kyiv and handed over a pickup truck purchased for the Ukrainian Armed Forces by #British volunteers. pic.twitter.com/UY1ia2deqB
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 16, 2023
 
mederu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Wagner is losing in Bakhmut | Big Trouble for Prigozhyn
Youtube _JFwE3ISxuM

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
15 Feb: Ukrainians ANNIHILATE 2 WEEKS OF RUSSIAN PROGRESS | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube RhkbbU21ggc

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine

/Already a shiatty day 3 hours in to the shift
//Ready to hulk smash
\|/ Deep breaths and count to 3
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In #SaintPetersburg, the head of the financial support department of the Ministry of Defense for the Western District, Marina Yankina, mysteriously fell out of the window. pic.twitter.com/QT3PJcgtxE
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 16, 2023
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
#Ukraine: A Russian 04e0596 VTOL UAV was downed by the Ukrainian army in #Kherson Oblast.

It was carrying a very interesting munition - a OF-62 76mm HE-FRAG projectile, normally fired from AK-176/AK-726 naval guns, seen fitted with a AM-A B/V aerial PD fuze.

h/t @blueboy1969! pic.twitter.com/c19tHJ0acr
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) February 15, 2023

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x1005]


Dang, I am going to be close.  The daily average listed for my guess is 659.  The difference between the total causalities current casualties divided by 8 is 658.75.

Common Ukraine, maintain this pace.  I need some of the sweet sweet NFT fake wealth.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Those numbers are just mind-boggling.  Assuming nice, round Birdemic numbers and that each tank costs a million and each APC costs half a million (although I could be off on that), and each plane and helicopter is a million each.  That's over $7 billion in equipment losses.  Add in the other equipment, and damn.  Add in munitions like all those cruise missiles, and regular ammunition, and holy shiat.  And the cost of the ships they lost.  That's a lot of money just in expended and lost ammunition and equipment, not even counting the cost in moving everything, paying and feeding mobilized soldiers, etc etc.  I wonder how long before Russia has to give up due to the war being too expensive.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tracianne: In #SaintPetersburg, the head of the financial support department of the Ministry of Defense for the Western District, Marina Yankina, mysteriously fell out of the window. pic.twitter.com/QT3PJcgtxE
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 16, 2023


Black Window is still hard at work.
 
Juc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tweet linking to an article from euro maidan press



'We have to take more risks': Ukrainian forces hold the line as battle for Donbas heats up

In areas like Kreminna and Vuhledar, Ukraine is now facing assaults from professional mechanised infantry units. https://t.co/2BsmG6920u
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 16, 2023
 
Muta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tracianne: #Ukraine: A Russian 04e0596 VTOL UAV was downed by the Ukrainian army in #Kherson Oblast.

It was carrying a very interesting munition - a OF-62 76mm HE-FRAG projectile, normally fired from AK-176/AK-726 naval guns, seen fitted with a AM-A B/V aerial PD fuze.

h/t @blueboy1969! pic.twitter.com/c19tHJ0acr
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) February 15, 2023

[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]
[pbs.twimg.com image 322x680]


That is an interesting configuration for a UAV.  It doesn't look like the propellers can rotate forward very much.  I don't see how they can propelled the craft forward enough to get the wings to create lift.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Juc: Tweet linking to an article from euro maidan press


'We have to take more risks': Ukrainian forces hold the line as battle for Donbas heats up

In areas like Kreminna and Vuhledar, Ukraine is now facing assaults from professional mechanised infantry units. https://t.co/2BsmG6920u
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 16, 2023


Interesting.

Uh...how is "professional mechanized infantry units" different than Russian regulars? Or are they saying this is Wagner or some such
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Russian Dude's Daily:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppmG-J_zNcQ

Sun:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

dogsbestlife.comView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
BREAKING: The US announces $200 million in military aid to the Czech Republic
- Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) February 16, 2023
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
💥 Потужний вибух у районі тимчасово окупованого Армянська, північ Криму

💥 A big explosion in the area of temporarily occupied Armyansk, northern Crimea pic.twitter.com/PmWAoTmKM3
- Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) February 16, 2023

no boom just smoke seen
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Juc: Tweet linking to an article from euro maidan press


'We have to take more risks': Ukrainian forces hold the line as battle for Donbas heats up

In areas like Kreminna and Vuhledar, Ukraine is now facing assaults from professional mechanised infantry units. https://t.co/2BsmG6920u
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 16, 2023


Interesting.

Uh...how is "professional mechanized infantry units" different than Russian regulars? Or are they saying this is Wagner or some such


Perhaps Russia has finally started rotating-in forces that existed pre-war and were stationed as defensive units in places like Siberia.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One thing we know for sure: Russia stockpiles an enormous number of missiles and artillery rounds.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TWX: qorkfiend: Juc: Tweet linking to an article from euro maidan press


'We have to take more risks': Ukrainian forces hold the line as battle for Donbas heats up

In areas like Kreminna and Vuhledar, Ukraine is now facing assaults from professional mechanised infantry units. https://t.co/2BsmG6920u
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 16, 2023


Interesting.

Uh...how is "professional mechanized infantry units" different than Russian regulars? Or are they saying this is Wagner or some such

Perhaps Russia has finally started rotating-in forces that existed pre-war and were stationed as defensive units in places like Siberia.


Somebody tell them that they should send the military units from the Kuril Islands.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The West's hardest task in Ukraine: Convincing Putin he's losing

/If you notice fewer news articles posted this afternoon, it's because I'll be off taking a stupid stress test for the cardiologist.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Those numbers are just mind-boggling.  Assuming nice, round Birdemic numbers and that each tank costs a million and each APC costs half a million (although I could be off on that), and each plane and helicopter is a million each.  That's over $7 billion in equipment losses.  Add in the other equipment, and damn.  Add in munitions like all those cruise missiles, and regular ammunition, and holy shiat.  And the cost of the ships they lost.  That's a lot of money just in expended and lost ammunition and equipment, not even counting the cost in moving everything, paying and feeding mobilized soldiers, etc etc.  I wonder how long before Russia has to give up due to the war being too expensive.


The sunk cost of armaments is not a big concern when you're a sociopath (Putzler and pals) fighting for your personal survival.  If the west wants to really apply pressure to the power structure in Russia, they need to start seizing the assets Putzler and pals have stashed overseas. Then make it clear to these fools that after the war it won't go back to business as usual.
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Muta: Tracianne: #Ukraine: A Russian 04e0596 VTOL UAV was downed by the Ukrainian army in #Kherson Oblast.

It was carrying a very interesting munition - a OF-62 76mm HE-FRAG projectile, normally fired from AK-176/AK-726 naval guns, seen fitted with a AM-A B/V aerial PD fuze.

h/t @blueboy1969! pic.twitter.com/c19tHJ0acr
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) February 15, 2023

[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]
[pbs.twimg.com image 322x680]

That is an interesting configuration for a UAV.  It doesn't look like the propellers can rotate forward very much.  I don't see how they can propelled the craft forward enough to get the wings to create lift.


There's a 5th propeller on a horizontal axis right behind the wings
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pretty sure we're about to see a second front open up soon. If not in Moldova, Putin may try to attack a NATO country in retaliation for their support of Ukraine and Moldova.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* In medical news, the Western pharmaceutical corporation Viatris has suspended sales of Viagra in Russia over concerns regarding the Special Military Operation in Ukraine. In a patriotic response, a new supplier of erectile dysfunction medication has sprung up, as a joint effort from multiple Russian corporations has been announced.  UralVagonZavod, the famed maker of the T-34 tank, will head up this program along with the Occult University of Volgograd and the Nizhny Novogrod Methamphetamine Cartel in attempts to bring traditional Russian cures to the market. Initial advertising copy contains the memorable slogan "Will make Russian penis hard like tank barrel!" and stock prices of all three corporations have risen sharply in aftermarket trading along with penis euphemism values.

* The Duma has today signed off on the termination of twenty-one international treaties which had been signed with the Council of Europe in response to Moscow's previous expulsion over human rights concerns. "Russia will remain a party to Council of Europe conventions on combatting terrorism, however, so long as no attempts are made to apply those conventions against us," Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko said according to the TASS news agency, although sadly Grushko was unable to answer follow-up questions due to a malfunction of his suicide vest. Memorial services will be held next Thursday.

* In military technology news, the recently announced AI powered T-15 Armata tank has been upgraded with the latest version of MoscowSoft Bobovitch, and has passed all tests with flying colors after technicians applied an intelligence governor to limit its capabilities to that of the average Russian tank driver. "Let's be honest, these things were designed to be crewed by illiterate morons with what, two weeks training at most?" Technical Superintendent Yegor Yamanovitch said in a candid interview following the test. "Most of the dipshiats we send to the front can't even remember out how to switch gears without instructions being tattooed on their hands, so we had to drop the AI down to their level for it to work." Yamanovitch credited programmers Yuri and Yevgeny for developing a 'Vodka filter' for MoscowSoft Bobovitch's optical sensors to replicate the hazy, booze-distorted vision expected of our proud tank gunners and drivers.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Pretty sure we're about to see a second front open up soon. If not in Moldova, Putin may try to attack a NATO country in retaliation for their support of Ukraine and Moldova.


No he won't
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: hardinparamedic: Pretty sure we're about to see a second front open up soon. If not in Moldova, Putin may try to attack a NATO country in retaliation for their support of Ukraine and Moldova.

No he won't


Well, maybe Moldova.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Pretty sure we're about to see a second front open up soon. If not in Moldova, Putin may try to attack a NATO country in retaliation for their support of Ukraine and Moldova.


You know, for a moment I was tempted to post "No way Putin's that stupid" but . . .
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Russian balloons over Kyiv in new wave of attacks

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caira
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Irish actor Jack Gleeson, who played the role of Joffrey Baratheon in the Game of Thrones, arrived in #Kyiv and handed over a pickup truck purchased for the Ukrainian Armed Forces by #British volunteers. pic.twitter.com/UY1ia2deqB
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 16, 2023


... does Putin have dogs?  I just had an idea...
 
Muta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ZaphodTheSmall: Muta: Tracianne: #Ukraine: A Russian 04e0596 VTOL UAV was downed by the Ukrainian army in #Kherson Oblast.

It was carrying a very interesting munition - a OF-62 76mm HE-FRAG projectile, normally fired from AK-176/AK-726 naval guns, seen fitted with a AM-A B/V aerial PD fuze.

h/t @blueboy1969! pic.twitter.com/c19tHJ0acr
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) February 15, 2023

[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]
[pbs.twimg.com image 322x680]

That is an interesting configuration for a UAV.  It doesn't look like the propellers can rotate forward very much.  I don't see how they can propelled the craft forward enough to get the wings to create lift.

There's a 5th propeller on a horizontal axis right behind the wings


Thank you.  I did not see it.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lukashenko needs to stay in Putin's good graces as he probably owes his retention of power to Putin' support. He also knows that committing his poorly trained, under-equipped army to the war may bring about the end of his rule. However, I would not rule out the possibility of Belarus joining the fight.  From some of the things I've read recently, it looks like Lukashenko may be firming up his escape route. On his return from Zimbabwe he included a stopover in Dubai, most likely to check on his holdings there. Looks to me that he wants to be able to get himself and his family safely out of Belarus and set up in a safe, luxurious haven.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: hardinparamedic: Pretty sure we're about to see a second front open up soon. If not in Moldova, Putin may try to attack a NATO country in retaliation for their support of Ukraine and Moldova.

No he won't


He's so paranoid he's riding around in Cold War Missile Trains like a bond villain, and has been trying to sell a war with NATO for the last year.

You have more faith in the world than I do.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Irish actor Jack Gleeson, who played the role of Joffrey Baratheon in the Game of Thrones, arrived in #Kyiv and handed over a pickup truck purchased for the Ukrainian Armed Forces by #British volunteers. pic.twitter.com/UY1ia2deqB
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 16, 2023


Sweet dick broom he's rocking
 
Bondith
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Juc: Tweet linking to an article from euro maidan press


'We have to take more risks': Ukrainian forces hold the line as battle for Donbas heats up

In areas like Kreminna and Vuhledar, Ukraine is now facing assaults from professional mechanised infantry units. https://t.co/2BsmG6920u
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 16, 2023

Interesting.

Uh...how is "professional mechanized infantry units" different than Russian regulars? Or are they saying this is Wagner or some such


We've never seen them act professional, at the rate they're losing equipment they won't be mechanised much longer, and morale and discipline are plummeting so fast they'll barely be a unit.

So I guess it's the complete opposite of Russian regulars.

/fark if I know where Vlad found these guys
 
Irisclara
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tracianne: In #SaintPetersburg, the head of the financial support department of the Ministry of Defense for the Western District, Marina Yankina, mysteriously fell out of the window. pic.twitter.com/QT3PJcgtxE
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 16, 2023



He said yes to life for all of his life
But then one day he said no
I gotta go out the window
We all go out the window

Violent Femmes - Out the Window (Official Audio)
Youtube MQuF6WuFBXs
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Russian balloons over Kyiv in new wave of attacks

[Fark user image image 850x478]


That'd be a funny way to force Russia to expend SAMs. Just buy hundreds of big balloons off Amazon or AliExpress, strap "surveillance" "stuff" underneath and fly them over the front lines.
 
DVD
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RobSeace: The West's hardest task in Ukraine: Convincing Putin he's losing

/If you notice fewer news articles posted this afternoon, it's because I'll be off taking a stupid stress test for the cardiologist.


____________________________

But will they offer any smart stress tests?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Those numbers are just mind-boggling.  Assuming nice, round Birdemic numbers and that each tank costs a million and each APC costs half a million (although I could be off on that), and each plane and helicopter is a million each.  That's over $7 billion in equipment losses.  Add in the other equipment, and damn.  Add in munitions like all those cruise missiles, and regular ammunition, and holy shiat.  And the cost of the ships they lost.  That's a lot of money just in expended and lost ammunition and equipment, not even counting the cost in moving everything, paying and feeding mobilized soldiers, etc etc.  I wonder how long before Russia has to give up due to the war being too expensive.


Most of that is free when you have enslaved unreported populations.  Do they have those?

It would be a shame if they had unreliable labor that kept revolting or sabotaging their efforts.

Maybe they shouldn't do that.
Or do that.
Or do that other thing they did.
Etc...
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Inside a prisoner of war camp for Russians in Ukraine - BBC News
Youtube lvVS1RP2Faw

Inside a prisoner of war camp for Russians in Ukraine - BBC News
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DVD: RobSeace: The West's hardest task in Ukraine: Convincing Putin he's losing

/If you notice fewer news articles posted this afternoon, it's because I'll be off taking a stupid stress test for the cardiologist.

____________________________

But will they offer any smart stress tests?


iStress, only $1899 with the optional $800 ball
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: hardinparamedic: Pretty sure we're about to see a second front open up soon. If not in Moldova, Putin may try to attack a NATO country in retaliation for their support of Ukraine and Moldova.

No he won't


Also, are you really sure about that?
 
caira
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

runwiz: Lukashenko needs to stay in Putin's good graces as he probably owes his retention of power to Putin' support. He also knows that committing his poorly trained, under-equipped army to the war may bring about the end of his rule. However, I would not rule out the possibility of Belarus joining the fight.  From some of the things I've read recently, it looks like Lukashenko may be firming up his escape route. On his return from Zimbabwe he included a stopover in Dubai, most likely to check on his holdings there. Looks to me that he wants to be able to get himself and his family safely out of Belarus and set up in a safe, luxurious haven.


Boy, it's a good thing he didn't give anyone any ideas about, I don't know, using false accusations of terrorism to force a plane to land so you can arrest someone on board.

The first time I read that, I thought you meant he was looking to escape to Zimbabwe.  Which might not be such a bad idea, actually.  Sure, it's one of the few places on the planet with an even farkeder economy and government than Belarus, but the weather?  Beautiful one day, perfect the next...
 
Skail
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just in case no one saw it, yet - this Ukrainian rock band embedded with an M777 crew for this video for their song about the battle for Bakhmut.

Slava Ukraini!

Антитіла - Фортеця Бахмут / Official video
Youtube OmqLVrUXsTQ
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DVD: But will they offer any smart stress tests?


Probably only to other people.  I get the stupid one.

I'm actually not even sure what they're going to make me do.  There's apparently 3 different ways to do it: ride an exercise bike, run on a treadmill, or they shoot you up with some magic drugs to simulate exercise I guess.  I probably won't get the lazy person's way out, so I'll probably be huffing and puffing one way or another.
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.